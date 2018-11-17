Eighteen new scientists elected to Congress? No way.

A lot of people are crowing about the number of “scientists” who have just been elected to the U.S. Congress. I’ve seen claims of seven (also here), seven to eight (votes still being counted for one), nine, ten, “more than ten“, “at least eleven“, and even 18. To be sure, Nature, the source of the “at least eleven” figure, and The Scientist, which touts “more than ten”, both characterize the electees not as “scientists”, but as folks having “backgrounds in science, technology, engineering or medicine”. In other words, STEM people, and not necessarily those who were even working in STEM before they were elected.

The rest of the articles characterize the victors as “scientists”, like this one at Quartz:

Well, let’s take an intermediate number: the nine given in the article below from IFL Science (IFL stands for “I fucking love”):

What I mean by “scientist” is “someone who is doing professional science”, i.e., working as a scientist: trying to use the scientific method to find out truth about the universe. This is what the readers will understand by the term, although I have said that plumbers and car mechanics can use the scientific method. But plumbers and mechanics are not scientists in the way the public understands the term, which I think aligns with my own understanding.

Here’s IFL’s list, indented, with my characterization flush left:

Sean Casten (D-IL)

Casten’s background is in chemical engineering and renewable energy. He was previously the CEO and founder of a company (Recycled Energy Development) that recycles excess heat produced during industrial processes to make electricity. So, unsurprisingly, energy, the environment, and climate change were all big campaigning points of his. “Once elected, I look forward to working to make green business the business of America, as well as working on some more immediate solutions to climate change,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times.

My take: Not a scientist: a CEO. He may have a degree in chemical engineering and renewable energy, but degrees in science don’t make you a scientist.

Joe Cunningham (D-SC) Cunningham worked as an ocean engineer and then retrained to be an environmental lawyer. He calls climate change “the single greatest non-military threat to our nation” and favors the creation of a “high tech, green economy” built on renewable sources like solar and wind energy. Given his previous work, he has been particularly outspoken against offshore drilling, saying “As an ocean engineer, I know firsthand how destructive drilling for oil – and even just testing for oil – can be to a coastline.”

My take: Not a scientist. Engineers aren’t really scientists, although they can use science, but at any rate Cunningham is not working as a scientist but as a lawyer.

Kevin Hern (R-OK) Hern has a degree in engineering and has worked in the aerospace and computer programming industries, which he left to pursue a career at McDonald’s and now, politics. Unlike the other scientists on this list, he opposes the Affordable Care Act and doesn’t list any other science-related priorities on his campaign website.

My take: Not a scientist. He has degrees in science, but it looks as though he never worked as a scientist. He’s now working as a politician, and yet even so, IFL Science calls him a “scientist”. Nope.

Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) Houlahan has had a varied career, working as an Air Force Reserve veteran, industrial engineer, and high school chemistry teacher – and now is in politics. Affordable healthcare, women’s health, and the environment are all top priorities of hers. “Instead of rationing healthcare to only the rich, Congress should be working to expand access to it, and to control costs through legislation that insists on the incorporation of sound competitive practices into the businesses of drug development and distribution, and hospital management,” she explains on her website.

My take: Not a scientist. Teaching high school chemistry appears to be as close as she’s come to being a scientist.

Elaine Luria (D-VA) Luria takes over from Scott Taylor, a Republican who opposed the Paris Agreement. Before seeking office, Luria spent 20 years in the navy, where she was deployed six times and operated nuclear reactors. Luria ran on a platform of security, equality, and prosperity, campaigning on the idea that security means “we are healthy – and have reliable and affordable choices in healthcare” and “we must protect our environment – so that we, along with future generations, can breathe fresh air and drink clean water.” She also calls for the repeal of the Dickey Amendment, which limits the CDC’s ability to study gun violence.

My take: Not a scientist. Operating nuclear reactors doesn’t qualify you to be a scientist, any more than flying a jumbo jet qualifies you to be a scientist. There’s no evidence that Luria ever actually did science.

Kim Schrier (D-WA) Schier is a pediatrician, who also happens to have a bachelor’s degree in astrophysics from the University of California-Berkeley. She was inspired to run after the seven-term incumbent, Republican Dave Reichert, voted in favor of a bill removing healthcare for thousands in her district. Schrier’s main focus was healthcare – which is also the principal concern of most voters, according to the exit polls. “I was ticked off. Frankly, if Congress was doing its job, I would not have to run for office. I would be back holding little babies,” she told volunteers, reported The Seattle Times.

My take: Not a scientist. To check on Schrier’s credentials, which aren’t clear here, you can read her Wikipedia bio. She did get a degree in astrophysics but then got an M.D. and became a pediatrician. There’s no evidence that she ever did science. Doctors can be scientists, but only if they’re doing scientific research. If they’re practicing medicine, they are doctors, not scientists.

Lauren Underwood (D-IL) Underwood is a first-time candidate but has experience in politics, having worked for the US Department of Health and Human Services during the Obama administration. She is also a registered nurse and has a master’s in health policy. In contrast to her predecessor, Randy Hultgren, who was in favor of repealing the Affordable Care Act and stepping out of the Paris Agreement, Underwood is a strong advocate for affordable healthcare, reproductive rights, and environmental protections as well as measures to reduce gun violence. “My experience as a healthcare provider informed my belief that every American has the right to high-quality, affordable healthcare,” she told the Chicago Sun-Times. “I aim to implement reforms to make healthcare more affordable for middle class families, such as empowering the federal government to negotiate fair prices for prescription drugs.”

My take: Not a scientist. She’s a registered nurse, but that doesn’t qualify in my book.

Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) Before spending three terms working as a New Jersey state senator, he was a dentist. It is because of this experience in the American healthcare system that he says he understands the need to make it “accessible and affordable“. He hasn’t always voted in line with the Democratic party – for example, he has voted against gay marriage and minimum wage, has an A rating from the NRA, and frequently picks industry over the environment. But he does side with the party when it comes to subjects like offshore drilling, Social Security, and Medicare.

My take: Not a scientist. Seriously, a dentist? That isn’t a scientist, but a doctor who fixes teeth. And he’s certainly not a scientist now.

And in the Senate: Jacky Rosen (D-NV) Rosen has a background in computer programming and degrees in psychology and computer science, but she currently serves as the US Representative for Nevada’s 3rd congressional district. In winning a Senate seat for Nevada, she succeeds Dean Heller, who lost support after his vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act even though he promised to not vote for anything that threatened cover for pre-existing conditions. As well as improving access to affordable healthcare and standing up to hardline anti-immigration policies, Rosen ran on a platform that prioritized investment in STEM education.

My take: Not a scientist. Her Wikipedia bio says she has an associate degree in computing and information technology, but there’s no evidence she ever worked as a scientist. A computer programmer is not a scientist. A biochemist or an ecologist or a worm geneticist is a scientist. Not a computer programmer or a dentist.

Total verdict: There is not one scientist on the list.

Now I’m not trying to be uncharitable here. Some of these people (not all!) have degrees in science, though none of them appear to have worked—or be working now—in science. Still, even some scientific training is likely to be useful for assessing matters like climate change or pollution. But let’s be honest, too: does the opinion of a dentist, or a registered nurse, weigh a lot more in these matters than does that of the average person? I’d rather know that someone is a Democrat than has a degree in engineering as a proxy of whether they’d have reasonable opinions on climate change.

We can celebrate the election of people who have degrees in science without having to distort their professions and pretend they’re scientists in a lame attempt to show that things are going uphill in Congress. They’re going uphill mainly because Congress is now Democratic, not because it has seven, nine, or eighteen new “scientists.”