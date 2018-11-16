Behe has a new anti-evolution book

Michael Behe, author of the intelligent-design (ID) creationist books Darwin’s Black Box and The Edge of Evolution, has a new book coming out next February, Darwin Devolves: The New Science about DNA that Challenges Evolution. (Let me point out here that the phrase “that challenges evolution” has an unclear antecedent, either the new science that challenges evolution—what he clearly means—or the DNA itself that challenges evolution. Bad title!)
Anyway, here’s Behe pleading with you to buy his book:
Check out the anti-evolution comments after the video!
In its website on the book, HarperCollins (which should be ashamed at itself for publishing the biology equivalent of flat-Earthism), gives an idea of the contents (my emphasis):
In his controversial bestseller Darwin’s Black Box, biochemist Michael Behe challenged Darwin’s theory of evolution, arguing that science itself has proven that intelligent design is a better explanation for the origin of life. In Darwin Devolves, Behe advances his argument, presenting new research that offers a startling reconsideration of how Darwin’s mechanism works, weakening the theory’s validity even more.
A system of natural selection acting on random mutation, evolution can help make something look and act differently. But evolution never creates something organically. Behe contends that Darwinism actually works by a process of devolution—damaging cells in DNA in order to create something new at the lowest biological levels. This is important, he makes clear, because it shows the Darwinian process cannot explain the creation of life itself. “A process that so easily tears down sophisticated machinery is not one which will build complex, functional systems,” he writes.
In addition to disputing the methodology of Darwinism and how it conflicts with the concept of creation, Behe reveals that what makes Intelligent Design unique—and right—is that it acknowledges causation. Evolution proposes that organisms living today are descended with modification from organisms that lived in the distant past. But Intelligent Design goes a step further asking, what caused such astounding changes to take place? What is the reason or mechanism for evolution? For Behe, this is what makes Intelligent Design so important.
Behe’s real answer for the “mechanism” has always been “the Christian God aka Jesus,” but he’ll undoubtedly say “an intelligence”, for IDers like to pretend that religion has nothing to do with their “theory.”
Now 66, Behe is still on the biology faculty of Lehigh University, where, famously, his own departmental website displays a disclaimer of intelligent design: a statement rebutting the work of one faculty member that is, to my knowledge, unique among American biology faculties. It claims that one of their own faculty is engaged in work that “has no basis in science.”
I realize that I’ve just given Behe publicity, but how many people who would buy an ID book read this website? Anyway, I’ll have more to say about it after I’ve read it.
Since he is a biochemist, maybe he should do himself a lot of good by reading another biochemist, such a Nick lane.
On the other hand, we know (by experience) that creationists -and what is ID other than creationism?- are impervious to reason.
Behe is still beating that tired old drum after being debunked over and over again?
“Most true believers, when faced with evidence that contradicts their beliefs, will hold on to those beliefs even more strongly.”
How could anyone with an iota of self respect remain in his job after a rebuke like that? The department is essentially apologizing for having a crank on the faculty.
He met the criteria for tenure.
Yep. You can’t get rid of a tenured fool, unless he pushes ID in the classroom. Then you can take action.
Did he ever do any respectable research to warrant tenure and promotion to Professor? On his faculty webpage his Selected Publications are all irreducible complexity and ID.
As a chemist, he must have done something to become tenured, like: Investigation of some physical chemical factors affecting the gelation of sickle cell hemoglobin. Once ensconced he’s free to spout drivel.
I’m not saying he should be fired. I’m saying he should resign. Not to resign is dishonorable.
I am sure that in Behe’s mind, what he is doing is honorable—fighting the good fight against an orthodoxy that refuses to see the evidence for IC and ID.
Perhaps his views have changed, but I thought Behe accepted most of evolutionary theory. As a good RC (with nine homeschooled children), though, he supports the Church’s doctrine that evolution must have divine guidance.
Yes, he seems to support evolutionary change, but, of course, guided. The homeschooled children includes at least one atheist. His son Leo. “The journey from very devout Catholic to outspoken atheist took about six months total.”
An interview with Leo:
“I realize that I’ve just given Behe publicity, but how many people who would buy an ID book read this website?”
Not me.
But I had a big grin on my face after reading the question “What is the reason or mechanism for evolution”?
Well, let me ask you some questions, Mr. Behe: What is the reason or mechanism for gravity? Or intelligence? Why does a natural phenomenon have to have a reason?
I suspect you’d get the same mumbo-jumbo about “intelligence,” and — were he of a mind to branch off into philosophy — some version of the cosmological argument.
That’s a good thought.
Well, he has been known to be wrong at essentially every step before, and i see no promise that this will be any different. The above is loaded with so much that is wrong that it would take a bit of time to rebut. A competent freshman biology student can see thru the smoke and mirrors. But it will sell, unfortunately.
I believe that Michael Behe is sincere in his desire to deploy his knowledge of biochemistry to buttress theism, which he holds to be essential to cultural morality. That this requires intellectual fraud is his burden to bear.
Making the frequent censure he receives from respected academic experts, like his Lehigh colleagues and our host, the Stations of the Cross along Behe’s own, personal Via Dolorosa.
I like the Department’s Position – scientists supporting Behe’s 1st Amendment and academic right to hold his personal unscientific/crank position while making clear that such is indeed unscientific and not supported by the school. Beautifully written. (I assume, of course, that the school does not allow him to teach his personal view in its classrooms.)
P.S.-“What is the reason or mechanism for evolution?” Evolution “is” the reason AND the mechanism for the existence of species. The question makes no sense. While there may indeed be “no dumb questions”, I think this one qualifies as a “deepity”.
“But Intelligent Design goes a step further asking, what caused such astounding changes to take place? What is the reason or mechanism for evolution? ”
Weird, I thought the mechanism, reason behind most evolution that caused such astounding changes to take place had already been studied for over a hundred years, called Natural Selection.
When will a single sincere religionist acknowledge the existence of the main theory behind evolution, and not just talk about the fact of evolution itself?
As for ‘reason’ for evolution, that of course is a word meant to sooth the theistically minded, since things happen for a reason.
But one might as well ask for the reason why stars make heavier elements by nuclear fusion. Or why hurricanes cause coastal disasters.
re: Publicity for anti-science books.
I buy my science and counter apologetic books new and my anti-science and apologetic books used in an effort to support one and not the other while keeping up on both.
“ … weakening the theory’s validity even more.”
With no observable data, how can a theory – a hypothesis that has explained observed data – be weakened?
You must understand that “…the theory’s validity…” translates as “my emotional response to the the theory”. Validity is argued in papers, emotions are shared in books.
I thought of the most famous example where a theory was met with challenge – and then it made complete sense that Einstein’s theory was an extension to Newton’s, if not a separate theory altogether.
That is, if a theory truly “challenged “ evolution, we would expect it to extend or build upon it or simply be a stand-alone theory – not un-do evolution by natural selection.
“But Intelligent Design goes a step further asking, what caused such astounding changes to take place?”
What is the language game being played here? If you answer “natural selection”, the illusion is that your answer acknowledges the “astounding changes” as something that sounds more exciting than “descent with modification”.
“What is the reason or mechanism for evolution?”
Isn’t the answer for the mechanism natural selection? And the reason for natural selection is thermodynamics?
I’ll wait for the Michael Bay film adaptation.
Jerry, this inane “devolve” idea is common among evolution deniers (I see it a lot on Twitter). I’ve never been able to wrap my head around this idea, and so I look forward to your review.
“…because it shows the Darwinian process cannot explain the creation of life itself…”
Um, and when did it attempt to explain abiogenic origins? But as said in the first comment, Behe needs to read Nick Lane, and also wrap his head around the works of Jack Szostak.
As a young adult wading into the evolution arena after being exposed to Dawkins by my wonderful philosophy professor I checked out Behe’s “Darwin’s Black Box” along with Dawkins’ “Blind Watchmaker”. I was quite naive and hadn’t realized who Bebe was but didn’t make it more than a few sentences before I discovered my error. I tried, I really did, but I have such a low bullish!t tolerance that I couldn’t read it. I doff my hat to those of you who can.
There’s an interesting irony to Behe’s thesis. He claims that mutation can only break down biological structure and it’s incapable of building it up. The same accusation could be made of his books on Intelligent Design. All his books do is attempt to tear down evolution. Where’s the science that builds up ID? Is the design still occurring and, if so, is there any evidence for it being guided by an intelligence?
Hm, anything we can do to shame HarperCollins?
Dr. Behe’s publications after about 1998 are all in the ID category. Before then, however, he published 30 odd respectable papers in reputable journals, mostly dealing with polymer-chemistry aspects of DNA and of its quaternary organization with proteins into nucleosomes. His new book apparently focuses on the origin of life problem—which, we have to admit, is still poorly understood—in a manner analogous to the familiar “God of the gaps” line of argument. As science demystifies one problem after another, theists carry out a tactical retreat to whatever remains poorly worked out. Or to what cannot be worked out, like a “reason” for hydrogen.
‘In its website on the book, HarperCollins (which should be ashamed at itself for publishing the biology equivalent of flat-Earthism)’
I should note that this book is actually published by HarperOne, the woo-woo wing of HarperCollins that also published Darwin’s Doubt.
This is how they describe themselves:
‘HarperOne is committed to publishing the most important books across the full spectrum of religion, spirituality, health, personal growth, social change, relationships, and creativity, adding to the wealth of the world’s wisdom by stirring the waters of reflection on the primary questions of life and inspiring readers to make change, both inside and out.’
The forgot “drivel” in their list.
I see all of these as teachable moments. I used to encourage the students to bring ’em in so they could be knocked out of the park.
But then…I started teaching in a place where evolution was against the rules. So this fostered a level of combativeness and a feeling that finding out why the anti-evolutionists were wrong was fun.
I have to say–I dont find the religious anti-evolutionists any more annoying than the secular ones (aka “Standard social science model believers”)
Substitutionary atonement, atheist style! 🙂