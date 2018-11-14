Squirrels on PBS tonight

Yep, there’s a whole one-hour PBS show on sciurids, “A Squirrel’s Guide to Success” (including chipmunks and other relatives) on PBS tonight. Go here to see when it’s playing in your area.  It’s also available here after it airs.

To whet your appetite, here’s an excerpt demonstrating squirrel intelligence:

h/t: Tom

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on November 14, 2018 at 2:45 pm and filed under squirrels. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

4 Comments

  1. Paul Topping
    Posted November 14, 2018 at 2:56 pm | Permalink

    Already set to record. Squirrels are such fascinating creatures. One of the smartest creatures for their size. Have they been given the position of honorary cats? They have my vote.

    Reply
  2. Carl S
    Posted November 14, 2018 at 3:04 pm | Permalink

    Usually followed by NOVA; tonight’s show on the Thai cave rescue should be interesting, especially to cavers and divers (more so to cave divers).

    Reply
  3. John Conoboy
    Posted November 14, 2018 at 3:41 pm | Permalink

    For those who might miss it, you can always watch Nature online at pbs.com. Not sure how long it is between the program airing and its availability online. Also, all three episodes of Supercats are available now.

    Reply
  4. Michael Fisher
    Posted November 14, 2018 at 3:43 pm | Permalink

    This is a repackage of the BBC’s “Natural World: Super Squirrels” from mid-2018 & jolly good too! Anybody who can’t see the PBS version can see the original on Daily Motion HERE ~ narrated by Olivia Colman.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: