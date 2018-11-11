Sunday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning! There are 50 days remaining until the end of the year.

1863 – Paul Signac, French painter and educator (d. 1935) who helped to develop the pointillist style

1901 – Sam Spiegel, American film producer (d. 1985) who won Best Picture three times.

1926 – Maria Teresa de Filippis, Italian race car driver and first woman Formula One driver (d. 2016)

1974 – Leonardo DiCaprio, American actor and producer

1964 – Margarete Bagshaw, American painter and potter (d. 2015)

In history today:

1215 – The Fourth Council of the Lateran meets, defining the doctrine of transubstantiation, the process by which bread and wine are, by that doctrine, said to transform into the body and blood of Christ. Apparently it took over a thousand years for this to become clear to Christians.

1620 – The Mayflower Compact is signed in what is now Provincetown Harbor near Cape Cod.

1869 – The Victorian Aboriginal Protection Act is enacted in Australia, giving the government control of indigenous people’s wages, their terms of employment, where they could live, and of their children, effectively leading to the Stolen Generations.

1966 – NASA launches Gemini 12.

1992 – The General Synod of the Church of England votes to allow women to become priests.

Hili is thinking about the future today. She is probably right about this one.

Hili: Will future generations appreciate our efforts? A: I doubt it. They may be ungrateful.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy przyszłe pokolenia docenią nasze wysiłki?

Ja: Wątpię, mogą być niewdzięczne.

But, on to less lofty notions.

There’s a mixed bag from Twitter today.

Cute Twitter

Update: sensational views of Flying Lemurs Today! Spotted 5 this morning. Get a load of this legend. pic.twitter.com/u6SldetHko — Dave Smith (@davidgregsmith) November 10, 2018

Baby skunks. Probably one of the most adorable creatures in the world. pic.twitter.com/msNpXjFInh — Land of cuteness (@landpsychology) November 10, 2018

Felid Twitter

All the love please. 📹: jjimmy.jjunior pic.twitter.com/PQsioj0mZR — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) November 11, 2018

OS: "Gave him a forever home yesterday and thought he hated me since he didn’t even look at me. Woke up to him next to me like this." pic.twitter.com/YfIvttjiM6 — Fluff Society (@FluffSociety) November 10, 2018

Better fight than UFC 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/iUGbUJQZqt — Life Under Water 🐋 (@LlFEUNDERWATER) November 11, 2018

Natural world Twitter

Take the time to watch when an emu and an ostrich meet a weasel ball.

pic.twitter.com/2xvCEbX8Q7 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 10, 2018

Good evening, here is a leopard shark yawning! I dare you not to yawn!!!

(Vid via Insta Alexkyddphoto) pic.twitter.com/2H0rEkUFTh — Jan Freedman (@JanFreedman) November 9, 2018

This is why we think there's a black hole in middle of our galaxy: the orbits of the stars around the center of the Milky Way https://t.co/XNvnfu3Z9Z pic.twitter.com/Juo4sLPOU4 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 10, 2018

Dunno about the cutest thing ever, but it’s certainly interesting.

Cutest thing ever ❤️ 📽️ig: romanne_c pic.twitter.com/3rBOEZlbEU — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 11, 2018

Current events Twitter

What’s missing from this picture?

Nothing, as it turns out. pic.twitter.com/evgZc8ELpM — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 10, 2018

Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un does not fear rain. — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) November 10, 2018

Timely commentary from Superman pic.twitter.com/eG2iTJEQ3X — Mark Peters (@wordlust) November 9, 2018

meryl streep fake dying in front of @Lin_Manuel, this is the content I’ve been waiting for pic.twitter.com/TIvA3KQGRF — εѵα ✨ (@evamariestreep) November 9, 2018

Cheesy jokes and puns Twitter

This made me laugh pic.twitter.com/jc0VoDASqm — Marshall Shepherd (@DrShepherd2013) November 10, 2018

OMFG I found a pancake tree! pic.twitter.com/hFYJmiOEtW — 🌈🌈Ruthe Phoenix🌈🌈 (@RuthePhoenix) November 10, 2018

GOOD NEWS I HAVE REVERSED AN ENTIRE WEEKS WORTH OF BAD DECISIONS BY SIMPLY PUTTING HUNDREDS OF DOLLARS OF NEW CONSUMER GOODS ON MY CREDIT CARD THIS SEEMS LIKE A FOOLPROOF STRATEGY THAT I AM EXCITED TO SHARE WITH MY FRIENDS — NOT A WOLF (@SICKOFWOLVES) November 9, 2018

