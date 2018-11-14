Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ certainty

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “mate”, came with a note that the author is “Fairly certain this is a new one.” Well, the author can’t be blamed given that in nine days the strip will celebrate its 13th birthday—that’s a lot of strips (and a lot of outraged religionists). You can become a patron through Patreon for as little as $1 a month; the link for that is here.

“Mate” uses a rhetorical trick to prove God’s existence, something that may have been cribbed by Alvin Plantinga, who is to theology what Linda Sarsour is to progressive feminism.