Wednesday: Hili dialogue

In history today:
1851 – Moby-Dick, a novel by Herman Melville, is published in the USA.
1889 – Pioneering female journalist Nellie Bly (aka Elizabeth Cochrane) begins a successful attempt to travel around the world in less than 80 days. She completes the trip in 72 days.
1918 – Czechoslovakia becomes a republic.
1921 – Foundation of the Communist Party of Spain.
1971 – Mariner 9 enters orbit around Mars.
1978 – France conducts the Aphrodite nuclear test as 25th in the group of 29, 1975–78 French nuclear tests.
1995 – “plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose” A budget standoff between Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress forces the federal government to temporarily close national parks and museums and to run most government offices with skeleton staffs.
Today’s birthdays :
1920 – Mary Greyeyes, the first First Nations woman to join the Canadian Armed Forces (d. 2011)
1922 – Boutros Boutros-Ghali, Egyptian politician and diplomat, 6th Secretary General of the United Nations (d. 2016)
1953 – Dominique de Villepin, Moroccan-French lawyer and politician, 167th Prime Minister of France
1954 – Condoleezza Rice, American political scientist, academic, and politician, 66th United States Secretary of State
1972 – Lara Giddings, Papua New Guinean-Australian politician, 44th Premier of Tasmania
1982 – Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai
There are ominous overtones from Dobrzyń this morning.
Hili: This bodes ill.A: What bodes ill?Hili: A light rain from the clear sky.
Hili: To źle wróży.
Ja: Co źle wróży?
Hili: Mały deszcz z jasnego nieba.
And from Twitter today (ish): [Notes: if there is a white arrow, click on it. If there are graphic pics included in the tweet, please click on it too]
All this means is that screech owls grow up seriously triggered about everything.
As the Tweet author notes: Also remember that when this woman was born, women still couldn’t even vote in France & Germany… That wouldn’t happen until 1945 in France. (1918 in Germany.)
And finally, a baby elephant because they make everything better.
What I would like to know is, who is the idiot filming Deep Blue.?
She’d better be in another shark cage.
“Screech owls capture snakes and bring them back to their nest alive. The snakes live in the nest and eat insect larvae. Nests with snakes have chicks that grow faster and die less.”
Wow! That’s amazing. I presume those must be quite small snakes.
What puzzles me is, why would the snake stick around an owl nest?
I found it hard to believe, until I clicked on the screen shot and read that the snakes are “blind snakes” http://www.reptilesmagazine.com/Blind-Snakes/,
https://www.birdnote.org/show/blind-snakes-and-screech-owls; and indeed, they are very small, and perfectly evolved to serve this purpose.
I’m guessing a screech owl nest must be a constant source of bugs for the snake to consume. Perhaps these snakes think they’ve died and gone to heaven.
That glass walkway in China – somebody has a really sadistic sense of humour.
But also, there’s some very fancy technology involved, to detect the pressure and generate the illusions of cracks.
(Personally, you wouldn’t catch me on a glass walkway like that, ever, regardless of fake cracks).
ditto
Thank you Grania! Some great snippets & I will miss the dog posts 🙂