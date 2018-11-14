Wednesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning! Wishing you all a peaceful day 🥰 pic.twitter.com/0QVxJWwhq0 — James Rhodes (@JRhodesPianist) November 13, 2018

(Debussy’s Clair de Lune if you’re interested.)

In history today:

1851 – Moby-Dick, a novel by Herman Melville, is published in the USA.

1889 – Pioneering female journalist Nellie Bly (aka Elizabeth Cochrane) begins a successful attempt to travel around the world in less than 80 days. She completes the trip in 72 days.

1918 – Czechoslovakia becomes a republic.

1921 – Foundation of the Communist Party of Spain.

1971 – Mariner 9 enters orbit around Mars.

1978 – France conducts the Aphrodite nuclear test as 25th in the group of 29, 1975–78 French nuclear tests.

1995 – “plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose” A budget standoff between Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress forces the federal government to temporarily close national parks and museums and to run most government offices with skeleton staffs.

Today’s birthdays :

1920 – Mary Greyeyes, the first First Nations woman to join the Canadian Armed Forces (d. 2011)

1922 – Boutros Boutros-Ghali, Egyptian politician and diplomat, 6th Secretary General of the United Nations (d. 2016)

1953 – Dominique de Villepin, Moroccan-French lawyer and politician, 167th Prime Minister of France

1954 – Condoleezza Rice, American political scientist, academic, and politician, 66th United States Secretary of State

1972 – Lara Giddings, Papua New Guinean-Australian politician, 44th Premier of Tasmania

1982 – Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai

There are ominous overtones from Dobrzyń this morning.

Hili: This bodes ill. A: What bodes ill? Hili: A light rain from the clear sky.

In Polish:

Hili: To źle wróży.

Ja: Co źle wróży?

Hili: Mały deszcz z jasnego nieba.

All this means is that screech owls grow up seriously triggered about everything.

Screech owls capture snakes and bring them back to their nest alive. The snakes live in the nest and eat insect larvae. Nests with snakes have chicks that grow faster and die less.https://t.co/8j5rkcmCKs pic.twitter.com/2bzk4jXGUX — Gabriel Foley (@birdnirdfoley) November 13, 2018

This cotton candy guy's wizardry is actually a brilliant application of the dynamics of vortices in fluids https://t.co/16o3stIhe3 pic.twitter.com/nrgafttGU2 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 12, 2018

In the immortal words of Matthew: Argggh!

Deep Blue is one of, if not the, largest great white shark ever caught on camera. This movie was shot by researcher Mauricio Hoyos Padilla off the coast of Guadalupe Island, Mexico in 2015 https://t.co/VCvZjhGZ2M pic.twitter.com/yU88xljgFW — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 13, 2018

Strange but true: According to the rock record, Tasmania was once attached to the Western United States! (This was perhaps a billion years before there was such a thing as the United States) https://t.co/G3GfnI76o2 — David Grinspoon (@DrFunkySpoon) November 13, 2018

Tfw you’ve written 25k words too many and now you have to boil it all down or the book will be so expensive even I wouldn’t buy it. Sigh. — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) November 13, 2018

Only thing weirder than a non-Newtonian fluid… https://t.co/rRAG7Vi1OV — IM🍑HIM (@ziyatong) November 13, 2018

Insect of the day: what male mayflies lack in the longevity department they more than make up for in the eyes department. 📷 Matthias Lenke https://t.co/UEVKkPth1b pic.twitter.com/QqK5lKbYDe — Ross Piper (@DrRossPiper) November 12, 2018

Is it a flower?…No, it's little baby octopus emerging! 🐙 Look at that colour change pic.twitter.com/f9vnz3aONQ — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 13, 2018

Most independent dog ever 😂🎾 pic.twitter.com/EbkB8wNJD1 — The Dodo (@dodo) November 13, 2018

'What do you mean he's spoiling me?' pic.twitter.com/lEMneiPezg — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) November 13, 2018

1/ Something strange is happening with people’s sex lives. 20-somethings are having sex later and less frequently than previous generations. I spent several months digging into this for @theatlantic. https://t.co/5ehzmWY9wi pic.twitter.com/5EAuiJhmXY — Kate Julian (@katejulian) November 13, 2018

Cheetah Purring pic.twitter.com/xRW6QIDELT — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 13, 2018

"i don't want to sound ungrateful, Carl, but I'm going to get the bus tomorrow" pic.twitter.com/vxwBTWOpss — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) November 13, 2018

Everything about this is wonderful… pic.twitter.com/ydiBa6Vzpt — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) November 13, 2018

As the Tweet author notes: Also remember that when this woman was born, women still couldn’t even vote in France & Germany… That wouldn’t happen until 1945 in France. (1918 in Germany.)

And finally, a baby elephant because they make everything better.

Baby elephant 😭 I want one Retweet ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iReVBfTE0p — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) November 14, 2018

