A quick post with two more lunches in Paris (one more to go today, at my old favorite Chez Denise, and I’ll report later on that and our lunch in Chartres).

The unanimously voted Best Lunch of the Trip was at the venerable old bistro Josephine Chez Dumonet near the Tour de Montparnasse.

The outside:

The inside (from both ends). A happy boy about to eat:

An amuse-bouche: a glass of cream of cauliflower soup to sip with the good bread:

Appetizers: foie gras (a half portion) and smoked salmon (a half portion, and fantastic). Due to my having sent a bottle of wine back because it was corked, the appetizers were half eaten before I remembered to photograph them. One good thing about Josephine’s is that both entrées and plats come in half portions, and believe me, you don’t want more than that!

The house special is bouef bourguignon, an intensely rich beef stew cooked with wine and vegetables. It’s served with house-made noodles, over which you slop the beef and sauce. This is a half-portion, and believe me, it’s enough!

So rich!

One dessert must be had: the soufflé Grand Marnier, with a side glass of the liqueur to pour onto the hot souffle:

They were nice to us there (perhaps because of the bad wine, which they exchanged), and after the soufflé, they put the whole bottle of Grand Marnier on the table so we could have an aperitif. It’s imperative to scrape every bit of the souffle out of the bowl, especially the crispy bits on the edge:

Coffee is a big deal there, as it comes with all kinds of treats. This is just one coffee (note the house-made madeleines):

A view of the kitchen (yes, we were put in the “foreigners” section behind the partition, a bad habit of the restaurant. But I’m not complaining, as they treated us very well and the food was fantastic.

Saturday lunch was at Ambassade Auvergne, specializing in the hearty food of this region in south-central France. It’s on an unprepossessing street near the Centre Pompidou near Les Halles. I ate there fairly regularly during my first sabbatical nearly 30 years ago, and was curious to see how it had held up. Very well, it turned out.

The inside, though, is warm and inviting. Although the place is frequented by tourists in spring and summer, we were the only non-French diners in the restaurant. In fact, during all of our dining in this off-season, we found only a single American in a restaurant, and he was a frequent visitor to the city and had lived here as a wine writer.

Amuse-bouche: rillettes and good bread:

Entrées: The local salad with green lentils, ham, and a lovely mustardy dressing. This is a house special, and it’s terrific.

And a big plate of delicious house-cured ham:

The aligot (mashed potatoes with copious lashings of melted cheese) is famous here, and I had mine with a local sausage. The waiter demonstrates the big titer of cheese in the aligot by stretching it at the table. Here’s a video:

And my plat:

Another plat, the daily special. Roasted guinea fowl with mashed potatoes mixed with diced morels (mushrooms). It was juicy and really good, and the potatoes otherworldly:

Dessert was chocolate souffle dished out from a huge crock, served with some Auvergne-style cake. I could barely get down the last bite, as I was really full (the ham entrée was huge). Yes, I know it looks like dog poo, but it was rich, creamy, and dark:

I photographed the local cheeses, which I didn’t try, on the way out. When I last ate here in 1989-1990, I was able to get down a cheese course before having two portions of mousse. Ah, to be young and hungry again!

Lagniappe: Femme avec ours