Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

In early September, with night temperatures into the high 40s, the rufous hummingbirds (Selasphorus rufus) begin to pack up for Mexico. Their numbers peaked here in the first week and I was able to get some final shots using several different lenses. A wide angle lens allows a wide view and greater depth of field. I used a macro lens for some close-ups. These are female and immature rufous. Much of the footage is slo-mo. The chirping sounds are the birds alarm calls. They are always fighting over the feeders.

Note: the pollen dutifully carried on the beak at 1:24.

An eye blink at 1:40.

Now that they are gone, I’m getting that “abandoned” feeling, but I am leaving my feeders with nectar because the local birders told me that Anna’s hummingbird(Calypte anna) may stop by in the fall.