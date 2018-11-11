Armistice Day 100

by Grania

Armistice Day is commemorated every year on 11 November to mark the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany at Compiègne, France, for the cessation of hostilities on the Western Front of World War I, which took effect at eleven o’clock in the morning—the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” of 1918. An American artillery gun from the 11th Field Artillery Regiment named “Calamity Jane” fired a single shot at this time, known as the closing shot of the war. (Wikipedia)

Of course, this wasn’t the actual end of the war and the peace only lasted a scant two decades before a deadlier war broke out. But the commemoration brings nations together in a gesture of peace and goodwill and remembrance of sacrifice and heroism each year. Here are some moments from this year’s ceremonies.

A touching moment between two leaders.

 

The ceremony has been somewhat detracted from by the non-presence of someone who apparently couldn’t make it because of the rain.

This has inevitably led to a fair amount of satirical and angry commentary when he did finally turn up.

 

Not from 2018 but very apt especially at the 1.22 mark.

 

Although Blackadder Goes Forth was a comedy series, it’s final scenes were among the most poignant commentary on the troops in the trenches I’ve ever seen.

 

 

 

 

Hat-tip: Matthew

8 Comments

  1. mikeyc
    Posted November 11, 2018 at 11:12 am | Permalink

    These lyrics from the Dropkick Murphys “Green Fields of France” always get me;

    “The sun shining down on these green fields of France
    The warm wind blows gently and the red poppies dance
    The trenches have vanished long under the plow
    No gas, no barbed wire, no guns firing now
    But here in this graveyard that’s still no mans land
    The countless white crosses in mute witness stand
    To man’s blind indifference to his fellow man
    And a whole generation were butchered and damned

    Did they beat the drums slowly
    Did they play the fife lowly
    Did they sound the death march as they lowered you down
    Did the band play the last post and chorus
    Did the pipes play the flowers of the forest

    And I can’t help but wonder oh Willy McBride
    Do all those who lie here know why they died
    Did you really believe them when they told you the cause
    Did you really believe that this war would end wars
    Well the suffering, the sorrow, the glory, the shame
    The killing and dying it was all done in vain
    Oh Willy McBride it all happened again
    And again, and again, and again, and again”

  2. freiner
    Posted November 11, 2018 at 11:17 am | Permalink

    I first saw this years ago and it has stuck with me. It’s from Walt Kelly (the creator of Pogo) and refers to the recasting — in the U.S. — of Armistice Day as Veterans’ Day:

    The eleventh day of the eleventh month has always seemed to me to be special. Even if the reason for it fell apart as the years went on, it was a symbol of something close to the high part of the heart. Perhaps a life that stretches through two or three wars takes its first war rather seriously, but I still think we should have kept the name “Armistice Day.” Its implications were a little more profound, a little more hopeful.

    • Christopher
      Posted November 11, 2018 at 11:24 am | Permalink

      I think it’s clear that the ‘mercun masses don’t give a sh!t, and look forward to this day as a great time to go shopping to buy a bunch of crap for a discount. Might as well rename it Pre-Black Friday Sale Day.

  3. Christopher
    Posted November 11, 2018 at 11:20 am | Permalink

    For those who have an interest, the BBC has a treasure trove of WWI veterans interviews which can be downloaded as podcasts, just search for Voices of the First World War. BBC and Radio Ulster also have the WWI At Home podcast. Both are well worth a listen.

  4. historian
    Posted November 11, 2018 at 11:25 am | Permalink

    Trump’s failure to march in the celebration is indicative of his belief that he can do anything without political consequences. Will the veterans and active military just ignore this this contemptible act? We’ll see.

  5. Paul Topping
    Posted November 11, 2018 at 11:40 am | Permalink

    I love the tribute to the horses and donkeys. Spoiled the thought by thinking about how Trump would have reacted to such a thing if it happened today. Perhaps its my Trump Derangement Syndrome acting up this cold morning.

    Reply
    • OG
      Posted November 11, 2018 at 12:00 pm | Permalink

      Have some cheese danish and a couple of cups of coffee. Works wonders for me.

  6. Caldwell
    Posted November 11, 2018 at 11:54 am | Permalink

    na·tion·al·ism
    /ˈnaSH(ə)nəˌlizəm/
    noun
    noun: nationalism

    patriotic feeling, principles, or efforts.

