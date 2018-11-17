Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, November 17, 2018 which means that today I go to Costco to pick up my new glasses (and, of course, a large apple pie).

Be aware that buying glasses directly from your optometrist is generally a bad idea, as they rip you off on the cost of frames, which are hideously expensive. (I’ve heard that one firm makes a huge proportion of the frames sold in America under different brand names, which gives them the ability to keep prices high for what is, after all, a simple concoction of plastic and wire. See this Forbes article, which also reports:

As my fellow four-eyes will know, buying new glasses can be an expensive undertaking. The fanciest frames at LensCrafters often sell for $400-500. Holding those little assemblages of glass, metal, and plastic that cost $25-50 to make in your hand, you might wonder how exactly you were roped into paying so much. The answer is basic economics. Most frames are manufactured by a single company, named Luxottica. The Italian company makes frames and sunglasses for an amazing list of brands and stores (a list follows): . . . Luxottica controls 80% of the major brands in the $28 billion global eyeglasses industry. This monopolistic structure of the market leads to profits that are “relatively obscene,” says Tim Wu, a professor of law at Columbia University and the author of The Master Switch. In a speech given at this year’s [2014] annual conference for New America, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, Wu remarks that products in some industries seem to only get better and cheaper — laptops, for example — while other products, like eyeglasses, remain strangely pricey, with only superficial innovation.

Along with toothpaste and commercial coffee—like Starbucks lattes—glasses frames are one of the most overpriced items in the U.S. Further, I found that the people who measure your eye-position data (interpupillary distance, etc.) and fill your prescription at Costco are just as good as those in the front of the optometrist’s office (who are not optometrists), yet equivalent frames at Costco cost about 25-30% as much as those from optometrists. Take it from PCC(E); get your eyes tested by a good optometrist, but get your frames at Costco, where they have a ton, including designer frames.

Also be aware that it’s National Baklava Day: my favorite pastry in all the world! And the best baklava I’ve found is at the baklava shop near the train station down by the waterfront in Istanbul (get the pistachio baklava topped with whipped cream). Here’s my last plateful from March, 2008:

It’s also International Students’ Day, originally commemorating, according to Wikipedia, “the Nazi storming of Czech universities in 1939 and the subsequent killing and sending of students to concentration camps.”

On November 17, 1558, Elizabeth I became Queen of England after her half sister Queen Mary I died. On this day in 1603, Sir Walter Raleigh went on trial for treason. He was convicted, but the King spared his life and Raleigh remained imprisoned in the Tower of London until 1616, writing books and even conceiving a child (they must have allowed conjugal visits). Raleigh later went on an expedition to Venezuela and, because some of his men violated orders not to attack the Spanish, he was again imprisoned and beheaded in 1618. On this day in 1939 (see above), the Nazis executed nine Czech students “as a response to anti-Nazi demonstrations prompted by the death of Jan Opletal,” as Wikipedia notes. “All Czech universities [were] shut down and more than 1,200 students sent to concentration camps.” Ergo International Students’ Day.

It was on November 17, 1973—45 years ago—that Richard Nixon told 400 managing editors of the Associated Press that “I am not a crook.” But he was! Here’s his Big Lie:

Notables born on November 17 include Eugene Wigner (1902; Nobel Laureate), Rock Hudson (1925, died 1985), Gordon Lightfoot (1938; he’s 80 today), Martin Scorsese (1942), and RuPaul (1960).

In honor of Lightfoot’s birthday, here’s half of his 1972 BBC concert (the other half is here). The young Lightfoot was the best; his first album, “Lightfoot!” (released in 1966, two years after it was recorded) has to be among my top two or three folk albums.

Those who died on this day include Catherine the Great (1796; no horses were involved), Auguste Rodin (1840), and Doris Lessing (2013).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is thinking deep thoughts again but, as happens so often, I don’t understand them. Malgorzata explains:

“There is a practical philosophy at the university and the name always made Andrzej laugh (me as well). I don’t really know what they do. And there is a beloved creationists’ argument that “evolution is just a theory”. So Hili combined the two.”

The dialogue:

Hili: Practical philosophy is just a theory. A: I’m afraid you might be right.

In Polish:

Hili: Filozofia praktyczna to tylko teoria.

Ja: Obawiam się, że możesz mieć rację.

A tweet from Matthew: a women with her Honorary Pet Cat on the Moscow subway. Look at that tail (I’m referring to the fox)!

A video to start your weekend: a young woman in #Moscow, #Russia, travelling on the underground with her pet fox pic.twitter.com/9wvWqlxCoH — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) November 16, 2018

A tweet from reader Gethyn: it’s now possible to produce prosthetic undercarriages for cats.

We can rebuild him; we have the technology. pic.twitter.com/Mi7dM2N3Qq — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) November 15, 2018

From reader Barry: a trap-door spider:

Just wait for it….. pic.twitter.com/l9fhCauiva — Physics & Astronomy Zone (@ZonePhysics) November 15, 2018

From reader Blue:

When you see your ex and try to play it cool. pic.twitter.com/1X3bhHBjGh — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) November 16, 2018

Tweets from Heather Hastie. It’s not a good time to be a tourist in Venice:

WATCH: People walk through Venice's flooded streets following heavy rain and fierce winds in Italy pic.twitter.com/c2OlObAvG4 — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) October 30, 2018

And a gorgeous tarantula:

Cobalt blue tarantula Sweet dreams Twitter pic.twitter.com/fr2yxQ8zj6 — Oregon I.T. not IT ⚾ (@OregonJOBS2) November 15, 2018

Tweets from Grania; be sure you turn the sound up for the first one, a reliably heartwarming animal-rescue story from The Dodo.

When a litter of 1-day-old kittens was found frozen solid, their foster mom was determined to save their lives. But one of the babies needed more help than the rest 💜 pic.twitter.com/TuFwNmRiXN — The Dodo (@dodo) November 15, 2018

Nick Cohen vilifies the identity politics of both Left and Right; a good article!

"The Enlightenment turns rancid" me in @QuilletteM on supposedly brave "contrarians" who dare not face Trump, the European right and the exploitation of anti-Muslim hatred https://t.co/ptQYhkES3m — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) November 2, 2018

This list, which has been making the rounds, reminds us how far equality of the sexes has come. If this appeared now, it would be laughed out of court:

‘Stand in a corner and cry softly. Chances are good…’ pic.twitter.com/FK9IOfUoFq — Sorcha (@Luiseach) November 1, 2018

Does this evoke any memories for you?

Creating a password. pic.twitter.com/nEndAeVqxm — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) November 1, 2018