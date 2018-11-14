Wednesday: Hili dialogue

(Debussy’s Clair de Lune if you’re interested.)

 

In history today:

1851 – Moby-Dick, a novel by Herman Melville, is published in the USA.

1889 – Pioneering female journalist Nellie Bly (aka Elizabeth Cochrane) begins a successful attempt to travel around the world in less than 80 days. She completes the trip in 72 days.

1918 – Czechoslovakia becomes a republic.

1921 – Foundation of the Communist Party of Spain.

1971 – Mariner 9 enters orbit around Mars.

1978 – France conducts the Aphrodite nuclear test as 25th in the group of 29, 1975–78 French nuclear tests.

1995 – “plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose” A budget standoff between Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress forces the federal government to temporarily close national parks and museums and to run most government offices with skeleton staffs.

 

Today’s birthdays :

1920 – Mary Greyeyes, the first First Nations woman to join the Canadian Armed Forces (d. 2011)

1922 – Boutros Boutros-Ghali, Egyptian politician and diplomat, 6th Secretary General of the United Nations (d. 2016)

1953 – Dominique de Villepin, Moroccan-French lawyer and politician, 167th Prime Minister of France

1954 – Condoleezza Rice, American political scientist, academic, and politician, 66th United States Secretary of State

1972 – Lara Giddings, Papua New Guinean-Australian politician, 44th Premier of Tasmania

1982 – Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai

 

There are ominous overtones from Dobrzyń this morning.

Hili: This bodes ill.
A: What bodes ill?
Hili: A light rain from the clear sky.
In Polish:
Hili: To źle wróży.
Ja: Co źle wróży?
Hili: Mały deszcz z jasnego nieba.

And from Twitter today (ish): [Notes: if there is a white arrow, click on it. If there are graphic pics included in the tweet, please click on it too]

All this means is that screech owls grow up seriously triggered about everything.

 

Whimsical Twitter

In the immortal words of Matthew:  Argggh!

Did you know Twitter:

The Writer’s Lament Twitter

Not exactly physics Twitter

The natural world is amazing Twitter

 

Adorable dogs Twitter

 

The human race is doomed Twitter

Silly Twitter

 

Striking blows for Freedom Twitter

Cats are purrfect Twitter

 

 

Current events Twitter

As the Tweet author notes: Also remember that when this woman was born, women still couldn’t even vote in France & Germany… That wouldn’t happen until 1945 in France. (1918 in Germany.)

And finally, a baby elephant because they make everything better.

 

H/t: Matthew, Blue

    What I would like to know is, who is the idiot filming Deep Blue.?

      She’d better be in another shark cage.

    “Screech owls capture snakes and bring them back to their nest alive. The snakes live in the nest and eat insect larvae. Nests with snakes have chicks that grow faster and die less.”

    Wow! That’s amazing. I presume those must be quite small snakes.

    cr

    That glass walkway in China – somebody has a really sadistic sense of humour.

    But also, there’s some very fancy technology involved, to detect the pressure and generate the illusions of cracks.

    (Personally, you wouldn’t catch me on a glass walkway like that, ever, regardless of fake cracks).

      ditto

    Thank you Grania! Some great snippets & I will miss the dog posts 🙂

