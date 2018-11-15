Why is everyone down on Nancy Pelosi?

Today’s political post takes up two issues. The first is the widespread calls I’ve seen for Nancy Pelosi, likely at least the interim Speaker of the House (of Representatives) to recuse herself or resign, as she’s been on the job too long and “fresh blood” is needed. Even some Democratic representatives have signed a letter saying they’ll vote against her, and if enough of those sign it (she needs 218 votes to be re-elected Speaker), she won’t get the job.
Pelosi herself still wants the job, and is confident she has enough votes to get it. What I don’t understand is why everyone says “fresh blood” is really needed. She was Speaker of the House for only four years (2007-2011), and since then has been Minority Leader. Her stands, as far as I can see, have been good ones, and her crowning monument the passage of Obamacare, something that even Obama himself thought should be cut back, while Pelosi refused the cutback on the grounds that the watered-down version was “kiddiecare”. A broader version of course passed narrowly, and Obama gave Pelosi credit for that, calling her “one of the best Speakers the House of Representatives has ever had”. And Obamacare is still the law of the land.
So what’s wrong with her? The Republicans hate her, of course, but that’s because she’s effective (they really hate Obamacare), and probably in part because she’s a powerful woman. But there anyone who could do a better job as Speaker? I’m no political pundit, but I can’t think of anyone better, and, like surgery and airline piloting, experience counts in a job like this. I’m sure readers will have something to say about this, but right now I’m not with the Democrats who want to dump her. Perhaps the move to do comes from a feeling that something has to be changed in the Democratic Party in view of sweeping Trumpism. But throwing out the pilot doesn’t seem to me the right solution.
Speaking of Congress, you may have read that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a young Democratic Socialist, staged a green environmental demonstration inside and outside Nancy Pelosi’s office, claiming that Pelosi hasn’t gone far enough on remediating climate change. Here’s part of a video:
Ocasio-Cortez is seen by many Democrats as the salvation of the party, being young, enthusiastic, and of course a “person of color.” But to me she’s the Sarah Palin of the Democratic Party: prone to unthinking statements, not experienced, and having wonky views on many things, including Israel (where she doesn’t seem to have a real stand at all). She’s been unable to propose a way to pay for her platform, which mandates both free healthcare for all (something that I’m in principle in favor of) and free college tuition for all. The Washington Post, hardly a right-wing paper, has called her out for a number of fibs or inaccuracies.
What Ocasio-Cortez has going for her is her enthusiasm and a progressive agenda. But she also appears to be pretty ignorant about many of the things she proposes, and is already having her head turned by all the attention coming from the misguided people who see her as one of the saviors of the Democratic Party.
She isn’t. Her demonstration in Pelosi’s office was not only a violation of the law (Pelosi was gracious enough to not only refrain from having Ocasio-Cortez removed, but to praise her), but also a sign that Ocasio-Cortez has an inflated idea of her own value and potential accomplishments.
If she matures and succeeds in doing something, more power to her. After all, I did vote in the primaries for another Democratic Socialist, Bernie Sanders. He wasn’t perfect, either, but lacked the hubris that Ocasio-Cortez has, fueled by the Regressive Left’s view that it can only be young women of color who can save progressive politics in America.
Pelosi is fine, but in the Senate, Schumer is letting Republicans have whatever they want and tried to stop investigation of Facebook.
Ageism.
Ageism, pure and simple.
Pelosi should stay at this time. The last thing we should want right now are political battles within the democratic party.
We must be extremely focused on the task at hand- and that is to investigate Trump, Inc. and to try to undo all the damage that the GOP has caused to our democracy. We can consider a replacement for Pelosi, if needed, later down the road.
Potosi’s liability is that she is highly effective. Consequently she’s been on the Republican hit list for a very long time. Some Dems make the mistake that Republican sliming will go away if new leadership in put in place.
I”m with Brian, above, that Chuck Schumer is much more of a problem for the Democratic wind of the Democratic Party.
“to me she’s the Sarah Palin of the Democratic Party”
Wow, great turn of phrase. You knocked out of the park with that one!
All well said – agree. I have always wondered why Pelosi is so hated, except that Republicans seem to hate everything.
I will vote for honesty and competence and don’t much care about any thing else except needed pluses would be secularism, well-read education, and a science background.
Ocasio-Cortez does not seem to be informed about any of the issues. She is just vaguely Marxist.
I see two possible outcomes of those like her coming to power. Either she will be crushed by the democratic machine, or she will foment so much internal turmoil that they will be unable to function at all.
I like the idea of “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington”, but that presumes that Mr. or Ms. Smith comes to the office with at least a solid understanding of civics, to go along with strong moral principals.
But maybe she is an excellent representative of her constituents, having lots of strong views about subjects of which they have little knowledge.
I think if someone like Ocasio-Cortez becomes Speaker, it will become apparent over the next year that she is incompetent and has no idea what she’s dking. It’s easy to look good in an election in a single district with extremely favorable media coverage, but a hell of a lot harder to manage an entire party and how it’s Representatives vote, control policy proposals and decide on commissions, etc.
Buy she’s young, good looking, is loaded with vague progressive platitudes, and is a woman and not white. So she’ll get support. Hopefully, she doesn’t get enough support to become Speaker (or achieve any significant power at this point in her career). There’s too much on the line right now. The Dems can’t afford incompetence in any position of power at this time.
Freshman reps never become Speaker. It takes years of relationship building within your party to get into leadership.
The House of Representatives has 435 members is based on a seniority system. It takes decades to rise through the ranks (and usually some time in a leadership position, like majority/minority leader, whip, or party conference chairman) before throwing one’s hat into the ring for the Speakership.
According to Robert Caro’s magisterial multi-volume biography of Lyndon Johnson, on his first day in the House as a newly minted Texas congressman, the 29-year-old LBJ (who was brimming with political ambition, and came from a family where the men tended to die young) took one look around, whispered to himself “too long,” and immediately set his sights on a US senate seat.
Yes, you’re right, but it feels like we’re at a point where, if enough constituents make enough noise in the right districts, she could get some “protest support,” as I like to call it — some Reps who will vote for her to signal how progressive they are. She certainly won’t become Speaker.
Not a chance. Maybe even less than that.
Marxism is a very specific theory of society. Wanting free health care and free college tuition is not Marxism. The UK had both those things for many years, and Marxists were always a small minority in British politics.
I think it is only for this reason: People want to remove the “Pelosi Bludgeon”™ from the GOP play book.
Would it help? Probably not.
That is it, exactly, the “Pelosi Bludgeon”™.
The Republicans who are extremely far right, have used the “evil liberal”, hated progressive”, “out of touch with the people” labels on Pelosi for over a decade. They made her into the evil queen.
Add into that the ageism and the misogyny, and now the Democrats who are newly elected and are not sharp enough to learn the real history are buying into the right wing buffoonery.
I suspect those that don’t support Pelosi know the history and her abilities just fine. They believe that if too many of the voters hate her, she has to go regardless of the reason. I believe we have to fight the GOP’s attempts to define people and words to fit their evil agenda. The Dems need to counter with some of their own definitions. They still seem to not understand how powerful this approach can be even though they suffer so much under it.
Last time people seemed to demand CHANGE for the sake of change we got The Orange Idiot🤬
Just read somewhere that he railed against the leaders of Estonia, Katvia, and Lithuania for messing up Yugoslavia (Baltic /=Balkans).
Haha! Is there a link?
I couldn’t wait, so found a link https://www.newsweek.com/trump-confused-baltics-balkans-and-accused-confused-leaders-starting-yugoslav-1210939. Love it.
President Un-indicted Co-conspirator knows that his real Daddy, Vlad, has his sights set on both.
Trump’s already raised questions about whether he’d honor the US’s joint-defense obligations under Article 5 of the NATO treaty to defend countries nobody who’s anybody has ever heard of — like Latvia or Estonia or that other one by the Baltic Sea; or Albania in the Balkans — especially since the little deadbeats don’t pay us enough protection money for their defense.
I think the opposition to Pelosi is that a) she is a corporate Democrat and b) she hasn’t been very effective in opposition. Granted it is hard to do anything in opposition in the House, but still. She has been very, very effective when she was Speaker.
As others have said, ageism, and I think the Republicans consistent smear campaigns have even influenced some Democrats’ thinking.
But Pelosi knows how to do this difficult job and do it well. I can’t think of anyone, let alone “fresh blood” that could fill her shoes. To me, the best scenario would be to nominate her as speaker and pick an apprentice or two who she can keep under her wing to later replace her. There is a lot that needs to be done in the House. The Dems need to put forth popular legislation (which probably won’t go anywhere, but the people will see what they are trying to accomplish) and at the same time open up investigations on a number of fronts.
As an aside, I had to laugh when McConnell warned Democrats not to harass Trump. Yes, we should treat Trump with kid gloves, just as the Republicans treated Obama.
The Republicans portray Representative Pelosi as some kind of effete radical-liberal from the farther shores of the left coast. In reality, she is a pragmatic and effective pol, every inch the daughter of her father, Tommy D’Alesandro. He was Mayor of Baltimore from 1947 to 1959 (when I began grad school there) and a power in the Tammany-like Baltimore Democratic machine. I’ll bet she learned at her father’s knee the techniques later used to slide the ACA through Congress.
Pelosi is an entitled corporate Democrat. She has a history of being in bed with the Republicans and big money donors, especially going along with Trump’s Syrian strike which is an illegal breach in foreign policy under international law. She’s more like a Republican than the press give her credit.
All I hear from Pelosi’s defense of keeping her position is straw-manning her critics as sexists or ageists and deflecting her criticisms, boasting as being a “master legislator.” She’s out of touch with the changing political climate of DC and the interests of middle-class people. I genuinely think she’s doesn’t give a shit about us. I do want to see her and Schumer out of the Democratic sphere, but I support a more gradual process of replacement rather than a chaotic coup.
Ocasio-Cortez isn’t perfect. I don’t think she’s right on with the Israel-Palestine issue and she may have to change her philosophy on some issues into her term, but I don’t see it arrogant that she goes to the people’s protest and address their concerns about climate change. I think it’s bold. We need more bold people than that poor excuse of that out-of-touch crone that was Joe Crawley. Guess where he is right now?
I’ve read down to #27, and Alex K.’s view is closest to mine.
I agree that Pelosi is a corporate Democrat and dishonest, but the Democrats have become a corporate party. Having someone else as Speaker won’t change that, so we might as well have the most competent one at this crucial moment.
I don’t agree that Ocasio-Cortez was “bold” in what she did. There were no downsides. The only thing that was going to happen was her getting positive media coverage.
I never advocated for Ocasio-Cortez to be Speaker. She’s far from her first legislative record as we speak.
Or at least did — until they discovered how popular Obamacare was with midterm voters. Then they all started stumping and running tv ads claiming to be the great champions of people with “preexisting conditions” — even Republican congress-critters who’d voted over 60 times to replace Obamacare, the hypocritical SOBs.
Of course, that was when the repeal votes were naught but empty posturing, since Republicans lacked the numbers to override a presidential veto, and, thus, had no real skin in the game. As soon as the GOP had control of both houses of congress and the presidency, it turned out they’d come up with diddlysquat on the “replace” end of “repeal and replace,” despite having had eight years to mull it over. Did I mention yet what hypocritical bastards they are?
I don’t know how many times I have posted this on FB: “Hypocrisy, a Core GOP Value.”
It’s a core value of nearly all politicians. And most people.
I don’t think Ocasio-Cortez is as bad as Palin. She’s getting way too much attention right now. I suspect the positives we get from her energy and ability to get air time outweigh her missteps and lack of knowledge. After all, she’s not really talking about real legislation so it is all just cheerleading at this point which is fine. Once she gets involved with real legislation, she’ll be forced to deal with practicalities such as budgetary considerations, compromise with others, etc. She will either mature or disappear.
I think you are right. I don’t think there’s much chance she’ll end up as candidate for Vice President.
And she’s not stupid. Palin is stupid.
You’re correct about Palin, but, frankly, the is call is still out on Ocasio-Cortez. Personally, I’m withholding judgement on her in this regard. Listening to her speak is not too different to listening to Palin; often with both there is clearly little thought behind what is said and both speak mostly in sound bites.
But then, that’s describes almost all politicians.
Right, Palin didn’t look stupid until she had to sit down for interviews that actually asked more than softball questions. Once she was challenged to show her knowledge (or lack thereof), the facade fell apart.
AOC is a 29-year-old political neophyte. Palin was a supposedly seasoned political pro, one who was governor of Alaska and had been mayor of Wasilla (for whatever that’s worth), ready to be a heartbeat away from the US presidency. None it had made a dent in her stupidity. Neither did running for Veep.
I don’t think Ocasio-Cortez is as bad as Palin. She’s getting way too much attention right now. I suspect the positives we get from her energy and ability to get air time outweigh her missteps and lack of knowledge. After all, she’s not really talking about real legislation so it is all just cheerleading at this point which is fine. Once she gets involved with real legislation, she’ll be forced to deal with practicalities such as budgetary considerations, compromise with others, etc. She will either mature or disappear.
Sorry about the double post. I blame it on our cat, Brio, who is lolling against my
keyboard, hiding out from the jack-hammering going on in our kitchen remodel.
Sorry about the double post. I blame it on our cat, Brio, who is lolling against my
keyboard, hiding out from the jack-hammering going on in our kitchen remodel.
I had to laugh at this double post apologizing for your double post.
I chuckled twice.
Yes. same problem. Got to fix.
You can say that again, brother.
It is mystifying to me why some Democrats are so adamantly opposed to Pelosi’s leadership. I have not seen a good explanation of this. It seems that some of them have come to believe that she has been the cause of the Democrats’ woes in the last few years. Will they give her credit for this year’s victories? The right wing has portrayed her as a wild-eyed California liberal while the extreme left thinks she is a corporatist. Such are the views of the extremes. I view her as a moderate liberal, which characterizes most Democrats. Saying this, I believe the Democratic Party must begin the transition to younger leadership. The three leading Democrats in the House are nearing 80 (Pelosi, Hoyer, Clyburn). These oldsters would serve the Party best if they all announced that this session will be the last that they will be in House leadership.
The Washington Post just published an in-depth analysis of the generation makeup of the House of Representatives.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2018/politics/young-democrats-pelosi-opposition/?utm_term=.f1d4d21911be
I disagree that Ocasio-Cortez is the Sarah Palin of the Democratic Party – not by a long shot. Palin was a governor, nominated for vice-president, and had wide support in the Republican Party. Ocasio-Cortez is a first term House member. She will be a 28 year old back bencher with little influence on policy. Perhaps in a decade she will be a significant force, but not now. It is also doubtful to what extent her views represent the mainstream of the Democratic constituency. People should avoid falling for the Republican ruse that as an advocate of “socialism,” all Democrats are like her. Such a tactic didn’t work in the recent election and I doubt that it will work in the future.
I agree that Pelosi is effective and thats why the Republicans hate her.
I think some Dems are against her because the Republican’s relentless, coordinated attack on her has actually sunk in and now Dems think theres actually something wrong with her.
I’ve never heard any specific criticisms of Pelosi, they just lump her in with all of their liberal bogeymen (or bogeypeople) : Hilary Clinton, Saul Alinsky, George Soros, MoveOn, Micheal Moore,ACLU, BLM etc etc.
I think this is why Dems would say H Clinton was ‘bad politically’ : its only because the 30 year Rep campaign against her has been so effective.
( the only caveat I’d have is that because C Hitchens was so much against her maybe there was something to the criticisms)
An aside – I’m still confused by the whole ‘women of color’ thing, since I have more or less the same complexion as Ocasio-Cortez and features that were labeled ‘exotic looking’ when I was growing up in a less diverse area – but I was never, to my knowledge, considered another race. Now I’m not even sure what box to check on those surveys. On the one hand it feels fake to suddenly adopt a label that I didn’t grow up with, on the other, if such things are decided by societal consensus, then yes, the consensus on that is probably changing (I saw firsthand how swiftly such things can change when in a Latin American country on vacation, where I was clearly received and addressed in a different manner than my two friends with porcelain complexions.) Now I feel awkward checking any box under race, especially if I know I’m at a place that is hopeful about upping their diversity statistics.
With the Democratic party, my impression is that they feel completely burned by trying to ‘go moderate’ for many years, while the Right was reenergizing itself with the Tea Party, Trump and so on. So now I think they’re going with what sparks passion in voters. I think this is unfortunate on both sides – measured, thoughtful conversations on both sides of any issue are far preferable to keeping balance by tug-of-war by two extreme / reactive / zealous poles. That said, it takes two to participate in measured discussions – if one side sees it as a sign of weakness, then yeah, it won’t work and we probably do have to go through the long and exasperating process of seeing firsthand what happens when the alternative dynamic is in place. When people get sick enough of that then I think we realize all around that whatever gains are made by pushing / steamrolling / getting an inch and taking a mile aren’t really worth the cost of living in a society full of anger, witch hunts, the suspension of reason, and so on. Balance achieved by two tribal extremes means maintaining ideological ‘purity’ in the extreme ends of both camps so that no one is too lax. This is pretty much never a good thing.
I think you’ve hit on my biggest problem with Ocasio-Cortez: she ran as a person of color, or a Latina, or whatever. Just as Obama let others claim first black President, she should have left the identity politics out. This waa a big contributor to Hillary’s loss. Yes, there’s a women’s movement but she needed to run on her policies and experience, not her identity.
My feeling is that the “progressive” wing of the Democratic party hasn’t turned against Pelosi for any concrete reasons of policy. The fact that Pelosi is a white career politician is enough for many people to think we need “change.” What change? Who knows. Apparently, change to a “person of color” who has no concrete plan, no knowledge of how the House and politics on the big stage works, and is all fluff and hype, is proper “change.”
I think it’s all just a matter of directionless dissatisfaction. It’s kind of the same thing that drove a lot of people who voted for Obama to vote Trump instead: the idea that “something needs to change.” A lot of people can’t think on a much deeper level than that and, with Pelosi, those who can think deeper are thinking about identity politics
From 3,000 miles away Pelosi seems like a gem of a person – 78 years old, stinking rich & full of energy & social ideals. Rare.
I suppose the rich republicans hate & fear her because she doesn’t politicise in favour of her wealth, she’s well connected & [as GBJames above says] she’s effective.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, from looking & listening to her, appears to be barely out of the egg & yet she is 29 years – by now she should have the ability to reel off deep, connected rationales for her positions – but I haven’t seen her do that. I can’t trust that she believes sincerely in what she talks about – if she did believe she would have more knowledge than she displays.
She reminds me of the British New Labour of the ’90s who were extraordinarily popular & glamorous [a new thing in brown teeth, shabby suit British politics!], what with embracing the youngsters’ cultural icons of the day [Oasis, Brit Art etc]… yet it turned out Blair’s approach to government was a image & media led long, posh coat with no knickers or boots underneath. Feet of clay & rocketing bank accounts. Bastards.
Looking at Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez from the same distance as you, I agree. It seems to me that the DP needs some consistency and clarity in its message, and Pelosi is better able to provide this than many of the others. I find it astonishing that, more than halfway toward the next Presidential election, the Dems seem to have nobody capable of being a truly national candidate.
Some of the UK media this week have been suggesting that Hillary is th best bet for 2020. Is she really?
BTW, I don’t agree with you at all about the Blair governments. A lot if his ministers were serious, grown-up people, with some understanding of the jobs they were asked to do. I wish Theresa May had a few like that.
Hillary in 2020? Please, Jesus, no!
Srsly.
There’s an idea whose moment has passed!
I just listened to Sam Harris interviewing Johann Hari, much of it about US culture. I think Hari has some salient things to say about why people in the US are dissatisfied with their lives.
I never had an issue with her as the Majority Leader nor as the Minority Leader. I didn’t always agree with her on things, but I can say that for anyone and everyone.
There is more animosity towards Pelosi among Republicans than many previous Dem speakers.
To what degree that’s because she is a woman or from San Francisco is hard to say.
Liberals should stop believing what conservatives say about them and the media spin that follows the conservative narrative.
The ones against her are probably getting money from insurance companies or other industries that she is against.
She supports single-payer healthcare and the insurance industry is stopping at nothing to keep their stranglehold on our healthcare and their insane profits from it.
There is no reason for anyone except republicans to be against her, but then again the DNC is just republican-lite these days, both sides are bought and paid for by corporations
I agree with you on why Republicans hate Nancy Pelosi: she effective, an assertive woman, and from San Francisco — three strikes and you’re out, sister.
Democrats, I think, see a need for new blood. In general, I agree with them; there’ll come time soon enough for a changing of the guard. But for now — with so much on the new Democratic House’s plate, reestablishing some separation-of-powers governmental oversight after two years of its utter absence — the Democratic caucus needs a seasoned hand on the tiller. Let Nancy keep the Speakership, I say.
As for Ocasio-Cortez, as you say she’s young and enthusiastic — and, hell, let’s face it, cute as a basket of newborn kittens. And although no responsible Democrats I know view her as any kind of “savior,” there’s plenty of room for her and the like-minded inside the Democratic Party tent. Let AOC spend a decade or so as a congressional backbencher, learning the committee ropes, filling in the obvious gaps in her experience and knowledge, and, just maybe, mollifying a few of her more aggressive views.
Maybe she makes it, maybe she doesn’t. And maybe she decides Washington-style politics isn’t really her bag. In the meantime, she’ll be speaking out and at least spurring discussion on some crucial issues the old-guard Democrats have long been too tentative to broach.
I am late to comments again today. Seems like a combination of republican swift boating of pelosi, combined with some gullibility of some youngish dems, and a heaping serving of single issue dems and some herd mentality. Guys and gals: please do not buy into eating our own before you seriously explore all the alternatives with the requirements list!
It’s absurd for Ocasio-Cortez to blame lack of progress on climate change on Pelosi. Does she know who’s president? I think the Democrats ran excellent campaigns for the midterm elections and largely avoided the kind of stunts that Ocasio-Cortez engaged in at Pelosi’s office. Please let reason and sanity prevail, Democrats!
Yes as leader of the house dems she was able to stake out positions opposing the wacko r’s but not so out of bounds that traditional and moderate r’s would reject a dem candidate in 2018 out of hand…just look at the result of the recent house elections. The fact that are even talking about the speaker position now as opposed to minority leader says a great deal about leader pelosi’s abilities.
A couple of things bother me about her. Her public speaking skills are not very good, and it seems like she’s trying to be sexy – the way she dresses and makes herself up. That’s a weird one, I know, but that’s my impression.
When I see her speak I cringe, mainly because I imagine people who hate her politics feeling justified because of these superficial things.