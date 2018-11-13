“Groped again—in Munich”

I got to the Paris airport so early (5:15 a.m.) that I was able to get a much earlier flight to Munich than I’d reserved, which was good since my waiting time in Germany was only scheduled to be an hour, and the Munich airport is big and the walks are long (plus one has to go through passport control again if you’re flying to the U.S).
Security was tighter than I remembered: I had to show my boarding pass and passport three times (and this was after I’d already done it in Paris), and then pass through luggage and body screening as well. I see the Germans have purchased the See-You-Naked-Machine (or as they’d call it: “Wir-Sehen-Dich-Nakt Maschine”, and this one singled out yellow areas on my wrists, ankles and upper body over the shirt pocket.
Because of these danger zones, I once again experienced a full body grope: fore and aft, including the obligatory palpation of the buttocks and inner thighs. Then I had to sit down while they groped my ankles too.
It wasn’t the TSA, but they were even sterner: “Take any papers out of your pockets!”, the man barked at me. Papers??? What for?
Did I mention I had to remove my shoes, which have NO metal in them, and is just security theater after the shoe bomber tried his stunt seventeen years ago. Most European airports have long ago dispensed with shoe removal except for shoes with metal.
At least I got through with only minor sexual predation, and in two hours will be on my way to America.
TSA has been pressing overseas airports to use enhanced security measures for flights to the US in recent months. I’ve recently been groped in Barcelona and Copenhagen.
I try to remember the line from Marcus Aurelius, which goes roughly: “Nobody can harm you [emotionally] without your permission.” It is all a matter of how you choose to be affected by it.
You can see a little bit more about it (the security) at https://www.dhs.gov/aviation-security.
JAH
Did they catch you trying to board with more than 2 ounces of shampoo? I hope they caught that deadly threat.
Isn’t that a lyric from Cracker’s great tune “Eurotrash Girl”?
Well, it oughta be.
it’s 247 0nline these days, and children can access what they like, a changing world..
Terminal 2 at MUC, which is owned by Lufthansa, did not have additional security scans if you arrived clean on a star alliance flight. The other airports sued them to implement these scans because otherwise MUC would have a competetive advantage over them.
A new take on the old Nazi trope “Your papers, please”?
Queue “Security Joan”
(Donald Fagen—from Morph the Cat)
I just love the “related” that is produced for this …
Welcome home!