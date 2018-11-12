A real commercial for Trumpybear: your conservative teddy

Grania sent me a tweet with this “Trumpybear” commercial in it and said that it was a real commercial for a real product, as verified by Snopes.

And, sure enough, Snopes says it’s a genuine product for sale. The details:

Exceptional Products, the Texas company that markets Trumpy Bear on television, also uses infomercials and television advertising to promote products like Hairdini, Save a Blade and Plaque Attack. In October 2017, the commercial began running on 10 TV networks, including Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel, according to the advertising and media news web site Ad Age. The product consists of the 22-inch tall stuffed animal and a 28-by-30-inch American flag blanket that can be stored in a zipped pouch inside Trumpy Bear himself, according to the product web site. Trumpy Bear costs $39.90, which can be paid in two installments of $19.95. We asked Exceptional Products about sales of Trumpy Bear, but the company declined to provide any details. Nonetheless, we know people have been buying the toy, in particular as a Christmas present according to several social media posts.

And yes, “President” Trump was born on Flag Day in 1946.

The world has gone insane when you can’t tell the difference between a Trumpybear commercial and a Saturday Night Live skit.