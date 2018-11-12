Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning, welcome to the new week!

Notable birthdays today.

1840 – Auguste Rodin, French sculptor and illustrator, created The Thinker (d. 1917)

1923 – Ian Graham, English archaeologist and explorer (d. 2017)

1929 – Grace Kelly, American actress, later Princess Grace of Monaco (d. 1982)

1934 – Charles Manson, American cult leader (d. 2017)

1976 – Mirosław Szymkowiak, Polish footballer and journalist

1977 – Benni McCarthy, South African footballer

In history today:

1912 – The frozen bodies of Robert Scott and his men are found on the Ross Ice Shelf in Antarctica.

1927 – Leon Trotsky is expelled from the Soviet Communist Party, leaving Joseph Stalin in undisputed control of the Soviet Union.

1954 – Ellis Island (the United States’ busiest immigrant inspection station for over 60 years) ceased operations.

1977 – France conducts the Oreste nuclear test as 14th in the group of 29, 1975–78 French nuclear tests series.

1979 – Iran hostage crisis: In response to the hostage situation in Tehran, US President Jimmy Carter orders a halt to all petroleum imports into the United States from Iran.

1980 – The NASA space probe Voyager I makes its closest approach to Saturn and takes the first images of its rings.

1981 – Space Shuttle program: Mission STS-2, utilizing the Space Shuttle Columbia, marks the first time a manned spacecraft is launched into space twice.

2014 – The Philae lander, deployed from the European Space Agency’s Rosetta probe, reaches the surface of Comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko.

Hili has VIP visitors today.

Marta: I haven’t seen you for a long time. Hili: You could’ve come earlier.

In Polish: Marta: Tak dawno cię nie widziałam.

Hili: Mogłaś wcześniej przyjechać.

Finally, we come to the the flotsam and jetsam of Twitter, offered for your amusement:

Felid Twitter

We’re in a secondhand shop. Karen just found this pic.twitter.com/htdkRpYjjE — MꙬse Allain (@MooseAllain) November 11, 2018

Arrived downstairs this morning to find my cats starring in a French film from 1965. pic.twitter.com/T682ZajNSN — Tom Cox (@cox_tom) November 11, 2018

It only took seven months, but I finally got all three of them in the same picture. pic.twitter.com/8SOfINnqei — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) November 10, 2018

Wait for it.. pic.twitter.com/5khz2RAL36 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 11, 2018

Ineffably cute Twitter

Possibly the most brazen act of hedgehog-on-hedgehog tomfoolery you’ll see today. pic.twitter.com/rLwOxLRf2Q — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) November 9, 2018

baby donkeys are so underrated pic.twitter.com/6veEB1I42C — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 11, 2018

Interesting stuff to read Twitter

Most genomic studies have been outside of Africa. Now, African genomics projects are now beginning to get off the ground: https://t.co/V7w2ZCDR9V — Kenan Malik (@kenanmalik) November 11, 2018

People who still haven’t twigged that DPRK News Service is a parody account Twitter.

The trophy wall has so many heads at this point that we're running out of room, so I'll probably put one of the Buzzfeed heads in storage. @NinjaDerrick pic.twitter.com/tokbGrYacn — The Tyranny Of Evil Hats (@NonWhiteHat) November 11, 2018

Don’t try this at home Twitter:

imagine carrying 18 dumbbells to the court tryna look cool for a video just to get overshadowed by an old man hitting free throws https://t.co/JJKsnAYWY7 — IG: @SwagBoyQ 🏁 (@Theswagboyq) November 9, 2018

هیجان و ادرنالین، وقتی در طبیعت با پلنگ روبرو می شویم

.

Joy and excitement of encountering a Persian leopard in the wild pic.twitter.com/S44Pjoba1v — Mohammad Farhadinia (@MSFarhadinia) November 11, 2018

Raccoons are riding wild hogs into battle against the possums. I guarantee you the media will be completely silent about it. pic.twitter.com/TUwDpEHfT7 — Michael Keyes (@michaelkeyes) November 9, 2018

The the one of a dude carrying what looked like a long knife caught by camera at the edge of the swamp? Yeah, that one was extra. pic.twitter.com/NhhZDYbB9j — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 11, 2018

A Japanese runner who broke her leg during a relay race. She crawled to her partner so the team would be able to continue the race. Lets share her story with the world. pic.twitter.com/NNiSL9Q64F — Kevin W (@kwilli1046) November 11, 2018

I had never heard of a fire tornado until today and I really kind of hope I never see a firenado again in my life. This legitimately feels like biblical levels of destruction. #CaliforniaFires pic.twitter.com/JxUw3C1i3B — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 10, 2018

Satirical Twitter

Unmentionable Twitter

Apparently a lot of men struggle to find ‘Stair 1 Roof Access’ pic.twitter.com/5ct3eNbVzx — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) November 11, 2018

Humans get up to strange stuff Twitter

The way it’s head pops at Alexa omg pic.twitter.com/BRjt0lHOHk — lauralania Simfray @ Vegas (@MytiaZimmer) November 10, 2018

It’s a wonder the human race has survived this long Twitter

Never trust a Trust Exercise pic.twitter.com/4IKWPn2vjp — Omid Djalili (@omid9) November 11, 2018

This didn’t age well Twitter

What a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/1cC892pq2I — Sara Valentine (@saramvalentine) November 10, 2018

God is a man Twitter

The granulated sea star. Presumably created on a day God's mind was "elsewhere"… pic.twitter.com/IspD7qFEfZ — Prof Adam Hart (@AdamHartScience) November 11, 2018

And finally, pedant alert Twitter.

NEMO: We travelled 20,000 leagues under the sea

ME: Holy shit! That’s so deep!

NEMO: No, no, that refers to the dist—

ME: That’s like 50,000 miles!

NEMO: That’s not even possible

ME: Did you sail right through the centre of the earth?

NEMO: Once again—

ME: So deep — Ross Daniel Bullen (@BullenRoss) November 10, 2018

[The 20,000 leagues referred to in the title of Jules Verne’s novel is of course the distance traveled, not the depth. But of course, we all knew that already 🙂 ]

Hat-tip: Matthew & Heather