Pecksniffery #1: National Geographic veers full control-Left over space “colonization”

Today, before I’m up to speed and have recovered from my gastronomic adventures in France, I’ll just pick two pieces of low-hanging fruit. You needn’t remind me that Trumpism is a greater threat to American welfare than Authoritarian Leftism, as I fully agree. But there are plenty of people decrying Trump in the mainstream press, on places like HuffPo, and on Facebook and Twitter. But where (besides right-wing websites) are you going to read about how the Left—our Left—is becoming a bastion of ineffective language and thought policing, a land of Pecksniffery?

Any time you see an article beginning “We need to. . .”, you can be pretty sure it’s from the Authoritarian Left, for what can be more authoritarian than telling you what you need to do? Sadly, today’s first travesty, an insane social-justice piece in National Geographic, just underscores the increasing trend of mainstream media, including the New Yorker and the New York Times, to jump on the social-justice bandwagon, and not in a helpful way. Instead, as is so often the case, people like the writer below, science journalist Nadia Drake, just want to carp about language, somehow thinking that this will improve society.

It won’t.

Here Ms. Drake, with the help of her interviewee, Chicago astronomer Lucianne Walkowitz, who’s now working on a project called “Fear of a Green Planet: Inclusive Systems of Thought for Human Exploration of Mars”, join to decry the use of language like “conquest”, “frontier”, “settlement” and “colonization” associated with human efforts to explore other planets in our solar system. Read and weep:

You can already guess what’s being said: the words “conquest”, “frontier,” “settlement,” and “colonization”, are “problematic” because, however innocuous they are with respect to human exploration of space, they conjure up visions of white people exterminating indigenous people, and therefore the words shouldn’t be used.

But this is ridiculous for three reasons.

First, the planets of our solar system, or any other body we can reach, don’t have other living creatures on them, at least as far as we can determine. Therefore we are “colonizing” or “conquering” empty territory, and how can that be problematic? Only for those who are absolutely determined to police language and extirpate any words that have ever been used in association with unsavory ventures. What, exactly, do Ms. Drake and Dr. Walkowitz think they’ll accomplish by changing the use of these words?

Second, “colonization” and “frontier” can be used for those human ancestors who, moving out of Africa and through Eurasia, settled in empty territory. Yes, our ancestors, coming through Siberia, colonized the Americas about 15,000 years ago, and the Polynesians, coming through Southeast Asia and Taiwan, colonized the frontiers of the Pacific Islands beginning about 5,000 years ago. “Colonization” is used in biology, too, to denote an animal or plant forming resident populations in areas where that animal or plant species did not exist. The ancestors of the Galápagos finches colonized those islands a couple millions years ago. In fact, while writing this I had trouble thinking of any word other than “colonize” to describe how forms of life settle in new areas.

Finally, these words have perfectly innocuous meanings as well. We conquer our fears, we conquer diseases like smallpox, the unexplored areas of science are known as frontiers, and our guts are colonized by E. coli and other microbes.

Now have a gander at what Drake considers serious journalism, and in National Geographic, which heretofore hasn’t been the yellow-bordered equivalent of Salon.

Here’s from Drake’s introduction:

When discussing space exploration, people often invoke stories about the exploration of our own planet, like the European conquest and colonization of the Americas, or the march westward in the 1800s, when newly minted Americans believed it was their duty and destiny to expand across the continent.

But increasingly, government agencies, journalists, and the space community at large are recognizing that these narratives are born from racist, sexist ideologies that historically led to the subjugation and erasure of women and indigenous cultures, creating barriers that are still pervasive today.

“Language matters, and it’s so important to be inclusive,” NASA astronaut Leland Melvin said recently during a talk at the University of Virginia. Now please explain to me how the use of “humans are trying to colonize Mars” somehow supports subjugating and erasing women and indigenous cultures? Seriously? Are these people not aware that the media is full on a daily basis of objections to the oppression of women and indigenous people? How is their language policing going to help matters?

Here is from the interview in which Drake (her words in bold) asks questions of Walkowitz. There’s a lot more at Nat Geo, but you can read it for yourself.

Why is it so crucial to consider the words we use when describing space exploration?

The language we use automatically frames how we envision the things we talk about. So, with space exploration, we have to consider how we are using that language, and what it carries from the history of exploration on Earth. Even if words like “colonization” have a different context off-world, on somewhere like Mars, it’s still not OK to use those narratives, because it erases the history of colonization here on our own planet. There’s this dual effect where it both frames our future and, in some sense, edits the past. I’m sorry, but I am not having these Pecksniffs tell me what language is “OK”. And I won’t accept that using this language somehow “erases the history of colonization on our own planet”, much of which involved our ancestors settling in completely uninhabited areas. And let’s not forget the word “settlement,” which conjures up the Israel/Palestine issue, which greatly occupies the Palestine-loving Control Left: In addition to “colonization” and its associated terms, what are some words you consider to be problematic when we talk about space exploration? I think the other one is “settlement.” That comes up a lot and obviously has a lot of connotations for folks about conflict in the Middle East. I think that’s one that people often turn to when they mean “inhabitation” or “humans living off-world.” Instead, I prefer using a couple of extra words, like “humans living on Mars,” or something that is maybe longer but more specific to what I mean. In the 1970s, Carl Sagan really liked the idea of space cities, because cities have lots of different kinds of people in them, generally speaking. But is a ship full of five people living on Mars actually a space city? Probably not. So, that isn’t necessarily the best solution, either. Finally, the interview segues into the lack of inclusivity of space exploration, beefing that “narratives” about space come only from the “privileged”, which to Drake and Walkowitz mean “rich white venture capitalists”. Not true! Narratives about space exploration have come from many people. It seems like the language that we use when describing space exploration necessarily reflects both motivation and access to space. Do you think it’s possible for humans to progress in a way that will allow space travelers to better reflect humanity? I think that one of the very first steps forward is to stop having our narratives about space only coming from people who are extremely privileged, which in this space means predominantly rich, white, male venture capitalists. That’s really who’s driving a lot of the narratives that are used, and why there’s not a lot of forethought or response to critiques about those frontier, colonialist narratives. If there’s going to be a really inclusive effort to go beyond Earth, it has to start here on Earth. It can’t just be a tokenization of what the first crew might look like. It really has to be that people from a wider range of experiences and backgrounds—whether that means socioeconomic, racial, gender, whatever—are included in STEM in general. None of those narratives will become more inclusive until the people shaping them can become more inclusive. Otherwise, it’s just lip service. There are much more direct examples, too. Most notably, Jeff Bezos saying that he ha s so much money now that he can’t think of anything to spend it on that isn’t space tourism. He lives in Seattle, a city where Amazon itself has changed people’s access to affordable housing. The city has been gentrified out of control, with large new developments that house lots of Amazon employees now sitting on community centers that I cooked food for the homeless in. Or, Elon Musk wearing an Occupy Mars shirt, which is totally and completely ridiculous when compared to what the Occupy movement is. There’s another thing you can’t take out of context. I’ve had enough of this kind of stuff; I feel like Clint Eastwood in Gran Torino when he orders the squabbling teens to get off his lawn. What we’re seeing here is Social Justice Warriorism that isn’t meant to do anything beyond display the high morality of the writers. Or, if Drake and Wolkowitz really think they are making society more equitable by policing language in this way, then they’re deluded.

h/t: Paul