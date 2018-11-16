Behe has a new anti-evolution book

Michael Behe, author of the intelligent-design (ID) creationist books Darwin’s Black Box and The Edge of Evolution, has a new book coming out next February, Darwin Devolves: The New Science about DNA that Challenges Evolution. (Let me point out here that the phrase “that challenges evolution” has an unclear antecedent, either the new science that challenges evolution—what he clearly means—or the DNA itself that challenges evolution. Bad title!)

Anyway, here’s Behe pleading with you to buy his book:

Check out the anti-evolution comments after the video!

In its website on the book, HarperCollins (which should be ashamed at itself for publishing the biology equivalent of flat-Earthism), gives an idea of the contents (my emphasis):

In his controversial bestseller Darwin’s Black Box, biochemist Michael Behe challenged Darwin’s theory of evolution, arguing that science itself has proven that intelligent design is a better explanation for the origin of life. In Darwin Devolves, Behe advances his argument, presenting new research that offers a startling reconsideration of how Darwin’s mechanism works, weakening the theory’s validity even more. A system of natural selection acting on random mutation, evolution can help make something look and act differently. But evolution never creates something organically. Behe contends that Darwinism actually works by a process of devolution—damaging cells in DNA in order to create something new at the lowest biological levels. This is important, he makes clear, because it shows the Darwinian process cannot explain the creation of life itself. “A process that so easily tears down sophisticated machinery is not one which will build complex, functional systems,” he writes. In addition to disputing the methodology of Darwinism and how it conflicts with the concept of creation, Behe reveals that what makes Intelligent Design unique—and right—is that it acknowledges causation. Evolution proposes that organisms living today are descended with modification from organisms that lived in the distant past. But Intelligent Design goes a step further asking, what caused such astounding changes to take place? What is the reason or mechanism for evolution? For Behe, this is what makes Intelligent Design so important. Behe’s real answer for the “mechanism” has always been “the Christian God aka Jesus,” but he’ll undoubtedly say “an intelligence”, for IDers like to pretend that religion has nothing to do with their “theory.”

Now 66, Behe is still on the biology faculty of Lehigh University, where, famously, his own departmental website displays a disclaimer of intelligent design: a statement rebutting the work of one faculty member that is, to my knowledge, unique among American biology faculties. It claims that one of their own faculty is engaged in work that “has no basis in science.”



I realize that I’ve just given Behe publicity, but how many people who would buy an ID book read this website? Anyway, I’ll have more to say about it after I’ve read it.

