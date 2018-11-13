The last lunches: Chartres and Paris

This November 11 was a rainy day to visit Chartres, which meant that the great stained-glass windows of the cathedral wouldn’t be shining in their full glory. Still, there are umbrellas, and so we visited the church and sat through a special Armistice-Day mass (well, most of it—until the priest started blathering on). The singing was especially pleasing in the acoustically-enhancing interior, even though they were singing about Jesus and stuff. And the priests walked in accompanied by French flags and old military men in their uniforms.

After mass (I never thought I’d write that) and a walk through the medieval part of town (Chartres is a lovely place), it was time for lunch at Esprit Gourmand, a highly-rated restaurant. I’d never been there before, and while lunch was good, I don’t think I’d go back. Service is interminably slow (lunch was about three hours, and we almost missed the train back to Paris), and the food, while very good by American standards, was so-so by my French standards.

The cozy interior:

Déjeuner. Entrées were roasted shrimp with some kind of savory whipped cream with toasted onions, and foie gras again (I eat a lot of it in France).

Main courses: Angus beefsteak with salad and a potato cake, and rabbit en croute, which was very good.

For dessert I had one boule of each of the five flavors of sorbet, and then there was the best dish of the meal, the “Sphère au Chocolat”, which consisted of a chocolate-covered ball of coconut pastry enclosing a creme filling, over which more warm bittersweet chocolate was poured at the table. The “Sphére” plate was also covered with diced mangos and pineapple, which went well with the bittersweet chocolate.

A video of the moment of pouring the chocolate:

Other things to see in Chartres. The cathedral looms over the town. One can only imagine what impression it gave to twelfth-century pilgrims visiting this magnificent edifice. It’s the best-preserved Gothic cathedral in France, and took only thirty years to build.

The stained-glass windows, of course, told the story of the Bible graphically so that even illiterates could see the rewards of obeying the Church, and the damnation awaiting sinners. (These photos were taken on a dark day with no flash, and shutter speeds were around 1/5 of a second; the pictures thus aren’t sharp.)

Most of the windows at Chartres are original: 800 years old!

Prayers:

The famous etiolated statues of the saints and apostles:

The priest greeting people after mass:

And—DUCKS in Chartres, many of them! In fact, mallards are to be seen in nearly every body of water in Paris, including in the Seine, in the ponds around the Eiffel Tower, and in the Luxembourg Gardens, where they have their own special duck house in the middle of the lake. (More on that later.)

The last lunch, as always, was at Chez Denise. Salade frisée (again), onglet de boeuf (hanger steak, again, cooked rare), stuffed cabbage, and no dessert (dessert was subsequently obtained in a fancy patisserie).

Salade:

Onglet avec frites (the wine is the house Brouilly; you pay only for what you drink from the liter bottle):

A properly cooked steak: saignant (“bloody”):

Choux farci (it was excellent, and you got two huge hunks of cabbage layered over a pork and beef filling. The outside was appealingly crispy:

And so farewell to Paris again, but I will be back. What a lovely town, to my mind the most beautiful in the world!

And, as someone once said on their deathbed, “There have been kings who haven’t eaten as well as I have.”