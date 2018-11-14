Pecksniffery #2: “Long time no see” considered by Colorado university as racist toward Asians

From Melissa Chen, who wrote about this issue on her Facebook page, we learn that Colorado State University has put the familiar phrase “Long time, no see” (meaning, “I haven’t seen you for a while”) onto a list of offensive “non inclusive” phrases (click on screenshot to go to the article). But below that you can read the original piece, by CSU student Katrina Leibee, who writes at the CSU student newspaper The Rocky Mountain Collegian (the piece has a disclaimer by the paper that it doesn’t represent the stand of the editorial board).
The original report:
Leibee reports that words like “freshman” is sexist and should be replaced by “first-years”. I have no problem with that, because I can see how women would take offense at the repeated use of “man” to imply “people,” as with “mankind.” Likewise, the phrase “you guys” seems a bit sexist; would anybody not see this if it were replaced with the phrase, “you girls” directed at everyone?
I try not to use such phrases myself. But Leibee also reports more innocuous phrases that have been swept up in the Pecksniff Net:
After getting involved in residential leadership, I was told not to use the word “dorms,” and replace it with “residence halls.” Apparently, dorm refers to only a place where one sleeps, and residence hall refers to a place where we sleep, eat, study and participate in social activities.
A countless amount of words and phrases have been marked with a big, red X and defined as non-inclusive. It has gotten to the point where students should carry around a dictionary of words they cannot say.
In a meeting with Zahra Al-Saloom, the director of Diversity and Inclusion at Associated Students of Colorado State University, she showed me an entire packet of words and phrases that were deemed non-inclusive. One of these phrases was “long time, no see,” which is viewed as derogatory towards those of Asian descent.
Al-Saloom believes inclusive language is important at CSU.
Melissa, a Singaporean who speaks Mandarin, informed her Facebook friends that the “long time no see” phrase is not (as Wikipedia implies) derived from mocking Chinese or Pidgin speakers using broken English. The phrase is a literal translation of the Mandarin. It’s not like the phrase often used to mock the Chinese who ran laundries in America, “No tickee, no washee.”
As Melissa pointed out:
There must be a great deal of projection going on if you find “long time no see” racist to Asians.
It’s literally a direct translation of Mandarin syntax (好久不见) and has become a common turn of phrase.
Two other Mandarin speakers piped in:
“好 can also translate as ‘very’ so it would be ‘very long time, no see’ as well.”
and
“It’s more like “Good (好) Long-Time (久) No (不) See (见) , but that’s a negligible difference.”
It’s curious that that phrase, whose origins really are unknown, doesn’t seem to be objectionable to any Chinese people, just as Kimono Day at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts wasn’t objectionable to many Japanese, some of whom demonstrated in its favor. And I doubt that more than 0.01% of people who use the “long time no see” phrase even know that its origins may be a direct translation from the Chinese.
All too often it’s those who aren’t ethnically “qualified” to judge the degree of offense produced by a phrase—like Zahra Al-Saloom—who make these lists. But just to be sure that Ms. Al-Saloom isn’t Chinese and has a Middle Eastern name, here’s her photo from her Linked In profile, which has mysteriously disappeared:
The word “woman” must also be avoided, of course, because of its second syllable. I guess the politically correct version is Womxn, although the correct pronunciation is still under discussion. Needless to say, new forms will also be needed for such words as “helmsman”, “doorman”, and the “Manx” cat.
True, but what about (TM) Mandarin itself?
And menstruation and menopause. Oh, dear. That expression, “Oh, dear” must be hurtful to those who are dear to no one.
And “history” should be replaced with “peepstory.”
So no Manischewitz at Seder next year? 🙂
“The spelling of “woman” in English has progressed over the past millennium from wīfmann[2] to wīmmann to wumman, and finally, the modern spelling woman.[3] In Old English, wīfmann meant “female human”, whereas wēr meant “male human”. Mann or monn had a gender-neutral meaning of “human”, corresponding to Modern English “person” or “someone”” (or so says Wikipedia, anyway)
For some reason, I have always thought that “long time, no see” was an American Indian stereotype.
Yes, that was my thought also. If they wanted a phrase to insult Asians, they should have gone with “Love you long time”. LOL
Oxford Dictionaries reckons that the phrase “long time no see” is in fact of Native American origin !
They also note that it is of offensive origin !
https://blog.oxforddictionaries.com/2015/06/18/9-words-with-offensive-origins/
Interestingly, the Oxford English Dictionary entry itself doesn’t completely believe the Native American origin, other than perhaps as making fun of nonstandard English from a non-native speaker. They claim for the origin (everything within square brackets is from oed.com accessed on November 14, 9:30PM UTC)
[Apparently < Chinese Pidgin English, after Chinese hǎojiǔ bú jiàn ( < hǎojĭu long (time), lit. ‘good long (time)’ + bù not, no + jiàn to see, meet) and (with a different word for ‘not’) hǎojĭu méi jiàn .
A North American Indian origin is unlikely, as isolating constructions of this kind do not normally occur in the agglutinating languages of North America; quot. 1894 appears to reflect indiscriminate attribution of a nonstandard expression to a non-native speaker of English.]
Thanks, Kemosabe.
Ha ha ha!
The termites’ tummies are rumbling
This is seems like madness but I guess “long time no see” could cause genuine offence to some people – especially if preceded by a loud “Hilloo dair!” with jazz hands.
I think the evidence that it comes from Mandarin Chinese (or a Native American’s broken English as Oxford Dictionaries implies), is extremely weak.
It reminds me of the patterns I would perceive when I was learning a foreign language that seemed to make sense given a small sample of words, but which turned out to just be coincidences upon examining more words.
It also reminds me of people who assume a white person with big hair must be emulating an afro and thus racist, because they’re ignorant of the many ways hair has been worn in the decades before they were born – in the very lifetimes of the adults that they’re self-righteously “calling out”…
I never even thought about this phrase. I wonder if “chop chop” is bad too. I have no idea where that comes from. Or my favourite, “heads down, bums up!”.
I’ve always assumed that “heads down, bums up!” was Australian as it captures both their irreverent sense of humor and their “down under” geography.
The pidgin English song “Happy Talk” was omitted from the 2001 HBO remake of Rodgers and Hammerstein “South Pacific” on the grounds that it was racist.
But there are ways of staging it that rescue it quite well as noted in this New York Times editorial
“I left the theater thinking that it was wrong to assume that dead white men had nothing useful to say about race. Cringe if you want to at the stereotypes and Orientalism, but the team that gave 1950s America several primers on Asia and the Pacific doesn’t have a lot to apologize for. ”
Here’s a marvelous modern rendition of it.
Years ago I was standing near three women on a Los Angeles street corner, all of us waiting for a green light.
The women were debating about which club or restaurant they would be going to that evening.
Finally, one of them told the others, “Anywhere you guys want to do is OK with me.”
Nowadays, perhaps somebody else within earshot would “hunt down” the offender and “hang [her] for [her] crimes” (per Warren Zevon). And receive a medal for doing so from others similarly inclined
Seriously. Everybody but those looking to be offended accepts the phrase “you guys” as meaning “all of you.” We cannot continue divorcing words and phrases from context and history just to find new things to be offended about.
I and, as far as I can tell, everyone I’ve ever known has used that phrase, and nobody has ever even thought to consider it offensive. Nor “mankind,” nor “freshman,” etc.
When I first heard “guys” from a group of gals, I felt a brief pang of outrage at their appropriation of what was clearly a men’s word. I’m over it now. LOL
You might think you’re over it, but you’re just repressing your trauma. You need to see a counselor immediately. Your mental health depends on it.
I believe that “you guys” is well on its way to having no gender. I hear groups of women use it to refer to themselves all the time. Hardly anyone says “gals” any more. Right, gals?
If we can all agree that “guys” has no gender, then we remove the burden of having to determine the sex mixture of the group entirely. We can avoid the difficult “guys and gals” or “people” for mixed groups. We’ll have to ignore the gender pronoun aficionados but I’m happy to do that.
What do SJW Spanish speakers do? If there’s one “guy” amongst one hundred “gals” the convention is that they should say “amigos” instead of “amigas”? Of course, “guys and gals” is so binary…!
The “X” factor seems to have taken over Spanish language gender designations, at least with the SJWs here in the states, so we have “Latinx”. Would it be then “amigx” or something like that? How far will this insanity go?
And this Latinx, at least as I’ve heard it from native and non-native speakers alike, is pronounced as “Latin ex,” not with the stress on the “i” as if it were Latíno and Latína, so to me, Latin x sounds very strange, i.e., it doesn’t sound Latin — it ain’t culturally correct to me.
Somehow, I doubt that this will catch on in the greater Spanish speaking world.
I had just assumed it was pronounced “la-TEEN-ex,” since that would obviously make the most sense. Then again, I’m 99% sure that the people who came up with it and spread it were probably a bunch of people who don’t speak español.
I think “you guys” is pretty close to generic; I’ve overheard women use it to refer to other women in the aggregate.
The only equivalent I can think of is “guys and gals.” Now, “gals” sounds kinda old-fashioned to me, like something people from my parents’ generation might’ve said. I will write “gals” or “gal” on rare occasion, in instances where I’m referring to women or a particular woman, and would use “guys” or “guy” were I referring to men or a man — or, more often, in the conjunctive phrase “guys and gals” (particularly since the alternative, “guys and girls,” does seem sexist to me). But I rarely actually say “gal” out loud because it sounds corny to my ear.
Come to think of it, most of the time when I write it, it’s because I’m aiming for a bit of a corny or old-fashioned sound.
I say “you guys” all the time to refer to all genders. I am also trying to get “yous” brought into the mainstream English vernacular.
In that case, yous guys should move to Brooklyn.
Yes but it’s considered proletariat in Brooklyn. I’m trying to get it to cross all classes.
“Yous” is only acceptable if you live in Chicago.
In Pittsburghese, “yins” (or “yuns”) is the accepted second-person plural.
You beat me too it as I was typing.
What are yinz talking about?
Whaddayou, some kinda jagoff? 🙂
I have been pushing “y’all”, and I think I am making some headway.
NONONO! The simpler explanation is that they have internalized the misogyny imposed by the patriarchy that permeates the west.
Yes! Your are certainly correct! Last time I internalized some misogyny I was sick for a week.
A retired professor friend here at Portland State University told me she was sent to sensitivity training for inadvertently using the phrase “Okie dokie.” This was probably 10+ years ago.
Oh my. I think if that happened to me, I’d resign out of annoyance. I understand why a professor wouldn’t though.
Was she teaching Grapes of Wrath in an American Lit class?
Is it better or worse if you add “Artichokey” to the end?
“[F]rom her Linked In profile, which has mysteriously disappeared”? Long time no see, hopefully?
If anyone has a problem with “long time, no see” it oughta be the blind, shouldn’t it?
Vision challenged, I think you mean.
When I read the headline, I tried to think of ways the phrase could be offensive before continuing. That was the only one I could muster. The real reason ended up being far more foolish.
That’s cultural appropriation from those who require corrective lenses.