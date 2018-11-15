John Lewis’s Christmas ad with Elton John, and some stupid pushback from HuffPo

John Lewis & Partners have put out their annual Christmas ad, and this one with Elton John is, as the kids say, “epic”. The obvious point is that a gift you give to a child can make an immense difference in its life. But the way it’s done is poignant, and also features my favorite of all Elton John songs: “Your Song“, written by John and Bernie Taupin and released in 1970. (It’s #137 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.) Have a look at the two minute commercial, and see if you don’t like it.
So who could possibly object to this lovely Christmas vignette? HuffPo, of course:
The tactic here, as always in that reprehensible rag, is to use some dissent on Twitter, which you can always find, to push HuffPo’s own views, and then pretend it’s not the magazine’s opinion. Why don’t they like the ad? Get this:
Many people on Twitter said the ad ― titled “The Boy And The Piano” and set to John’s ’70s classic “Your Song” ― was “fantastic,” with one person praising its “endearing message.”
Others, however, said the promo that cost around $8.6 million and uses actors to depict various stages of John’s life was a “shameless plug” for John’s final Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which kicked off in September, and the upcoming 2019 “Rocketman” biopic movie of his life.
You know, I don’t fricking care what “Twitter” thinks, because no matter what opinion you seek, however odious, you’ll find it there. As for the ad’s cost, well, John Lewis can spend its money however it likes, and 8.6 million is small potatoes when you think of what it costs to make a movie. And I bet most Tweeters liked it, but HuffPo chose to headline the Scrooges. You might as well write about evolution with the headline “Darwin’s ideas miss the mark for many.”
As for me, I love the commercial, which almost makes me tear up at the end.
h/t: Grania
Twitter? I’m still not interested in joining that cesspool.
Absolutely lovely. (It’s my favorite of his songs, too.)
That was great. I love that song too.
“shameless plug”…is there really such a thing anymore?
I saw the trailer for the new Elton John movie…seems to have a lot of fantasy in it…during “Rocketman” he and his audience began floating in the air. The trailer didn’t really appeal to me, but the music…well there’s that. I saw “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the plot was all over the place, but the music made the movie for me.
My favourite Elton song has always been “Saturday night’s alright for fighting” – but I guess that wouldn’t strike the desired festive note!
Well, I did tear up at the end.
My enduring gift was a microscope. I would be interested in hearing what others had that turned out to be highly influential.
I think the influential gifts I got were books. My parents told me that I always could have as many books as I wanted and we didn’t have money for much but books were limitless for money they would spend. Every chance I got, I ordered dozens from the scholastic things where they delivered the shipments right to your school desk. I think it made me read everything I could about everything I was interested in and fed my curiosity.
Loved the Scholastic book club growing up. It was always exciting getting the order form handed out it class. Then wait for weeks until one day suddenly big boxes show up to the classroom.
Aside from the books do you remember the Dynamite and Highlights magazines? The pictures with things hidden in them that you had to find?
I don’t remember the magazines but I do remember how good the new books smelled. And how they called your name and then handed you your pile of books. I always had the most books of everyone in the class and the thing about having a lot of books is no one envied you for it so they didn’t pick on you out of spite. Not even for seeming nerdy. It must’ve been the sweat spot between nerdy and fancy that gave you the pass.
The ad is charming & moving – and indicative of the JPL approach to high quality customer service. I wish John “never knowingly undersold” Lewis luck – they have a big battle ahead surviving as physical department stores on our High streets. The John Lewis & Waitrose supermarket businesses [together forming the John Lewis Partnership] are owned by the group’s 85,000 permanent staff, who share in the profits. In March, JLP cut its annual staff bonus to the lowest level in 64 years after profits plunged. And Amazon of late have been sniffing after the Waitrose part.
It would be horrible if department stores became a fading memory [the theme of the ad as it happens].
JPLJLP
At least not one single person is sad because they left Jesus out of this one.
😀
I love John Lewis’ xmas adverts. This one was OK; but, not my favourite. I like them when they elicit tears. Like my favourite: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=X5RhP3H3G7w
Ha! Excellent plot twist.
Bloody onions.
😹
😹
Lovely ad, and very moving. It should make everyone remember a particular gift received as a child that meant so much. Of course, that’s why one remembers it so vividly while other gifts fade from memory.