Predatory journals wants my papers on reproduction and aquaculture

If you’re a published scientist, you will be getting this kind of come-on from predatory journals who want your papers (and your money for publishing them). I get at least one of these a day, all from journals in areas that are far removed from evolutionary biology.  Here are two I got just this morning, from journals that I’d warned previously to leave me alone. One is in reproductive medicine, and the other in aquaculture and fisheries science.

What the bloody hell? Do they just spam all scientists hoping to get submissions? The tone of pleading and desperation is amusing, and I’ve included the addresses and phon numbers in case readers want to look these places up (I have a strong suspicion that Google Earth will show the addresses to be a nondescript office building.

Eminent Submission
Global Journal of Reproductive Medicine (email reproductive@juniperpublishers.org)
9 Comments

  1. kesheck
    Posted November 14, 2018 at 11:05 am | Permalink

    “We are anxious that we are having only a few days to release the issue. Hence, I have chosen some well-known people like you to hold up us to release the upcoming issue.”

    The grammar here reminds me of those emails I get from foreign royalty who need help in transferring funds from their native country to the U.S.

  2. ankersten
    Posted November 14, 2018 at 11:06 am | Permalink

    How much were / are they going to ask you for the privilege of publishing your paper in their illustrious journal? My guess is it would be in the hundreds. Maybe I’m wrong – it may be in the thousands.

    Why not go for a white hat hoax with the other one? Your reputation would surely be enhanced by the reveal. If every proper scientist approached by these scammers did that, they’d hopefully be run out of business altogether.

    • clarkia
      Posted November 14, 2018 at 11:14 am | Permalink

      Likely they would only get upset if the check accompanying the paper was a hoax.

      Any instance of a predatory journal rejecting a paper?

    • RodWilson
      Posted November 14, 2018 at 11:21 am | Permalink

      A agree, JAC should hoax them. But to save time he could he could write one paper combining reproduction and aquaculture and submit it to both journals….so…

      Studies on the use of the Aquaponics 2500 gal/min pump/biofilter as a marital aid

  3. Coel
    Posted November 14, 2018 at 11:13 am | Permalink

    Do they just spam all scientists hoping to get submissions?

    Yep!

    I suggest (if one uses something like google mail), just marking the emails as spam. That way they’ll go into the spam folders of other scientists.

  4. cjwinstead
    Posted November 14, 2018 at 11:23 am | Permalink

    I get several of these invitations per day. Usually they are for conferences or journals in China (or organized from China). I’ve been invited as a keynote speaker on wide-ranging topics like rail transportation, public health management, nano-bio-tech (whatever that constitutes), applied mathematics, energy policy, microscopy, and so on…

  5. Paul Topping
    Posted November 14, 2018 at 11:27 am | Permalink

    I suspect your guess is correct. They just purchase some emailing list of scientists and spam away. Even I have gotten emails like this and I’m not even a scientist. (Not one anyone knows about anyway.)

  6. TJR
    Posted November 14, 2018 at 11:30 am | Permalink

    I’m sure every academic gets these, I do worry that my speed to delete them might lead (have lead) to deleting something genuine.

    I don’t get as many as you, possibly because our spam filter is pretty good, or more likely because I’m not as eminent.

  7. SA Gould
    Posted November 14, 2018 at 11:32 am | Permalink

    “Your prompt submission sustains us a lot and impacts my ranking in the end of this month.”

    And that’s a selling point?

