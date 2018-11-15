Thursday: Hili dialogue

Well, it’s Professor Ceiling Cat, Emeritus, back again doing the HIli Dialogues. Thanks once again to Grania for taking over this onerous task in my absence.

It’s Thursday, November 15, 2018, and National Raisin Bran Day, a cereal that I actually like, though I rarely eat cereal. And it’s good for you! It’s also The International Day of the Imprisoned Writer.

On this day in 1533, conquistador Francisco Pizarro arrived in the Incan capital of Cuzco, completing his conquest of Peru. In 1939, Franklin D. Roosevelt laid the cornerstone of the Jefferson Memorial; it was officially dedicated 3½ years later. And on this day in 1942, the Second Naval Battle of Guadalcanal ended with the Japanese scuttling their ships or absconding, leading to an Allied victory. Exactly one year later, SS leader Heinrich Himmler order that the Gypsis (Roma people) were to be treated as were the Jews and sent to concentration camps.

On November 15, 1949, two of the conspirators who plotted Gandhi’s assassination, Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte, were executed. It was Godse who pulled the trigger on January 30, 1948, sending three bullets into Gandhi’s chest. Exactly a decade later, four members of the Clutter family in Holcomb Kansas were murdered by Richard Hickock and Perry Smith, leading to Truman Capote’s famous mostly-true book, In Cold Blood. Finally, it was on this day in 1969 that Nascent Professor Ceiling Cat and between 249,999 and 499,999 other demonstrators (estimated attendance 250,000-500,000) marched in Washington to end the Vietnam War. It didn’t work then, but the anti-war movement got a huge shot in the arm.

Notables born on this day include William Pitt (1708, a PM of the UK), August Krogh (1874, Nobel Laureate), Felix Frankfurther (1882), Marianne Moore and Georgia O’Keeffe (both 1887), Erwin Rommel (1891, forced to commit suicide in 1944), Curtis LeMay (1906), Claus von Stauffenberg (1907, shot by the Nazis for [like Rommel] conspiring against Hitler), and Petula Clark (1932). O’Keeffe was a cat lover, and here’s a photo of her, taken by John Candelario, with her beloved Siamese kitty:

Those who expired on this day include Énuke Durkheim (1917), Nathuram Godse (1949, see above), Lionel Barrymore (1954), Tyrone Power (1958), Alger Hiss (1996), Stokely Carmichael (1998), and Lil Peep (last year).

Wickedly handsome and a favorite of the ladies, Power was married three times, but also had a torrid affair with Lana Turner. These two never married, but Turner reported that she became pregnant with his child and had an abortion. Here’s a brief documentary about the affair of two great stars:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili shows off her biological knowledge (while hunting). Hili, of course, is the apex predator.

A: What do you see or hear? Hili: I’m hearing the sound of a link of the food chain.

In Polish:

Ja: Coś tam widzisz, czy słyszysz?

Hili: Słyszę dźwięk ogniwa łańcucha pokarmowego.

Tweets from Heather Hastie, the first being a cat who chose the wrong vehicle:

"i don't want to sound ungrateful, Carl, but I'm going to get the bus tomorrow" pic.twitter.com/vxwBTWOpss — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) November 13, 2018

Some footage of the fires that are ravaging both northern and southern California:

Insane footage of the California fires. 🎥 via @abc7la pic.twitter.com/8M0DxB3xM2 — Lori McNee (@lorimcneeartist) November 13, 2018

Heather says she wants this kitty, but she’s already got the perfect cat: a neglected cat of her neighbor who spends about 90% of its time at Heather’s place.

You don't adopt the kitty, the kitty adopts you 🐈pic.twitter.com/Q2OJ3SzAgd — 🐱 (@videocats) November 13, 2018

This “rainbow waterfall,” which creates a stupendous display when the sun hits it just right, is famous at Yosemite National Park:

Yosemite National Park is home to the most amazing waterfalls 🌈 pic.twitter.com/awMhKuHMlN — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 13, 2018

Matthew is once again hung up on an optical illusion.

Can you explain what this is supposed to be doing? Are you saying that the left eye is the same colour as the jewel in the hair, but that it looks darker? Because the text doesn't say that. — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) November 14, 2018

But that isn't the case. If you block the right side of each image, the left eye is still coloured, because it is – it isn't grey (and the right eye isn't coloured!) — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) November 14, 2018

Finally settled . . .

I have tried copying and pasting the left eyes onto the right side of the face and part of the problem which often occurs in convincing people is that the compression protocols of jpgs mean that the colours aren't pure. So ppl think they are being diddled. — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) November 14, 2018

Dissenters quashed (and I hate the phrase “I call bullshit on. . . “):

It's not BS, I drew a line to link both irises and they're the same color. pic.twitter.com/B9Lmchx7kT — Janon🌐 (@Janon223) November 14, 2018

Cat geishas and samurai!

In 1842 Mizuno Tadakuni instituted the Tenpō Reforms that banned illustrations of kabuki actors and geisha to improve public morals. The artists found a loophole – the reforms never banned the illustration of cats pic.twitter.com/XCBobb671p — ted, lost in the archives (@teioh) March 30, 2018

From Grania—listen to the cranes cry:

A pair of Sarus Cranes calling out on a foggy morning 📽️ig: sachin_rai_photography pic.twitter.com/bzuuPutLmc — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 15, 2018

From Grania, the famous dinner-party Cauliflower Lion:

This just turned up in the post. Look at the cauliflower lion!! pic.twitter.com/zszL5Xs3vD — 70s Dinner Party (@70s_party) November 2, 2018

From reader Nilou we have one scary-looking Persian cat. Be sure to put the sound on.

i found this on facebook and i am HOWLING I TELL YOU. HOWLING. pic.twitter.com/iznY4FFch0 — meeks (@mikawirth_) November 12, 2018