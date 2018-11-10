Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Welcome to another weekend.

It’s the birthday of writer and illustrator Neil Gaiman (1960) ; Martin Luther, leader of the Protestant Reformation (1483); George Jennings, inventor of the flush toilet (1810); Tim Rice, lyricist and writer (1944).

Tim Rice created the lyrics for these songs, the music for the first was written by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus.

For Evita the music was written by regular music partner Andrew Lloyd Webber.

In history today Kristallnacht was underway, there’s a good thread on it if you click through in the tweet below.

November 9-10, 2018 marks the 80th anniversary of the #Kristallnacht pogrom, when antisemitic persecution in Nazi Germany changed from bureaucratic targeting to mass violence. In this #OTD multi-day thread, I'm going to share what US diplomats saw and reported. — Dr. Becky Erbelding (@rerbelding) November 8, 2018

Lord Byron’s beloved dog Boatswain died #OTD 1808. Byron writes: Boatswain is dead!—he expired in a state of madness on the 10th, after suffering much, yet retaining all the gentleness of his nature to the last; never attempting to do the least injury to anyone near him.#Byron pic.twitter.com/D6wrEatt0C — Clay F. Johnson (@ClayFJohnson) November 10, 2018

Lost at sea #otd in 1556 Richard Chancellor Bristolian who in 1553 found North-East Passage to establish direct trade with Russia – hung out with Ivan the Terrible & safely returned home but didn’t survive 2nd voyage pic.twitter.com/Gznh8ieZ38 — Jacob Field (@jakeishistory) November 10, 2018

#OTD in 1983 Bill Gates introduced the first version of Microsoft Windows pic.twitter.com/28zG2BocgQ — Daniel Edwards (@historyofeddie) November 10, 2018

#OTD 1847 #chloroform was first used as an anaesthetic by Dr James Young Simpson, sparking 170 years of controversy https://t.co/Iw9nMrJ9lT pic.twitter.com/HzbAnDmHF4 — The History Press (@TheHistoryPress) November 10, 2018

Hili is being very philosophical today, although I am not sure what she thinks cats would do in Plato’s cave, except get under people’s feet.

Hili: Were there cats in Plato’s cave? A: No, they weren’t. Hili: This explains the strange behavior of these humans.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy w platońskiej jaskini były koty?

Ja: Nie, nie było.

Hili: To wyjaśnia dziwne zachowania tych ludzi.

And finally, on to the more general doings of Twitter.

Political satire Twitter

What really happened at that infamous session.

Historical Twitter

Darwin on the beagle pic.twitter.com/F7iPAFYXpy — Menno Schilthuizen (@schilthuizen) November 8, 2018

A life-long Londoner could walk past hundreds of these fences, and never know they were looking at Second World War stretchers https://t.co/xhtlP5xmzV pic.twitter.com/GfRh61CIxa — Geographical (@GeographicalMag) November 9, 2018

The cast of STNG before Trek ✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/lsVyflzK95 — Glojo👩‍✈️J/7 (@GlojoCuscuhing) November 8, 2018

Felid Twitter

From the weirdos and nutters of Twitter

This is my spirit animal… it's as miserable and dead inside as I am. https://t.co/iUHwEBlZoT — Ben Rothery (@BRillustrations) November 9, 2018

From Natural World Twitter

The 19th-century Antarctic air molecules that could change climate models https://t.co/nR5FmHZkqC pic.twitter.com/FjuOMnPSaR — Discover Magazine (@DiscoverMag) November 9, 2018

WHY IS THIS PIGEON PRETENDING TO BE A CHICKEN pic.twitter.com/Z0f6n6TMDU — zøl (@snapfreeze) November 8, 2018

Educational Twitter

Very good. You could add: are you a police officer talking to a suspect (tu), or a modish TV presenter trying to pretend you are a close friend of a celebrity (or vice versa) (tu). — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) November 9, 2018

