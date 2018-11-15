Why is everyone down on Nancy Pelosi?

Today’s political post takes up two issues. The first is the widespread calls I’ve seen for Nancy Pelosi, likely at least the interim Speaker of the House (of Representatives) to recuse herself or resign, as she’s been on the job too long and “fresh blood” is needed. Even some Democratic representatives have signed a letter saying they’ll vote against her, and if enough of those sign it (she needs 218 votes to be re-elected Speaker), she won’t get the job.

Pelosi herself still wants the job, and is confident she has enough votes to get it. What I don’t understand is why everyone says “fresh blood” is really needed. She was Speaker of the House for only four years (2007-2011), and since then has been Minority Leader. Her stands, as far as I can see, have been good ones, and her crowning monument the passage of Obamacare, something that even Obama himself thought should be cut back, while Pelosi refused the cutback on the grounds that the watered-down version was “kiddiecare”. A broader version of course passed narrowly, and Obama gave Pelosi credit for that, calling her “one of the best Speakers the House of Representatives has ever had”. And Obamacare is still the law of the land.

So what’s wrong with her? The Republicans hate her, of course, but that’s because she’s effective (they really hate Obamacare), and probably in part because she’s a powerful woman. But there anyone who could do a better job as Speaker? I’m no political pundit, but I can’t think of anyone better, and, like surgery and airline piloting, experience counts in a job like this. I’m sure readers will have something to say about this, but right now I’m not with the Democrats who want to dump her. Perhaps the move to do comes from a feeling that something has to be changed in the Democratic Party in view of sweeping Trumpism. But throwing out the pilot doesn’t seem to me the right solution.

Speaking of Congress, you may have read that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a young Democratic Socialist, staged a green environmental demonstration inside and outside Nancy Pelosi’s office, claiming that Pelosi hasn’t gone far enough on remediating climate change. Here’s part of a video:

Ocasio-Cortez is seen by many Democrats as the salvation of the party, being young, enthusiastic, and of course a “person of color.” But to me she’s the Sarah Palin of the Democratic Party: prone to unthinking statements, not experienced, and having wonky views on many things, including Israel (where she doesn’t seem to have a real stand at all). She’s been unable to propose a way to pay for her platform, which mandates both free healthcare for all (something that I’m in principle in favor of) and free college tuition for all. The Washington Post, hardly a right-wing paper, has called her out for a number of fibs or inaccuracies.

What Ocasio-Cortez has going for her is her enthusiasm and a progressive agenda. But she also appears to be pretty ignorant about many of the things she proposes, and is already having her head turned by all the attention coming from the misguided people who see her as one of the saviors of the Democratic Party.

She isn’t. Her demonstration in Pelosi’s office was not only a violation of the law (Pelosi was gracious enough to not only refrain from having Ocasio-Cortez removed, but to praise her), but also a sign that Ocasio-Cortez has an inflated idea of her own value and potential accomplishments.

If she matures and succeeds in doing something, more power to her. After all, I did vote in the primaries for another Democratic Socialist, Bernie Sanders. He wasn’t perfect, either, but lacked the hubris that Ocasio-Cortez has, fueled by the Regressive Left’s view that it can only be young women of color who can save progressive politics in America.