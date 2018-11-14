Predatory journals wants my papers on reproduction and aquaculture

If you’re a published scientist, you will be getting this kind of come-on from predatory journals who want your papers (and your money for publishing them). I get at least one of these a day, all from journals in areas that are far removed from evolutionary biology. Here are two I got just this morning, from journals that I’d warned previously to leave me alone. One is in reproductive medicine, and the other in aquaculture and fisheries science.
What the bloody hell? Do they just spam all scientists hoping to get submissions? The tone of pleading and desperation is amusing, and I’ve included the addresses and phon numbers in case readers want to look these places up (I have a strong suspicion that Google Earth will show the addresses to be a nondescript office building.
Eminent SubmissionGlobal Journal of Reproductive Medicine (email reproductive@juniperpublishers.org)
Dear Dr. Jerry A Coyne,
Good morning…!
We will be thankful if you could spare your 2 minutes of your valuable time on our request.
We are delighted to update you that Global Journal of Reproductive Medicine is planning to releaseVolume 6 Issue 4by the end of November and we are deficit of two articles to accomplish this issue.
We are anxious that we are having only a few days to release the issue. Hence, I have chosen some well-known people like you to hold up us to release the upcoming issue. So please support us with your contribution of 2 Page Review/Case Report towards publication in GJORM.
Your prompt submission sustains us a lot and impacts my ranking in the end of this month.
Await your hopeful submission.
Best Regards,
Vanessa Moore
Global Journal of Reproductive Medicine
| 427 W Duarte Rd, Suite E, Arcadia, California, CA 91007, voice +1-909-563-8215 United States |
And this one:
International Journal of Aquaculture and Fishery Sciences
Dear J A Coyne,
Hope all your works are going well.
We have tried to contact you several times, but with no response from you, we would like to contact you again!
In view of your previous very important contributions and research interests, we are contacting you again in an effort to encourage you to submit any manuscript which is useful for the growth of the journal for review.
We would like to bring to your kind notice that we are planning to release our Journal’s Upcoming Issue at the 28th of November 2018.
We do need your support and encourage you to submit your valuable manuscripts to our unique journal. This may be in the form of an Editorial/Clinical Image/Research/Review/Case study/Perspective/Opinion or Commentary article that will enhance our prestigious journal.
We welcome you to submit an article you may have using this attached email or that below.
Thank you very much for your great cooperation. We look forward to hearing from you and reviewing your work.
Best Regards,
Editorial Board
Josef Velisek, Czech Republic.
International Journal of Aquaculture and Fishery Sciences
10880 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 1101
Los Angeles, California – 90024, USA
Email: info@peertechz.com
__________
My initial inclination would be to send them a crazy and fake paper that I just made up, and see if it appears. But making up data would tarnish what scientific reputation I do have, so I sent the first journal this email instead:
I am an evolutionary biologist and have nothing to do with reproductive biology or medicine. Take me off your mailing list immediately, as I want nothing to do with your predatory journal. Further, I am going to put this email on my website, which gets about 60,000 subscribers, so people can see how desperate and pathetic you are.
Jerry Coyne
“We are anxious that we are having only a few days to release the issue. Hence, I have chosen some well-known people like you to hold up us to release the upcoming issue.”
The grammar here reminds me of those emails I get from foreign royalty who need help in transferring funds from their native country to the U.S.
How much were / are they going to ask you for the privilege of publishing your paper in their illustrious journal? My guess is it would be in the hundreds. Maybe I’m wrong – it may be in the thousands.
Why not go for a white hat hoax with the other one? Your reputation would surely be enhanced by the reveal. If every proper scientist approached by these scammers did that, they’d hopefully be run out of business altogether.
Likely they would only get upset if the check accompanying the paper was a hoax.
Any instance of a predatory journal rejecting a paper?
A agree, JAC should hoax them. But to save time he could he could write one paper combining reproduction and aquaculture and submit it to both journals….so…
Studies on the use of the Aquaponics 2500 gal/min pump/biofilter as a marital aid
Yep!
I suggest (if one uses something like google mail), just marking the emails as spam. That way they’ll go into the spam folders of other scientists.
I get several of these invitations per day. Usually they are for conferences or journals in China (or organized from China). I’ve been invited as a keynote speaker on wide-ranging topics like rail transportation, public health management, nano-bio-tech (whatever that constitutes), applied mathematics, energy policy, microscopy, and so on…
I suspect your guess is correct. They just purchase some emailing list of scientists and spam away. Even I have gotten emails like this and I’m not even a scientist. (Not one anyone knows about anyway.)
I’m sure every academic gets these, I do worry that my speed to delete them might lead (have lead) to deleting something genuine.
I don’t get as many as you, possibly because our spam filter is pretty good, or more likely because I’m not as eminent.
“Your prompt submission sustains us a lot and impacts my ranking in the end of this month.”
And that’s a selling point?