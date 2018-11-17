Eighteen new scientists elected to Congress? No way.

A lot of people are crowing about the number of “scientists” who have just been elected to the U.S. Congress. I’ve seen claims of seven (also here), seven to eight (votes still being counted for one), nine, ten, “more than ten“, “at least eleven“, and even 18. To be sure, Nature, the source of the “at least eleven” figure, and The Scientist, which touts “more than ten”, both characterize the electees not as “scientists”, but as folks having “backgrounds in science, technology, engineering or medicine”. In other words, STEM people, and not necessarily those who were even working in STEM before they were elected.
The rest of the articles characterize the victors as “scientists”, like this one at Quartz:
Well, let’s take an intermediate number: the nine given in the article below from IFL Science (IFL stands for “I fucking love”):
What I mean by “scientist” is “someone who is doing professional science”, i.e., working as a scientist: trying to use the scientific method to find out truth about the universe. This is what the readers will understand by the term, although I have said that plumbers and car mechanics can use the scientific method. But plumbers and mechanics are not scientists in the way the public understands the term, which I think aligns with my own understanding.
Here’s IFL’s list, indented, with my characterization flush left:
Sean Casten (D-IL)
Casten’s background is in chemical engineering and renewable energy. He was previously the CEO and founder of a company (Recycled Energy Development) that recycles excess heat produced during industrial processes to make electricity. So, unsurprisingly, energy, the environment, and climate change were all big campaigning points of his.
“Once elected, I look forward to working to make green business the business of America, as well as working on some more immediate solutions to climate change,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times.
My take: Not a scientist: a CEO. He may have a degree in chemical engineering and renewable energy, but degrees in science don’t make you a scientist.
Joe Cunningham (D-SC)
Cunningham worked as an ocean engineer and then retrained to be an environmental lawyer. He calls climate change “the single greatest non-military threat to our nation” and favors the creation of a “high tech, green economy” built on renewable sources like solar and wind energy. Given his previous work, he has been particularly outspoken against offshore drilling, saying “As an ocean engineer, I know firsthand how destructive drilling for oil – and even just testing for oil – can be to a coastline.”
My take: Not a scientist. Engineers aren’t really scientists, although they can use science, but at any rate Cunningham is not working as a scientist but as a lawyer.
Kevin Hern (R-OK)
Hern has a degree in engineering and has worked in the aerospace and computer programming industries, which he left to pursue a career at McDonald’s and now, politics. Unlike the other scientists on this list, he opposes the Affordable Care Act and doesn’t list any other science-related priorities on his campaign website.
My take: Not a scientist. He has degrees in science, but it looks as though he never worked as a scientist. He’s now working as a politician, and yet even so, IFL Science calls him a “scientist”. Nope.
Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA)
Houlahan has had a varied career, working as an Air Force Reserve veteran, industrial engineer, and high school chemistry teacher – and now is in politics. Affordable healthcare, women’s health, and the environment are all top priorities of hers.
“Instead of rationing healthcare to only the rich, Congress should be working to expand access to it, and to control costs through legislation that insists on the incorporation of sound competitive practices into the businesses of drug development and distribution, and hospital management,” she explains on her website.
My take: Not a scientist. Teaching high school chemistry appears to be as close as she’s come to being a scientist.
Elaine Luria (D-VA)
Luria takes over from Scott Taylor, a Republican who opposed the Paris Agreement. Before seeking office, Luria spent 20 years in the navy, where she was deployed six times and operated nuclear reactors.
Luria ran on a platform of security, equality, and prosperity, campaigning on the idea that security means “we are healthy – and have reliable and affordable choices in healthcare” and “we must protect our environment – so that we, along with future generations, can breathe fresh air and drink clean water.” She also calls for the repeal of the Dickey Amendment, which limits the CDC’s ability to study gun violence.
My take: Not a scientist. Operating nuclear reactors doesn’t qualify you to be a scientist, any more than flying a jumbo jet qualifies you to be a scientist. There’s no evidence that Luria ever actually did science.
Kim Schrier (D-WA)
Schier is a pediatrician, who also happens to have a bachelor’s degree in astrophysics from the University of California-Berkeley. She was inspired to run after the seven-term incumbent, Republican Dave Reichert, voted in favor of a bill removing healthcare for thousands in her district. Schrier’s main focus was healthcare – which is also the principal concern of most voters, according to the exit polls.
“I was ticked off. Frankly, if Congress was doing its job, I would not have to run for office. I would be back holding little babies,” she told volunteers, reported The Seattle Times.
My take: Not a scientist. To check on Schrier’s credentials, which aren’t clear here, you can read her Wikipedia bio. She did get a degree in astrophysics but then got an M.D. and became a pediatrician. There’s no evidence that she ever did science. Doctors can be scientists, but only if they’re doing scientific research. If they’re practicing medicine, they are doctors, not scientists.
Lauren Underwood (D-IL)
Underwood is a first-time candidate but has experience in politics, having worked for the US Department of Health and Human Services during the Obama administration. She is also a registered nurse and has a master’s in health policy. In contrast to her predecessor, Randy Hultgren, who was in favor of repealing the Affordable Care Act and stepping out of the Paris Agreement, Underwood is a strong advocate for affordable healthcare, reproductive rights, and environmental protections as well as measures to reduce gun violence.
“My experience as a healthcare provider informed my belief that every American has the right to high-quality, affordable healthcare,” she told the Chicago Sun-Times. “I aim to implement reforms to make healthcare more affordable for middle class families, such as empowering the federal government to negotiate fair prices for prescription drugs.”
My take: Not a scientist. She’s a registered nurse, but that doesn’t qualify in my book.
Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ)
Before spending three terms working as a New Jersey state senator, he was a dentist. It is because of this experience in the American healthcare system that he says he understands the need to make it “accessible and affordable“. He hasn’t always voted in line with the Democratic party – for example, he has voted against gay marriage and minimum wage, has an A rating from the NRA, and frequently picks industry over the environment. But he does side with the party when it comes to subjects like offshore drilling, Social Security, and Medicare.
My take: Not a scientist. Seriously, a dentist? That isn’t a scientist, but a doctor who fixes teeth. And he’s certainly not a scientist now.
And in the Senate:
Jacky Rosen (D-NV)
Rosen has a background in computer programming and degrees in psychology and computer science, but she currently serves as the US Representative for Nevada’s 3rd congressional district. In winning a Senate seat for Nevada, she succeeds Dean Heller, who lost support after his vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act even though he promised to not vote for anything that threatened cover for pre-existing conditions. As well as improving access to affordable healthcare and standing up to hardline anti-immigration policies, Rosen ran on a platform that prioritized investment in STEM education.
My take: Not a scientist. Her Wikipedia bio says she has an associate degree in computing and information technology, but there’s no evidence she ever worked as a scientist. A computer programmer is not a scientist. A biochemist or an ecologist or a worm geneticist is a scientist. Not a computer programmer or a dentist.
Total verdict: There is not one scientist on the list.
Now I’m not trying to be uncharitable here. Some of these people (not all!) have degrees in science, though none of them appear to have worked—or be working now—in science. Still, even some scientific training is likely to be useful for assessing matters like climate change or pollution. But let’s be honest, too: does the opinion of a dentist, or a registered nurse, weigh a lot more in these matters than does that of the average person? I’d rather know that someone is a Democrat than has a degree in engineering as a proxy of whether they’d have reasonable opinions on climate change.
We can celebrate the election of people who have degrees in science without having to distort their professions and pretend they’re scientists in a lame attempt to show that things are going uphill in Congress. They’re going uphill mainly because Congress is now Democratic, not because it has seven, nine, or eighteen new “scientists.”
Thank you for this thoughtful post. These are points well worth making. What science is.
[Who is writing for WEIT, now??? JF]
Now, hold on there, professor. I think you’re being overly stringent here. If one has to be actively doing science in order to qualify then there will never be a person who qualifies since serving in Congress is a full time commitment in itself!
For purposes like this, what matters is whether someone is trained as a scientist, since that is what will (hopefully) allow them to make wise policy with an understanding of science.
I believe if that *had* worked in science at some point, they would qualify for PCC’s criteria, though I don’t see that explicitly stated.
Yes, and I don’t see any one of those people having worked as a scientist, ever. And besides, most of these are new members of Congress and COULD have been scientists before they were elected.
My point is that none of these people, by virtue of either past or present employment, can be called a “scientist” by reasonable criteria.
I agree that increasing the number of elected politicians who have been educated in a scientific subject is desirable even if they have not practised as a research scientist. In the UK most politicians have a background in humanities (many have studied politics and economics) and the law and there is a poor level of scientific literacy (and, I would suggest, even numeracy). I imagine this is also true in the US and other countries. Having more people with an understanding of science and how it works can only be a good thing.
Having said that, I also agree that calling these eleven people scientists is massively stretching a point to no good purpose.
But “trained as a scientist” means doing a PhD. A first degree does not qualify you to do scientific research.
I don’t think that is a sensible perspective.
For one thing, I remember a recent post countering some creationist nonsense about Darwin not being a scientist. It was quite rightly shot down.
Is a person with a Master’s degree in Astrophysics not doing science while working at CERN? There are countless people with Masters, or even BS degrees, doing actual scientific research. Usually under the direction of someone else, but not necessarily. (To say nothing of those with PhD degrees who are working under someone else.)
We’ve had many discussions on WEIT, as PCCE references above, about the nature of science broadly construed. I don’t think that quite applies here, when labeling political leaders. But I also don’t see any value in the overly-rigid, papers-please label restriction, either.
To me it’s simple; a scientist is someone who does science. If you are an engineer but your job is doing science, you are a scientist, PhD or not. It appears that irrespective of their training, none of these politicians actually did any science. Therefore, they aren’t scientists.
Well, all of them have careers now, but that doesn’t mean that none of them have ever “done science.” Looking up the first one, Casten, after a degree in molecular biology and biochemistry we find, “worked for two years as a scientist at the Tufts University School of Medicine in a laboratory investigating dietary impacts on colon and breast cancer.” (Wikipedia) Is that enough to qualify him as a scientist? Not here, I guess.
In these days, from the point of view of making good legislation, the key point must be “does the person respect the scientific method and accept scientific fact”. Could be a high school graduate. But no doubt correlates with increasing scientific immersion.
Would you call a medical student who is working in a hospital, under supervision, a “doctor”? No, they’re a medical student, not (yet) a doctor.
Ditto for masters and PhD students doing science. Even if they’re doing science under supervision, they’re not (yet) “scientists”.
I accept that a PhD isn’t fully necessary if they earn their spurs publishing scientific papers instead.
Yes, it’s a little different for doctors and lawyers who have clients. Most scientists are not really licensed and, as you point out, a PhD is not strictly required.
False equivalence, Coel. “Doctor” and “scientist” are different kinds of things. The former is a specific certificate. The latter is a behavior/action/way-of-doing-things.
I agree with you but the articles should have acknowledged that the titles were a bit sensational and misleading. While we want more scientists in public office and recognition of the importance of science generally, we also don’t want the scientist concept to be diluted. After all, by their definition of “scientist”, how many already in Congress could claim to be such? My guess is that some of the climate change deniers are scientists by their implied definition. Many of the executives and lobbyists from the energy industry probably have Petroleum Engineering degrees.
How many avowed atheists are in Congress?
None. Jared Huffman D-CA is closest:
SOURCE
Senator-elect Krysten Sinema?
The New York Times, November 28, 2012. Krysten Sinema’s campaign stated that
thus she isn’t an “avowed atheist” SOURCE
Agree she’s not “avowed.” But in terms of the “closest” thing to, Jared Huffman might have some company.
I believe there are reasons for hiding one’s atheism if one wants to be elected in the US (unfortunately). Being ‘openly scientific’ is less of an impediment to getting votes (though sadly, it seems, being openly anti-science is even less of an impediment…).
Yeah, atheists in congress tend to stay in the closet — same way gay Republicans do. Difference is, the former are a lot less likely than the latter to get arrested for practicing their predilections in a public restroom.
It is hard to see what motivated these publications to hype this “new scientists in Congress” meme. Surely they knew they were fudging it. Or are their editorial departments clueless as to what a real scientist does?
The latter, I believe. Hanlon’s razor is in effect, here.
Most people are as clueless about science-as-a-profession as I am about, say, bakery.
Yes, but clearly they see science as an important, positive thing or they wouldn’t have published the articles at all or they would have had a different viewpoint.
I think if you suggested to average Americans if these people are scientists, I’m pretty sure they’d mostly agree.
Point well made. I have a degree in history but I am not a historian. Reading books or watching tv programs about history does not count. I am not researching or writing anything. Now, if this obnoxious millennial IFL Sciene site had written that We the People are sending 18 people to congress who have science or science-related educational backgrounds, then I could agree, but that still means much less than what they are claiming. After all, Dr. Oz has a medical background and that doesn’t mean shit!
Still, it’s better than sending yet another batch of lawyers…
“Still, it’s better than sending yet another batch of lawyers…”
Well, some of them are lawyers, in addition to having a background in science. What do you have against lawyers?
It has long been noticed that our government has a preponderance of lawyers, and that such a narrow range of education and expertise is not particularly beneficial. I assume you would prefer a doctor to decide the best course of action for a particular medical treatment, no? Or a scientist on how best to manage climate change? Or even, broadly construing science, a plumber to sort out your malfunctioning toilet? Yes, lawyers in congress are useful for sorting out the drafting and implementation of laws but we need a more diversely educated and experienced group of Congress people to know what laws are needed and why.
Of course there is a preponderance of lawyers in government, they make laws. Nothing new about that, over half the signers of the Constitution were lawyers. I have no objection to diversity in Congress, it merely rankles when people sneer at lawyers in order to sound clever.
Yes, that bugs me too. I’m sure part of it is because involvement with a lawyer is associated with bad events in one’s life: divorce, disputes, deaths, etc. Even in business, they cause deals to cost more and take longer than they would otherwise. A necessity but one we’d prefer if we could go without.
Well, nobody’s ever made the mistake of thinking I’m clever and I see no reason to start now.
The standards for laying claim to the mantle of “scientist” are quite low for those in electoral politics. For example, former congressman and current Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, the swampiest swamp monster extant of all the swamp monsters Donald Trump slid into his cabinet — currently the subject of 17 separate federal ethics investigations, one of which has been referred to the Justice Department for potential criminal prosecution — frequently claims to be a “geologist,” though his only credential is an undergrad degree in the subject.
…..Zinke, the swampiest….I’ve got to steal, no borrow, er, is there a way I could lease some of that material👱?
Purloin away, my friend; it’s all bread cast upon the waters. 🙂
So what I’m hearing is that with my undergraduate degree in Political SCIENCE and my Juris DOCTOR degree, I don’t qualify as a scientist?
I think this stringent criteria of who is a “real” scientist is the sort of elitist blather that drives people away from the Democratic party. If they have an undergraduate degree in science, I am thrilled and hope their training gives them a better appreciation of our world and rational thinking. You don’t need to have a graduate degree to be a scientist. Every heard of citizen scientists? They aren’t publishing papers but they are definitely gathering data and contributiting to scientific knowledge. Stop trying distinguish your designated real scientists above other people who are trainied science. I usually agree with you but think you are way off this time.
And stop telling me what to do. That’s a Roolz violation.
You have no experience of civility in argument, do you?
From OED:
Scientist: A person who is studying or has expert knowledge of one or more of the natural or physical sciences.
I no longer work in my academic field of study, but I still have what would likely qualify as “expert knowledge”, as I continue to follow the literature.
I add more parameters to help define “scientist”
h-index
number of top-tier publications
Order in author line
I don’t think whether a person qualifies as a “scientist” is that important. The key thing is we now have several more congresspeople with a scientific outlook, as opposed to the “I make my own reality” view. Yes, it would be better to have said “science oriented” or some such than “scientist”, but if that was the worst thing the press had done last week, I would be happy.
I would not defend the media for their references to elected “scientists”, but from a different perspective science really is an application of a process of inquiry. It is a rational, skeptical, empirical approach which can be helpful in government. Merely an appreciation of the approach should improve policy decisions. So, while scientists, formally defined, would be expected to employ this approach instinctively, many others with not so much education and practice can handle technical questions that face the nation. If only by knowing when to defer to experts. To decide who to vote for, look for someone who shows they know the difference between evidence based conclusions and hand waving.
“What I mean by “scientist” is “someone who is doing professional science”, i.e., working as a scientist: trying to use the scientific method to find out truth about the universe.”
I think that historian, economists, sociologists, and political scientists that have done research in their respective fields would claim that they use the scientific method to find out truths about the universe, albeit one small part of the universe – our planet. Therefore, would members of Congress who previously actively worked in these fields be rightfully called scientists by the above definition?
Shouldn’t they rightfully be called “social scientists”?