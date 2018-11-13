Reader’s wildlife video

I am up at 3:30 Paris time for an early departure home, so as I’m winging my way back to the land ruled by a crazy man, please enjoy this wildlife respite: a flamingo video from Tara Tanaka. Her notes:
On an unseasonably warm and foggy Florida morning I was very fortunate to have the opportunity to video a rare visitor to St. Marks National Wildlife Reserve – an American Flamingo. Although the bird has a feeding style similar to other waders I’ve seen, it is unique in its circular pattern and rhythm, using both feet. It wasn’t until I was editing the video that I noticed that the bird appears to be missing its feathers underneath its body, behind the legs – I think I’m seeing pink skin – not feathers — with a visible vent.
If you’re not a science-minded birder you might want to stop reading here. If you’re still reading…another behavior that I found unusual was that unlike many other wading birds that I’ve observed and videoed including Reddish Egrets, Roseate Spoonbills, Great Egrets and others that leave the water they’re feeding in before relieving themselves, this bird relieved itself in the water right in the path in which it was feeding, and it had a very different appearance from the white liquid stream of other waders.
Great vid.
I used to be an avid flamingo watcher myself. Then they had to go and close the thoroughbred track at Hialeah. 🙂
Perhaps it attracts invertebrates when it vents? Perhaps it is a coprophage!
“Etymology: < Portuguese flamengo, Spanish flamenco, Provençal flamenc, according to Hatzfeld & Darmesteter < Romance flama flame n. and adj. + suffix -enc ( < Germanic -ing) often appended in Provençal and occasionally in Old French to nouns of Latin origin…" OED Online
Greetings Tara,
Aren’t Flamingos filter feeders?
Flamingos are iconic and associated with Florida. Sadly, the prevalence of replicas on lawns has given them a reputation as kitsch. This film gets them past the kitsch and back to biology where they belong.
Beautiful film with lots of behavior in it. Thanks for sharing.
is the foot action to stir up the sediment? I’ve heard about their amazing ability to process salt via a mouth salt gland & to filter very, very hot water. They are aliens.