Thursday: Hili dialogue

Well, it’s Professor Ceiling Cat, Emeritus, back again doing the HIli Dialogues. Thanks once again to Grania for taking over this onerous task in my absence.
It’s Thursday, November 15, 2018, and National Raisin Bran Day, a cereal that I actually like, though I rarely eat cereal. And it’s good for you! It’s also The International Day of the Imprisoned Writer.
On this day in 1533, conquistador Francisco Pizarro arrived in the Incan capital of Cuzco, completing his conquest of Peru. In 1939, Franklin D. Roosevelt laid the cornerstone of the Jefferson Memorial; it was officially dedicated 3½ years later. And on this day in 1942, the Second Naval Battle of Guadalcanal ended with the Japanese scuttling their ships or absconding, leading to an Allied victory. Exactly one year later, SS leader Heinrich Himmler order that the Gypsis (Roma people) were to be treated as were the Jews and sent to concentration camps.
On November 15, 1949, two of the conspirators who plotted Gandhi’s assassination, Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte, were executed. It was Godse who pulled the trigger on January 30, 1948, sending three bullets into Gandhi’s chest. Exactly a decade later, four members of the Clutter family in Holcomb Kansas were murdered by Richard Hickock and Perry Smith, leading to Truman Capote’s famous mostly-true book, In Cold Blood. Finally, it was on this day in 1969 that Nascent Professor Ceiling Cat and between 249,999 and 499,999 other demonstrators (estimated attendance 250,000-500,000) marched in Washington to end the Vietnam War. It didn’t work then, but the anti-war movement got a huge shot in the arm.
Notables born on this day include William Pitt (1708, a PM of the UK), August Krogh (1874, Nobel Laureate), Felix Frankfurther (1882), Marianne Moore and Georgia O’Keeffe (both 1887), Erwin Rommel (1891, forced to commit suicide in 1944), Curtis LeMay (1906), Claus von Stauffenberg (1907, shot by the Nazis for [like Rommel] conspiring against Hitler), and Petula Clark (1932). O’Keeffe was a cat lover, and here’s a photo of her, taken by John Candelario, with her beloved Siamese kitty:
Those who expired on this day include Énuke Durkheim (1917), Nathuram Godse (1949, see above), Lionel Barrymore (1954), Tyrone Power (1958), Alger Hiss (1996), Stokely Carmichael (1998), and Lil Peep (last year).
Wickedly handsome and a favorite of the ladies, Power was married three times, but also had a torrid affair with Lana Turner. These two never married, but Turner reported that she became pregnant with his child and had an abortion. Here’s a brief documentary about the affair of two great stars:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili shows off her biological knowledge (while hunting). Hili, of course, is the apex predator.
A: What do you see or hear?Hili: I’m hearing the sound of a link of the food chain.
Ja: Coś tam widzisz, czy słyszysz?
Hili: Słyszę dźwięk ogniwa łańcucha pokarmowego.
Tweets from Heather Hastie, the first being a cat who chose the wrong vehicle:
Some footage of the fires that are ravaging both northern and southern California:
Heather says she wants this kitty, but she’s already got the perfect cat: a neglected cat of her neighbor who spends about 90% of its time at Heather’s place.
This “rainbow waterfall,” which creates a stupendous display when the sun hits it just right, is famous at Yosemite National Park:
Matthew is once again hung up on an optical illusion.
Finally settled . . .
Dissenters quashed (and I hate the phrase “I call bullshit on. . . “):
Cat geishas and samurai!
From Grania—listen to the cranes cry:
From Grania, the famous dinner-party Cauliflower Lion:
From reader Nilou we have one scary-looking Persian cat. Be sure to put the sound on.
Oops, the termites have chewed into the site again. Feel free to respond to Mr. Franke, and I will inform him of the responses.
Also died this day, Kepler, 1630