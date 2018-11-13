Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Not quite today’s news, but yesterday Stan Lee died at the age of 95.

My heart is broken. 💔 Good night, @TheRealStanLee. You are loved. Excelsior, dear sir. pic.twitter.com/v0Emshetrn — Wes Johnson (@WesJohnsonVoice) November 12, 2018

Birthdays today:

1969 – Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Somalian-American activist and author. 1967 – Jimmy Kimmel, American comedian, actor, and talk show host. 1955 – Whoopi Goldberg, American actress, comedan, and talk show host. 1952 – Merrick Garland, Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. 1964 – Timo Rautiainen, Finnish race car driver.

And in history:

1775 – American Revolutionary War: Patriot revolutionary forces under Gen. Richard Montgomery occupy Montreal.

1887 – Bloody Sunday clashes in central London after a demonstration against unemployment in Ireland, between the demonstrators and the police.

1940 – Walt Disney’s animated musical film Fantasia is first released, on the first night of a roadshow at New York’s Broadway Theatre.

1954 – Great Britain defeats France to capture the first ever Rugby League World Cup in Paris in front of around 30,000 spectators.

1969 – Vietnam War: Anti-war protesters in Washington, D.C. stage a symbolic March Against Death.

2013 – Hawaii legalizes same sex marriage.

2015 – A set of coordinated terror attacks in Paris, including multiple shootings, explosions, and a hostage crisis in the 10th and 11th arrondissements kill 130 people, seven attackers, and injured 368 others, with at least 80 critically wounded.

Hili is up to something again today. Don’t fall for it, it doesn’t end well.

Hili: Look, I’ve thrown down a leaf. A: So what? Hili: Pick it up.

In Polish:

Hili: Popatrz, zrzuciłam liść.

Ja: I co?

Hili: Podnieś go.

And finally, today’s offerings from Twitter.

The other Frozen.

Watching this bubble freeze is way too satisfying pic.twitter.com/XFAKSA2wBD — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) November 11, 2018

The cat who lost all his street cred.

The cat must be deeply embrassed! pic.twitter.com/MElTGRtDvP — Bazaar (@QogBazar) November 11, 2018

You have to take life’s joys and victories where you can

When you work alone a lot. pic.twitter.com/DPdkVC5B0i — laney (@misslaneym) November 12, 2018

Cruelty to animals

Out of the mouths of babes

My son, who has autism, did this in art class. Thought it might be appreciated. pic.twitter.com/hYQ859qpLp — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) November 11, 2018

More weird people and their cats

Word of the day (disambiguation).

Pro tip: stay in your vehicle

That moment when a SIBERIAN TIGER walls across the road in front of your car. In Heilongjiang, NE China. pic.twitter.com/gQsLAxTdUC — Birding Beijing 北京观鸟 (@BirdingBeijing) November 12, 2018

The best thing in entertainment this week.

What a model to all of us: Do what's right; and stop looking for reasons to be offended. How utterly counter-cultural. https://t.co/gCNJTsVEOM — Peter Wehner (@Peter_Wehner) November 12, 2018

Random tweet of randomness.

{__/}

( • . •)

/ >⚱️ {__/}

( • – •)

⚱️< {__/}

( • . •)

/ >⚱️ {__/}

( • – •)

⚱️< {__/}

( • . •)

/ >⚱️ {__/}

( • – •)

⚱️< {__/}

( • . •)

/ >⚱️ {__/}

( • – •)

⚱️< {__/}

( • _ •)

/ >🍸 your cocktail's ready — Matt Round (@mattround) November 12, 2018

For heaven’s sakes, humanity. Also, the correct answer is James Dean.

Top 10 Hottest Corpses

-Buzzfeed https://t.co/fvIQfhIft5 — shoe (@shoe0nhead) November 12, 2018

Heh.

And finally, a truefact

From our friends in the Theoretical Physics Department pic.twitter.com/bnYsO2NHgC — Philosophy Matters (@PhilosophyMttrs) November 12, 2018

Hat-tip: Blue, Matthew, Merilee