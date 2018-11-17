Saudi Crown prince likely to have ordered Khashoggi’s murder; DPRK continues developing nukes

Both the Washington Post and the New York Times (screenshots below) report that, despite vehement denials of the Saudi government, not only did Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman know about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, but actually ordered the killing. (The Post reported it first.)
The data is inferential, but strong enough to convince the CIA. It includes this:
1.) The inference that this could not have happened without bin Salman’s orders
2.) The CIA’s interception of a call from the “kill team” to the Crown Prince’s aide, reporting that “saying “tell your boss” that the mission was accomplished.”
3.) Calls by Prince Mohammed himself exploring ways to lure Khashoggi back to Saudi Arabia.
4.) And, from the Post:
. . . a phone call that the prince’s brother Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi ambassador to the United States, had with Khashoggi, according to the people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence. Khalid told Khashoggi, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post, that he should go to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to retrieve the documents and gave him assurances that it would be safe to do so.
It is not clear if Khalid knew that Khashoggi would be killed, but he made the call at his brother’s direction, according to the people familiar with the call, which was intercepted by U.S. intelligence.
Read more at the screenshots:
In a breathtakingly cynical move, the Saudi government itself has charged 11 people with killing Khashoggi, with five of them facing capital punishment. If these people are imprisoned or executed, it will be a deliberate sacrifice of people who did what they were told in order to save the reputation of the Crown Prince. The data given above are enough to convince me that Prince Mohammed had a big role in the killing, as they have convinced the CIA, which has strong confidence that this was done on Mohammed’s orders.
Now a decent democratic government, like ours is supposed to be, would denounce this in the strongest terms possible and immediately impose severe sanctions on Saudi Arabia. They cannot be allowed to kill people in other countries for the crime of journalism. But Trump is the “President”, and I doubt that anything will happen.
On another note, it’s pretty clear now that despite Trump (and Kim Jong-un’s) assurance after the Singapore summit that North Korea would “denuclearize” its country, the DPRK is still developing nukes. As the New York Times reported five days ago:
North Korea is moving ahead with its ballistic missile program at 16 hidden bases that have been identified in new commercial satellite images, a network long known to American intelligence agencies but left undiscussed as President Trump claims to have neutralized the North’s nuclear threat.
The satellite images suggest that the North has been engaged in a great deception: It has offered to dismantle a major launching site — a step it began, then halted — while continuing to make improvements at more than a dozen others that would bolster launches of conventional and nuclear warheads.
The existence of the ballistic missile bases, which North Korea has never acknowledged, contradicts Mr. Trump’s assertion that his landmark diplomacy is leading to the elimination of a nuclear and missile program that the North had warned could devastate the United States.
“We are in no rush,” Mr. Trump said of talks with the North at a news conference on Wednesday, after Republicans lost control of the House. “The sanctions are on. The missiles have stopped. The rockets have stopped. The hostages are home.”
After the June summit I predicted that nothing would change, and that the DPRK would continue developing nukes. That doesn’t make me a star prognosticator, though, as any fool who knows the DPRK could see that. One of the main ways North Korea’s leaders keep the populace content (besides terrorizing them) is to assure them that the U.S. is set to annihilate their country. They simply cannot afford to give up their nuclear program. Trump continues to lie about this despite the fact that his own intelligence agencies contradict him.
I don’t think there’s much danger that even a nuke-armed DPRK would launch a unilateral attack on South Korea or the US, as that would ensure their own destruction. But what this does do is further oppress that nation’s people through both external sanctions and the diversion of government money into weapons), and lead to an arms race that could be stopped. But Kim Jong-un loves his power too much and hates his people almost as much. I cannot believe that the man thinks he’s helping his country.
he House of Sawed
Haha.
But also, ew.
No doubt this behavior of the Saudi theocracy was inspired by what Casey Cep referred to in his “New Yorker” article as the “coherent moral vision” that we atheists are supposed to lack.
Worst of all, Trump has been trying to sell political dissident Gülen back to Erdogan in return for shutting up about Khashoggi — the same guy Flynn planned to kidnap for $15 million. Obviously this is a favour to the Saudis, in exchange for who knows what.
I have been thinking that although the white house may do nothing other arms of our government and other governments could at least provide a source of irritation to the Saudi royal family. I believe he has been an important figure in meeting with government heads and making business deals, and that requred him to travel around a lot. So one thing that can be done is block his entry into our country, and other countries could do the same. This is next to nothing, I know, but it would be humiliating to them.
Besides continuing to develop their nukes, NK has reportedly developed some other new weapon. It’s an “ultra-modern tactical weapon”. Perhaps a cruise missile of some kind?
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2018/11/15/north-korea-tests-new-tactical-weapon/2022226002/
It is surprising that Trump still has around 35-40% public support. It just shows that people can be selective about what parts of reality they want to believe and what parts to ignore. Much like religion.
Surely we are meant to be reassured by the Saudis insistence that their investigation of the Khashoggi affair will leave no stone unturned. The government of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin was similarly quick to investigate the murder of Boris Nemtsov. I look forward to Senator Mitch McConnell’s personal investigation of what happened to the nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court.
No, the real danger, way I see it, is that the US under Donald Trump could eventually launch a preemptive military strike against NoKo, once it finally dawns on the Donald that he can no longer continue to feign a yooge, Nobel-worthy denuclearization victory by ignoring Kim’s blatant, ongoing weapons’ buildup.
Trump’s National Security Advisor is John Bolton, the most aggressive old-line war-hawk to climb to such heights within the US government since Curtis LeMay. Bolton is mortal enemies of, and is doing all he can to isolate Trump from, the three more moderate Marine generals in Trump’s orbit — Jim Mattis, John Kelly, and chairman of the Joint Chiefs Joseph Dunford. Shortly before Bolton joined the Trump administration, in what many saw as an audition for his current role, Bolton authored an opinion piece in the WSJ advocating a preemptive first strike against North Korea.
In the meantime, the special counsel’s noose continues to tighten around Trump’s neck. From all appearances (and depending upon how much interference he encounters from Trump’s new stooge of an acting AG Matt Whitaker), Bob Mueller seems ready to drop some big indictments, possibly even including one of Donald Trump, Jr. And come January, the relevant committees of the new Democratic House of Representatives are poised to glove-up and go probing in the orifices where Trump keeps all his impacted scandals.
Donald Trump loves nothing more than macho posturing and making moves to divert attention from his most pressing problems. My great fear is that we may have a crossing of the three streams adverted to above — the failure of the DPRK denuclearization initiative, the ascendancy of John Bolton’s bellicose voice, and the ever-tightening Mueller investigation — and that when the inevitable explosion follows, there won’t be much more left of us than there was of Mister Stay Puft.
Yes, that’s our fear in a nutshell.
With a loose nut on the control panel👿.
The Saudis are sticking with their “rendition gone awry” story. Left unanswered is why the fifteen goons sent by MBS to accomplish the mission brought a bone saw with them.
I am curious about how we know they had a bone saw.
On some news program I saw airport x-ray images that showed the bone saw and other “tools” in a suitcase.
As far as I know, the bone saw is in an X-ray of the team’s luggage, and those X-rays, made by airport security, are available online.
The bone saw is just evidence that the scheme “went awry” before the team left Saudi Arabia. Or perhaps this team always carries a bone saw with them. The whole “Oops! We accidentally murdered him!” excuse is so ridiculous.
Come on! Nobody travels without a bone saw these days.