Friday: Hili dialogue

Can it be Friday already? I’m told it is: Friday, February 16, 2018, and National Fast Food Day. It’s also Icelandic language Day, which coincides with the birthday of the Icelandic poet Jónas Hallgrímsson. Can you say a single word of Icelandic? I can’t, and that’s sad. So here’s one I found, and an easy one: “Hello” is “Halló”, pronounced “Hall-oh”.

On this day in 1532, after conquering Cuzco on the previous day, Francisco Pizarro and his men captured the Inca emperor Atahualpa. The emperor was imprisoned, and to save his life offered, according to Wikipedia, “to fill a large room about 22 feet (6.7 m) long and 17 feet (5.2 m) wide up to a height of 8 feet (2.4 m) once with gold and twice with silver within two months.” Then he’d give it to the Spanish. That’s a lot of dosh, but it never happened: the Spanish sentenced Atahualpa to death and (after converting to Christianity so he wouldn’t be burned at the stake) he was strangled on July 26, 1553. On February 16, 1849, Fyodor Dostoyevsky was sentenced to death by the Russian government for subversive activities. There was a mock execution, in which he and other were lined up before a firing squad, but at the last minute a reprieve came, and Fyodor served four years in a Siberian prison camp.

On this day in 1855, David Livingston became the first European to see Victoria Falls. In 1938, Albert Hoffmann first synthesized LSD from ergotamine at the Sandoz labs in Basel. As a graduate student at Harvard, I heard Hoffmann, as a guest lecturer in Richard Schultes’s economic botany class, tell the story of how he did this . Far from being a weirdo, Hoffmann was a staid European scientist lecturing in a white lab coat! On this day in 1940, the Nazis closed off the Warsaw Ghetto. On November 16, 1988, Pakistani voters elected Benazir Bhutto as their Prime Minister; this was the first open election in more than a decade.

Finally, we all remember how, on February 16, 1990, the pop group Milli Vanilli had their Grammy Award taken away because they did not sing at all on their “Girl You Know It’s True” album (the vocals came from session musicians). In concert they simply lip-synced. Here’s a short video on how they were found out (more here):

Notables born on this day include W. C. Handy (1873), Paul Hindemith (1895), Oswald Mosley (1896), José Saramago (1922), and Maggie Gyllenhaal (1977). Only a handful of notables died on February 16: Sam Rayburn (1961) and Milton Friedman (2006).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej is worried that the predator might become prey:

Hili: I’m going for a night hunt. A: Be careful not to be hunted yourself.

In Polish:

Hili: Idę na nocne łowy.

Ja: Uważaj, żeby ciebie nie upolowali.

Like reader Barry, who found this tweet, I’m surprised how long the cat puts up with this:

– wild dog attack pic.twitter.com/DW52qew5Q9 — Köksal Akın (@Koksalakn) November 14, 2018

Tweets from Matthew; the first is appropriate if you’ve listened to the big mess that Brexit has now become:

The sign language interpreter doing the Brexit Agreement on BBC News is perfectly conveying the perplexing fuckery of this situation #Brexit #BrexitChaos pic.twitter.com/bA66SYMXqN — Ell Potter (@Pottell) November 15, 2018

I think the man really was trying to be helpful:

I can’t stop watching this. Dad of the year 😂👏🏻⚽️pic.twitter.com/iLvhDoiFyb — Tom Munns (@TomMunns1) November 8, 2018

This is pretty amazing, though I don’t know if it counts as cultural appropriation:

Here is Christopher Columbus (seated at center) reporting his discovery of America to Queen Isabella of Spain. So far, kinda normal, but wait for it…. 2/ pic.twitter.com/j0NzhnxBaA — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) November 14, 2018

Here are two more, but the whole thread is worth a look:

And here is George Washington straight-up punching a tiger. 7/ pic.twitter.com/gM1BwRahEa — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) November 14, 2018

Tweets from Grania. Notice the beauty of this Bengal kitten. The tragic thing is that I could have one like this any time I want (I have an offer from a wonderful breeder), but I travel too much. LOOK AT THAT SPOTTED TUMMY!

fell asleep playing 😍 📸: bengalcat_bear pic.twitter.com/jd8ZRjm3T7 — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) November 15, 2018

This needs no comment:

These are movements of the feet of a single worm:

Movements of setae at the distal end of the parapodium in a stolon of syllid polychaete.

Plankton from Bay of Santander.

Happy #WormWednesday ! pic.twitter.com/h1kxGE6YOa — Rafael Martín-Ledo (@rmartinledo) November 14, 2018

Feel free to give your own theory for the coloration of these chicks:

Explanation #1: Gouldian Finch chicks have blue phosphorescent beads along their mouths, making it easier for their parents to feed them in their dark nests. Explanation #2: Aliens. pic.twitter.com/mMVaUXYH3d — Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) November 14, 2018

Finally, this lion is going after tinned meat:

This is why you should always keep your windows closed when going on a self-drive safari in Kruger National Park! 😅🦁 pic.twitter.com/U4z060XiTA — Meet My Mzansi 🌞 (@MeetMyMzansi) November 2, 2018