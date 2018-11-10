Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Welcome to another weekend.
It’s the birthday of writer and illustrator Neil Gaiman (1960) ; Martin Luther, leader of the Protestant Reformation (1483); George Jennings, inventor of the flush toilet (1810); Tim Rice, lyricist and writer (1944).
Tim Rice created the lyrics for these songs, the music for the first was written by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus.
For Evita the music was written by regular music partner Andrew Lloyd Webber.
In history today Kristallnacht was underway, there’s a good thread on it if you click through in the tweet below.
Hili is being very philosophical today, although I am not sure what she thinks cats would do in Plato’s cave, except get under people’s feet.
Hili: Were there cats in Plato’s cave?A: No, they weren’t.Hili: This explains the strange behavior of these humans.
In Polish:
Hili: Czy w platońskiej jaskini były koty?
Ja: Nie, nie było.
Hili: To wyjaśnia dziwne zachowania tych ludzi.
And finally, on to the more general doings of Twitter.
Political satire Twitter
What really happened at that infamous session.
Historical Twitter
Felid Twitter
From the weirdos and nutters of Twitter
From Natural World Twitter
Educational Twitter
Hat-tip: Matthew
The flushing toilet was invented by John Harington in 1596. Joseph Bramah of Yorkshire patented the first practical water closet in England in 1778. George Jennings in 1852 also took out a patent for the flush-out toilet.
Yeah but none of them have obtained the immortality of Thomas Crapper, a proprietor of fine toilets.
Speaking of Gaiman, Good Omens comes to Netflix in January & im really hoping it is good because it has all the potential of being so with David Tennant playing Crowley.
Oh yes, that should hopefully be good. I love the way Crowley is written in the book, specifically the way things magically (diabolically?) work out to suit him.
Yes i love Crowley!
Re ‘Chess’, my favourite song from it is Someone Else’s Story. It has an unusually subtle tune, the longest breaks in the voicing are not at the ends of the lines; I find that unless I’m listening to it, the mind ceases ‘tracking’ the rhythm and the rhythm gets lost. An interesting demonstration that listening is an active mental phenomenon, not just a passive one.
Here’s Judy Kuhn singing it:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HDUraEPF8IU
and Lea Salonga:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=opGDRbRyv9Y
Oops! First WordPress appears to lose my comment, then after I decide I somehow screwed up and type it all out again… 8-(
I had a really good friend in high school named Judy Kuhn whom I’ve lost touch with. Doubt it’s she…
The Chinese finger trap killed me😂
Thanks again Grania.
It’s curious how the Telegrams during Kristallnacht resemble tweets.
I like the ‘Tu-Vous’ chart.
2 points though:
1 – The bottom is missing (on the tweet too)
2 – In French you might in several cases address your lover with ‘vous’, especially if not very well acquainted in other aspects of life (which is not that rare in France).
Pigeon, culturally appropriating a chicken.
The horror🙀
Just reading an interview of Alexander McCall Smith (of the delightful Ladies #1 Detective Agency fame) in which he counters accusations of cultural appropriation by saying that what he does is cultural APPRECIATION. Gotta remember that very sensible response.
Wonder if Lord Byron called his dog “Bosun,” the way a “boatswain” is known aboard ship.
We known Byron was fond of contractions, as in his famous line from “Don Juan” concerning Julia, who “whispering, ‘I will ne’er consent’–consented.”