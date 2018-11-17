Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

Let’s begin with ducks, as Stephen Barnard sent another fantastic mallard photo as well as a video of a flock of mallards taking off from his fields. My title is “Two mallards in flight—afternoon delight.”

The photo:

The video: Look at all them ducks!

Reader Chris Winstead sent a photo of a Great Horned Owl (Bubo virginianus).

This is, I believe, a great horned owl. They were nesting in my neighborhood during the summer, and visited my yard most evenings. These photos were taken from my back doorstep. There were at least two babies and a mother. I didn’t capture any photos of feedings, but did observe some feeding, grooming, and pellet deliveries.

Some more waterfowl (Trumpeter swans, Cygnus buccinator) from reader Charles Sawicki. His notes:

These shots were taken during a June visit to Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge in Minnesota. Tamarac is covered with isolated, shallow, glacial lakes ideal for the breeding of water fowl. Trumpeter swans (Cygnus buccinator) are common in the summer. but cygnets are normally kept well out of sight. These are one of the most massive water birds and are very aggressive in protection of their nests and young, having been known to kill raccoons and foxes. Below: A pair of adult swans

Trumpeters often dabble to reach submerged vegetation including roots and tubers. A pair with six cygnets is seen below with their necks stained by feeding. The cygnets stayed very close to the larger male. A good idea since snapping turtles are common in these lakes.

From Raymond Mackintosh, some 2003 photos of yellow-eyed penguins (Megadyptes antipodes) taken on the Otago Peninsula of New Zealand. (I tried to see these in my trip to NZ last year, but failed.)

Adult (can you spot the penguin):

Chicks (the Kiwis build nest boxes for the birds):