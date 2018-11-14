Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ certainty

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “mate”, came with a note that the author is “Fairly certain this is a new one.” Well, the author can’t be blamed given that in nine days the strip will celebrate its 13th birthday—that’s a lot of strips (and a lot of outraged religionists). You can become a patron through Patreon for as little as $1 a month; the link for that is here.
“Mate” uses a rhetorical trick to prove God’s existence, something that may have been cribbed by Alvin Plantinga, who is to theology what Linda Sarsour is to progressive feminism.
That comic would have been fun to me a couple of months ago, before I concluded the aggregated data now says the universe is 100 % mechanistic and religion works exactly like astrology shams. (With a perfect observed analogy between horoscopes and intercessory prayers/confessions, say.) I am sorry to say that to me it feels like “well, meh”, who doesn’t need a laugh?
Coincidentally, today I twigged that the Dark Energy Survey released its cosmology observations from 3 first years of deep distance survey data onto arxiv nearly a week ago. Not unexpectedly it agrees with Planck’s aggregated LCDM data, dark energy needed and same expansion rate.