Squirrels on PBS tonight

Yep, there’s a whole one-hour PBS show on sciurids, “A Squirrel’s Guide to Success” (including chipmunks and other relatives) on PBS tonight. Go here to see when it’s playing in your area. It’s also available here after it airs.
To whet your appetite, here’s an excerpt demonstrating squirrel intelligence:
h/t: Tom
Already set to record. Squirrels are such fascinating creatures. One of the smartest creatures for their size. Have they been given the position of honorary cats? They have my vote.
Usually followed by NOVA; tonight’s show on the Thai cave rescue should be interesting, especially to cavers and divers (more so to cave divers).
For those who might miss it, you can always watch Nature online at pbs.com. Not sure how long it is between the program airing and its availability online. Also, all three episodes of Supercats are available now.
This is a repackage of the BBC’s “Natural World: Super Squirrels” from mid-2018 & jolly good too! Anybody who can’t see the PBS version can see the original on Daily Motion HERE ~ narrated by Olivia Colman.