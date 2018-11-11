Sunday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
1863 – Paul Signac, French painter and educator (d. 1935) who helped to develop the pointillist style
1901 – Sam Spiegel, American film producer (d. 1985) who won Best Picture three times.
1926 – Maria Teresa de Filippis, Italian race car driver and first woman Formula One driver (d. 2016)
1974 – Leonardo DiCaprio, American actor and producer
1964 – Margarete Bagshaw, American painter and potter (d. 2015)
In history today:
1215 – The Fourth Council of the Lateran meets, defining the doctrine of transubstantiation, the process by which bread and wine are, by that doctrine, said to transform into the body and blood of Christ. Apparently it took over a thousand years for this to become clear to Christians.
1620 – The Mayflower Compact is signed in what is now Provincetown Harbor near Cape Cod.
1869 – The Victorian Aboriginal Protection Act is enacted in Australia, giving the government control of indigenous people’s wages, their terms of employment, where they could live, and of their children, effectively leading to the Stolen Generations.
1966 – NASA launches Gemini 12.
1992 – The General Synod of the Church of England votes to allow women to become priests.
Hili is thinking about the future today. She is probably right about this one.
Hili: Will future generations appreciate our efforts?A: I doubt it. They may be ungrateful.
Hili: Czy przyszłe pokolenia docenią nasze wysiłki?
Ja: Wątpię, mogą być niewdzięczne.
But, on to less lofty notions.
There’s a mixed bag from Twitter today.
Dunno about the cutest thing ever, but it's certainly interesting.
Current events Twitter
And in other news, World War I ended 100 years ago today.
Today is Remembrance Sunday/Armistice Day/Veterans Day, the day we remember with good reason because we stopped shooting at each other. On the other hand, the British naval blockade of Germany continued for some time and German civilians probably died because of it.
Technically the war didn’t end until until January 1920 when the Treaty of Versailles came into effect.
There is no probably about it. They were intentionally starved
And there were still fighting going on in places until 1923.
Come to think of it, 100 years is now not a heck of a lot more that a human lifetime. It shouldn’t be to hard to keep the lessons of that tragedy in mind.
If we add the 50 million deaths from the H1N1 pandemic it spawned and spread, World War I was as deadly as World War II. Definitely something to remember.
50 million deaths…that’s one of those really big numbers that’s hard to grock. The population of California is 40 million. When will they ever learn?
Mentions of transubstantiation always bring to mind the quote from the late humorist Don Marquis, “People reject it because they think it’s unbelievable. I rejected it because I believed it and found it repulsive.”
Thank you for holding up things here, Grania! How do we send you stuff to maybe post?
You can tweet me @Ygern on Twitter or email me on grania.0 at gmail etc.
It is difficult to understand why the end of WW I was left out of the list of events in history. This is the 100th anniversary.
Perhaps in the U.S., more than Europe, the understanding of what WWI was about has largely faded. This may be due to the fact that the country entered the war late and its casualties were “light” compared to the European carnage. This war needs to be remembered and studied because the world we know today grew out of it. The pity is that the decisions of the Kaiser set the train in motion. He could have made different decisions that would have altered the course of history. On the other hand, maybe he didn’t have free will, so it was all inevitable.
World War I is viewed as particularly tragic because it set the stage for World War II through the onerous Treaty of Versailles. But, some historians argue that more importantly the collapse of the German Army in late 1918 when still fighting on French soil gave rise to the “stab-in-the-back” argument of the Nazis and others that the army was not really defeated, but betrayed by politicians. This argument was used effectively by Hitler and helped his rise to power. Thus, ironically, say these historians, that if the war lasted into 1919 and was ended on German territory with an obvious German military defeat, the Nazi rise might have been thwarted. This, of course, is speculative alternate history.
British historian David Reynolds makes this point and discusses the effects of the war in this interesting article:
https://www.newstatesman.com/world/europe/2018/10/did-end-great-war-come-too-soon
The war was over in August 1918 when the Kaiser was told to make peace by his Generals .
In many ways it was an accidental war which the combatants on each side thought would be short, “over by Christmas”. None of the generals had realised how devastating modern weapons were,particularly machine guns and artillery.
Remembrance Day is a big thing in Canada, which lost 60,000 dead, from a 1914 population of 7.2 million.
I’ll have the writer taken out back and shot.
A migration update from the Chicago area. Many readers were worried when Honey had not left Botany Pond in September. I insisted that it was too early. Migrating birds are content to remain where they are as long as there is food and water. In the past few weeks there has been some migration activity but nothing huge.
All that change starting on Friday. We had an inch or two of snow throughout the Chicago area on Friday. That is the earliest measurable snowfall around here since 1989 when we got four inches (10cm) in a weird storm on Oct 19. And then it turned cold – a low of 18F (-8C). Lots of activity in the sky yesterday. Around 11am, I saw two groups of geese that both numbered over 100. Not in neat skeins. There were smaller vees that kept joining the large groups or were in pursuit of the large groups. Many birds in the sky.
I have not seen that today. The snow is gone, the temperature is above freezing and the birds that have not left yet seem to be content. I drove past a forest preserve this morning and there were still many birds there. I imagine that overall migration activity will pick up. We will see it through early December.
I have been wondering about the geese here in Michigan. I see migrating groups flying through, but also there are large populations that are around all winter. So I am wondering if the locals are staying put, holding to familiar places, while the migrators are from farther north and they are heading even farther south.
There are local geese that will stay year round. The migrators include both birds from farther north that are passing through as well as local geese that migrate. I know why some geese stay year round. We humans have made it possible for them to do so. The most important factor is the rainwater drainage systems that have been created and all the detention and retention ponds. Why some birds (as well as which) opt to migrate while others stick around, no one knows. Yet. Maybe they are developing into separate sub-species.
One great grandfather nearly died due to the influenza epidemic, fell ill during training at his military base in Kansas. Another great grandfather dearly died during live artillery training when a tree was hit and fell on top of him, crushing his pelvis and legs. Thus no one in my family saw combat in WWI but nearly died because it it anyway. Anyone else care to share their family stories?
The tweet with the cuddled-up photo of Merkel et Macron brings to mind one of the brilliant skits Tracey Ullman has done on the two:
This gave me a much-needed chuckle this morning.
The NYT has published a set of fantastic photos of how Armistice Day was celebrated at the end of WWI. One photo is captioned “American troops in London’s great Victory Parade passing through the Admiralty Arch.” Aug. 17, 1919. Of course, there were similar celebrations at the end of WWII. In those days, the U.S. was greeted as liberators by Europe. Things are not quite the same today.