Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning, welcome to the new week!
Notable birthdays today.
1840 – Auguste Rodin, French sculptor and illustrator, created The Thinker (d. 1917)
1923 – Ian Graham, English archaeologist and explorer (d. 2017)
1929 – Grace Kelly, American actress, later Princess Grace of Monaco (d. 1982)
1934 – Charles Manson, American cult leader (d. 2017)
1976 – Mirosław Szymkowiak, Polish footballer and journalist
1977 – Benni McCarthy, South African footballer
In history today:
1912 – The frozen bodies of Robert Scott and his men are found on the Ross Ice Shelf in Antarctica.
1927 – Leon Trotsky is expelled from the Soviet Communist Party, leaving Joseph Stalin in undisputed control of the Soviet Union.
1954 – Ellis Island (the United States’ busiest immigrant inspection station for over 60 years) ceased operations.
1977 – France conducts the Oreste nuclear test as 14th in the group of 29, 1975–78 French nuclear tests series.
1979 – Iran hostage crisis: In response to the hostage situation in Tehran, US President Jimmy Carter orders a halt to all petroleum imports into the United States from Iran.
1980 – The NASA space probe Voyager I makes its closest approach to Saturn and takes the first images of its rings.
1981 – Space Shuttle program: Mission STS-2, utilizing the Space Shuttle Columbia, marks the first time a manned spacecraft is launched into space twice.
2014 – The Philae lander, deployed from the European Space Agency’s Rosetta probe, reaches the surface of Comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko.
Hili has VIP visitors today.
Marta: I haven’t seen you for a long time.Hili: You could’ve come earlier.
Marta: Tak dawno cię nie widziałam.
Hili: Mogłaś wcześniej przyjechać.
Finally, we come to the the flotsam and jetsam of Twitter, offered for your amusement:
Felid Twitter
Ineffably cute Twitter
Interesting stuff to read Twitter
People who still haven’t twigged that DPRK News Service is a parody account Twitter.
Don’t try this at home Twitter:
Satirical Twitter
Unmentionable Twitter
Humans get up to strange stuff Twitter
It’s a wonder the human race has survived this long Twitter
This didn’t age well Twitter
God is a man Twitter
And finally, pedant alert Twitter.
[The 20,000 leagues referred to in the title of Jules Verne’s novel is of course the distance traveled, not the depth. But of course, we all knew that already 🙂 ]
Hat-tip: Matthew & Heather
Apropos of nothing, the Dutch man who wishes to be 20 years younger was on a BBC morning magazine programme today… he makes no more sense in person, though he really does look much younger than his years. His mention of free will has nothing to do with free will as Jerry discusses it, more freedom from government interference.
/non sequitur
I always wince at the amputated top ear look that some spay/neuter clinics impose on cats. They’re often free clinics, and for a feral cat (that will never personally care about it), or have owners that care about it, I can see the utility of it (they’ll never have to trap that cat again)…BUT for owners that care about the aesthetics of cats, it’s truly an ugly and disfiguring thing to do to them, and I wish they’d find a way to mark them without it.
Oh I absolutely *love* that dumb Trust Exercise! Hilarious. I suppose I should muster up some sympathy but all I can think of is ‘Darwin award’.
😎
I don’t think I’d ever be gullible enough to fall over deliberately and rely on someone else to catch me, I’m just too cynical.
cr
Whatever happened to… Leon Trotsky?
All I know is that he wasn’t much into winter sports.
In spite of being Russian? He surely wa a bandy player.
Re: Philae lander…. as someone who grew up in science classes in the 50s and 60s and having only earthbased telescopic images inform scientific knowledge, i continue to be amazed at the engineering achievements of the past 50 years in space. Men on the moon, planet (and their moons) fly-bys and rendezvous, and with rosetta/philae, a comet rendezvous, orbit, and landing! Wow! And just a political note: while political once they became appollo, the earlier u.s. efforts that led to the moon landing project were a quiet late 50’s IGY program by the international community to explore space science. Itis great to see esa taking such an important international lead and russia stepping in to provide the world continuing access for humans to low earth orbit. Thanks for the rosetta/philae reminder.