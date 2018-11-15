My podcast with the Secular Jihadists

Earlier this year I did a podcast with the “Secular Jihadists,” namely Ali Rizvi and Armin Navabi. It was behind a paywall for a while, and I forgot about it until someone reminded me of a tweet by Navabi advertising it. I found the podcast on YouTube (just audio), and so I’ll put it up here. As is customary, I haven’t listened to it and won’t, as I dislike my voice, performance, and so on. I’d even forgotten what it’s about, but I see the topic was science and religion. So, if you want to essay the lucubrations of Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus), here it is for the record.
If you become a patron, you get the video version. This was a really good discussion and you were great in it, voice, performance and all ;). Sam has also been on the show, as with many interesting guests from the Middle East. Worth checking out.
Jerry, I think Tyson finds it unnecessary to criticize religion because to talk about religion is to keep it in the spotlight. You might to say to him, “Neil, look at the harm that religion creates in the world. Look at how it squashes critical thinking.” You know what? Tyson would agree with you. But then he might say, “Let’s not talk about how religion squashes critical thinking. We get rid of religion by placing our attention elsewhere.” I suspect his modus operandi is to keep the focus on critical thinking and the facts of science, and by doing so he believes that a person’s interest in religion will eventually fade away. “Ignore religion. Let’s just talk about the cosmos and the nature of the living world, and after we’ve fired up the curiosity cylinders in people’s minds their critical thinking skills will automatically activate and from that activation people will abandon religion.” Or something to that effect.
Having said all that, this doesn’t mean people shouldn’t write books that discuss faith versus facts. I love your book, I love Harris’s “Letter to a Christian Nation”, and other books of this kind. And, sure, like you, I do sometimes wish that Tyson would be just a wee bit more vocal about his distaste for religion, but I think I understand why he doesn’t want to take that approach.
I forgot to mention that around 1:11:25 (“If you start telling kids to question everything”) you essentially say what I just wrote above.
And I was pleased to hear that you Skype classes. That’s fantastic.