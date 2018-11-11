Armistice Day 100

by Grania

Armistice Day is commemorated every year on 11 November to mark the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany at Compiègne, France, for the cessation of hostilities on the Western Front of World War I, which took effect at eleven o’clock in the morning—the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” of 1918. An American artillery gun from the 11th Field Artillery Regiment named “Calamity Jane” fired a single shot at this time, known as the closing shot of the war. (Wikipedia)

Of course, this wasn’t the actual end of the war and the peace only lasted a scant two decades before a deadlier war broke out. But the commemoration brings nations together in a gesture of peace and goodwill and remembrance of sacrifice and heroism each year. Here are some moments from this year’s ceremonies.

"Long live peace" President Macron stressed the importance of global unity at a ceremony in Paris marking a century since the end of World War One #ArmisticeDay100https://t.co/Z3MHXOjb9X pic.twitter.com/LpMrMOMZDy — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 11, 2018

A touching moment between two leaders.

What a fantastic moment. To me, this is what Europe is all about: Peace.pic.twitter.com/Of7M9bpe2L — Marcel Dirsus (@marceldirsus) November 10, 2018

Officers of the Auxiliary Remount Dept. No.326 in Camp Cody, New Mexico pay tribute to the millions of horses, donkeys, and mules killed serving in WWI. #ArmisticeDay100 pic.twitter.com/vvsHIeU9O8 — Undine (@HorribleSanity) November 11, 2018

100 years ago the guns fell silent and the First World War was over. They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.#ArmisticeDay100 pic.twitter.com/XmxeJkilMf — New York Times OTD (@OnThisDayNYT) November 11, 2018

Not Coming Home: #BardOfBarnsley @IMcMillan makes #Armistice100 real and relevant today with this haunting poem in @yorkshirepost – about the lad from the farm and boy from the mill who ‘turned their cheek for History’s kiss’. Beautifully written. A tearful read. pic.twitter.com/aTiDbt7jgS — Graham Walker (@GW1962) November 11, 2018

Britain's oldest person, 112-year-old Grace Jones, shares some of her memories of World War One and the celebrations she witnessed on Armistice Day #LestWeForget https://t.co/Wy3hN5PkT2 #ArmisticeDay100 [Tap video to expand] pic.twitter.com/YCA1K17gD2 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) November 11, 2018

A portrait of World War One poet Wilfred Owen has been drawn on the beach in Folkestone, Kent for #ArmisticeDay100 For live coverage of commemorations to mark the end of World War One: https://t.co/Godj7bEqqo pic.twitter.com/Cr0t0EHiaQ — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) November 11, 2018

What did Armistice Day 1918 look like? These clips from IWM's Film Archive show people gathered in the Charing Cross area of London to celebrate the end of the war and Prime Minister, David Lloyd George, met by cheering crowds. #ArmisticeDay100 Film Number: IWM 505 & 664a pic.twitter.com/TnEllnfNbz — Imperial War Museums (@I_W_M) November 11, 2018

It’s so familiar, but read it again anyway. Two sonnets crumpled together: a great poem of the time, and of all time. Dulce et Decorum Est, by Wilfred Owen, whose mum began to grieve one hundred years ago today. pic.twitter.com/8rfKkdrbNO — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) November 11, 2018

The ceremony has been somewhat detracted from by the non-presence of someone who apparently couldn’t make it because of the rain.

World leaders walking in the rain to ceremony to mark the Armistice that ended World War I. #tRump and Putin were not present. Photo via @kjalee. #ArmisticeDay #ArmisticeDay100 pic.twitter.com/9BeEDjpXYo — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) November 11, 2018

This has inevitably led to a fair amount of satirical and angry commentary when he did finally turn up.

'Cause I wonder where you are,

And I wonder what you do.

Are you somewhere feeling lonely, or is someone loving you?

Tell me how to win your heart,

For I haven't got a clue,

But let me start by saying, I love you. Hello, is it me you're looking for? pic.twitter.com/PBiz6VmBw1 — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) November 11, 2018

"Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism. Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism." President Macron on #ArmisticeDay100 Trump and Melania … were they even wearing a headset for translation? A punishing world stage rebuke to Trump & he probably doesn't even know pic.twitter.com/34pVUt79zI — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) November 11, 2018

In the Paris rain, May 1961, JFK and de Gaulle honor soldiers who gave their lives: pic.twitter.com/4Dh61zgVBI — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) November 11, 2018

Not from 2018 but very apt especially at the 1.22 mark.

Nothing like a little Trudeau shade on a President that is afraid to get wet. pic.twitter.com/vu3EdlBZWs — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 10, 2018

Although Blackadder Goes Forth was a comedy series, it’s final scenes were among the most poignant commentary on the troops in the trenches I’ve ever seen.

One of the most moving clips in the history of British television. I doubt it would be commissioned today.pic.twitter.com/Gw0RVUSSD1 — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) November 11, 2018

Hat-tip: Matthew