Friday: Hili dialogue

Can it be Friday already? I’m told it is: Friday, February 16, 2018, and National Fast Food Day. It’s also Icelandic language Day, which coincides with the birthday of the Icelandic poet Jónas Hallgrímsson. Can you say a single word of Icelandic? I can’t, and that’s sad. So here’s one I found, and an easy one: “Hello” is “Halló”, pronounced “Hall-oh”.
On this day in 1532, after conquering Cuzco on the previous day, Francisco Pizarro and his men captured the Inca emperor Atahualpa. The emperor was imprisoned, and to save his life offered, according to Wikipedia, “to fill a large room about 22 feet (6.7 m) long and 17 feet (5.2 m) wide up to a height of 8 feet (2.4 m) once with gold and twice with silver within two months.” Then he’d give it to the Spanish. That’s a lot of dosh, but it never happened: the Spanish sentenced Atahualpa to death and (after converting to Christianity so he wouldn’t be burned at the stake) he was strangled on July 26, 1553. On February 16, 1849, Fyodor Dostoyevsky was sentenced to death by the Russian government for subversive activities. There was a mock execution, in which he and other were lined up before a firing squad, but at the last minute a reprieve came, and Fyodor served four years in a Siberian prison camp.
On this day in 1855, David Livingston became the first European to see Victoria Falls. In 1938, Albert Hoffmann first synthesized LSD from ergotamine at the Sandoz labs in Basel. As a graduate student at Harvard, I heard Hoffmann, as a guest lecturer in Richard Schultes’s economic botany class, tell the story of how he did this . Far from being a weirdo, Hoffmann was a staid European scientist lecturing in a white lab coat! On this day in 1940, the Nazis closed off the Warsaw Ghetto. On November 16, 1988, Pakistani voters elected Benazir Bhutto as their Prime Minister; this was the first open election in more than a decade.
Finally, we all remember how, on February 16, 1990, the pop group Milli Vanilli had their Grammy Award taken away because they did not sing at all on their “Girl You Know It’s True” album (the vocals came from session musicians). In concert they simply lip-synced. Here’s a short video on how they were found out (more here):
Notables born on this day include W. C. Handy (1873), Paul Hindemith (1895), Oswald Mosley (1896), José Saramago (1922), and Maggie Gyllenhaal (1977). Only a handful of notables died on February 16: Sam Rayburn (1961) and Milton Friedman (2006).
Daniel Tammett learned Icelandic in something like a week – he’s a high-functioning savant.
wow! I spent more time on Old Norse… & at one time I could read Icelandic reasonably poorly, but much has faded in the last 17 years!
I took seven semesters of Old Norse study in college and finished it up with a semester in Iceland at Háskóli Íslands (University of Iceland). One of the ways I keep in practice with languages I don’t have the opportunity to use if to get a copy of a translation of a book I’m very familiar with in English; that way, I’m not as dependent on having a bilingual dictionary at my elbow. For several languages, including Icelandic, it’s The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings trilogy. The opening line from The Hobbit is
I also have an Icelandic translation of the Bible (which I have not read in its entirety – it’s bad enough in English), but most of my books are in Old Norse, not the modern language, which has not changed much. It’s as if present-day English speakers could read Beowulf with no more difficulty than they can read Shakespeare. If a tenth-century viking, like Eystein Fret* sailed through a wormhole and ended up in Reykjavík harbor, he’d have an odd accent but he could speak and be understood.
Iceland is the only Nordic country that still uses the matronymic/patronymic system instead of family names, and names are declined grammatically as with any other noun.
*Eystein Fret means “Eystein the Foul-Farted” and is recorded as being one of the original settlers of Iceland. I feel sorry for his family. I had a cat I named Freti, which roughly means “Little Foul-Fart”.
Think this is it :
https://REMOVE_THIS_PARTm.youtube.com/watch?v=_GXjPEkDfek
Ref. Icelandic Language Day, Icelandic is very close to Old Norse. The Grand Old Man of the English Dept @ Wm & Mary in the post-WWII years, Jess Jackson (d 1957) became a personal friend of my father’s after he went there in 1935 to take Old Norse from Dr Jackson. (He lived on a wonderful 4-acre gentleman’s farm outside of town that became an inspiration to me. Also, for reasons that must have made sense at the time and ref evolution, he gave me a copy of The Piltdown Forgery for my birthday in 1955.)
One of the stories I recall about Dr. Jackson was that he was invited to Iceland to give a talk, and wanted to greet his assembled academics in Icelandic. He intended to say something like “I bring you greetings,” but instead he wound up saying “I shit.”
