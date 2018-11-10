Nevertheless, he persisted: Sammy the seal begs for fish

In a small seaside town in Ireland, Sammy the seal makes a daily appearance to beg fish from the fishmonger. I don’t know how this behavior started, but I suspect someone from the store gave him a fish. The rest is history. The YouTube notes:
Sammy the Seal begs for fish outside a restaurant in Wicklow Town, Ireland in this funny seal video caught on camera. According to local reports, Sammy was spotted being shooed back into the sea by a fishmonger this morning (November 22). In this file footage, Sammy is engaging in his daily ritual – emerging from the Broad Lough river and proceeding to kick up a fuss outside the restaurant. Eventually the owner of the restaurant gives in and brings out a fish, which he gives to the expectant creature. Sammy then flops back into the water.
But. . . Sammy returns!
Love it, including the coocoo 😻
