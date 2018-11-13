“Groped again—in Munich”

I got to the Paris airport so early (5:15 a.m.) that I was able to get a much earlier flight to Munich than I’d reserved, which was good since my waiting time in Germany was only scheduled to be an hour, and the Munich airport is big and the walks are long (plus one has to go through passport control again if you’re flying to the U.S).

Security was tighter than I remembered: I had to show my boarding pass and passport three times (and this was after I’d already done it in Paris), and then pass through luggage and body screening as well. I see the Germans have purchased the See-You-Naked-Machine (or as they’d call it: “Wir-Sehen-Dich-Nakt Maschine”, and this one singled out yellow areas on my wrists, ankles and upper body over the shirt pocket.

Because of these danger zones, I once again experienced a full body grope: fore and aft, including the obligatory palpation of the buttocks and inner thighs. Then I had to sit down while they groped my ankles too.

It wasn’t the TSA, but they were even sterner: “Take any papers out of your pockets!”, the man barked at me. Papers??? What for?

Did I mention I had to remove my shoes, which have NO metal in them, and is just security theater after the shoe bomber tried his stunt seventeen years ago. Most European airports have long ago dispensed with shoe removal except for shoes with metal.

At least I got through with only minor sexual predation, and in two hours will be on my way to America.