Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Not quite today’s news, but yesterday Stan Lee died at the age of 95.

1969 – Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Somalian-American activist and author. 1967 – Jimmy Kimmel, American comedian, actor, and talk show host. 1955 – Whoopi Goldberg, American actress, comedan, and talk show host. 1952 – Merrick Garland, Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. 1964 – Timo Rautiainen, Finnish race car driver.

 

1775 – American Revolutionary War: Patriot revolutionary forces under Gen. Richard Montgomery occupy Montreal.

1887 – Bloody Sunday clashes in central London after a demonstration against unemployment in Ireland, between the demonstrators and the police.

1940 – Walt Disney’s animated musical film Fantasia is first released, on the first night of a roadshow at New York’s Broadway Theatre.

 

1954 – Great Britain defeats France to capture the first ever Rugby League World Cup in Paris in front of around 30,000 spectators.

1969 – Vietnam War: Anti-war protesters in Washington, D.C. stage a symbolic March Against Death.

2013 – Hawaii legalizes same sex marriage.

2015 – A set of coordinated terror attacks in Paris, including multiple shootings, explosions, and a hostage crisis in the 10th and 11th arrondissements kill 130 people, seven attackers, and injured 368 others, with at least 80 critically wounded.

Hili is up to something again today. Don’t fall for it, it doesn’t end well.

Hili: Look, I’ve thrown down a leaf.
A: So what?
Hili: Pick it up.
In Polish:
Hili: Popatrz, zrzuciłam liść.
Ja: I co?
Hili: Podnieś go.

 

Hat-tip: Blue, Matthew, Merilee

  Dominic
    Missed a gem Grania!

    Jenny Haniver
      That’s hilarious. So is the cat and the rat.

  Michael Fisher
    Note for WEIT readers

    These three tweets don’t make sense until you open them:
    ** The falling black cats pic [has “Prescription For Happiness – Willie” written along the bottom.]
    ** and the last two Tweets.

  RodWilson
    And speaking of birth/death days, Roy Batty, the character played by Rutger Hauer in Blade Runner will die tomorrow, Nov 14 2018 on a rooftop in LA.
    He was born on my mother’s birthday- Jan 8 2016. I could have posted on that back then but I wasn’t on-top-a-things as I am now.

    Ken Kukec
      Your moms was born in 2016? Makes your father a real cradle-robber; and you, quite the prodigy. 🙂

  SnowyOwl
    Grania:
    Recently, on many newsfeeds, was a look at how bad cats are at eating rats1
    https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/cats-are-surprisingly-ineffective-keeping-urban-rat-populations-check-180970428/

    rickflick
      I’d opt for a Rat Terrier.

  pablo
    Cat probably knew that rodent was full of toxoplasmosis.

  Lurker111
    Regarding the antimatter, dark matter, doesn’t matter joke: If “doesn’t matter” was discovered, it DOES, by definition, have an effect.

    It’s sort of like the contradiction that if a supernatural event is detected, it can’t be, by definition, supernatural.

    Reply
      darrelle

      Per WLC, Doesn’t Matter is a necessary condition for not mattering and we all know there is plenty of stuff that doesn’t matter, so therefore it must exist.

    Paul Topping
      It did say “the universe” so perhaps Don’t Matter affects other universes than ours in the multiverse.

      Reply
    Serendipitydawg
      This reminds me of the mind over matter answer to certain questions… I don’t mind and you don’t matter.

      I was scouring that cartoon for something funny until I decided it must have a cropped caption 8)

      Reply
  BJ
    Noooooo, not Stan Lee! I knew he was 95, but I figured he still had at least another 20 years. I’ll miss that man.

    At least I know I have 10 or so more cameos to see in the coming years 😀

