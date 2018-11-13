Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Not quite today’s news, but yesterday Stan Lee died at the age of 95.
Birthdays today:
1969 – Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Somalian-American activist and author. 1967 – Jimmy Kimmel, American comedian, actor, and talk show host. 1955 – Whoopi Goldberg, American actress, comedan, and talk show host. 1952 – Merrick Garland, Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. 1964 – Timo Rautiainen, Finnish race car driver.
And in history:
1775 – American Revolutionary War: Patriot revolutionary forces under Gen. Richard Montgomery occupy Montreal.
1887 – Bloody Sunday clashes in central London after a demonstration against unemployment in Ireland, between the demonstrators and the police.
1940 – Walt Disney’s animated musical film Fantasia is first released, on the first night of a roadshow at New York’s Broadway Theatre.
1954 – Great Britain defeats France to capture the first ever Rugby League World Cup in Paris in front of around 30,000 spectators.
1969 – Vietnam War: Anti-war protesters in Washington, D.C. stage a symbolic March Against Death.
2013 – Hawaii legalizes same sex marriage.
2015 – A set of coordinated terror attacks in Paris, including multiple shootings, explosions, and a hostage crisis in the 10th and 11th arrondissements kill 130 people, seven attackers, and injured 368 others, with at least 80 critically wounded.
Hili is up to something again today. Don’t fall for it, it doesn’t end well.
Hili: Look, I’ve thrown down a leaf.A: So what?Hili: Pick it up.
Hili: Popatrz, zrzuciłam liść.
Ja: I co?
Hili: Podnieś go.
