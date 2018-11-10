Nevertheless, he persisted: Sammy the seal begs for fish

In a small seaside town in Ireland, Sammy the seal makes a daily appearance to beg fish from the fishmonger. I don’t know how this behavior started, but I suspect someone from the store gave him a fish. The rest is history. The YouTube notes:

Sammy the Seal begs for fish outside a restaurant in Wicklow Town, Ireland in this funny seal video caught on camera. According to local reports, Sammy was spotted being shooed back into the sea by a fishmonger this morning (November 22). In this file footage, Sammy is engaging in his daily ritual – emerging from the Broad Lough river and proceeding to kick up a fuss outside the restaurant. Eventually the owner of the restaurant gives in and brings out a fish, which he gives to the expectant creature. Sammy then flops back into the water.

But. . . Sammy returns!

3 Comments

  1. Merilee
    Posted November 10, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Love it, including the coocoo 😻

    Reply
  2. Ken Kukec
    Posted November 10, 2018 at 9:15 am

    “Nevertheless, he persisted …”

    Sampling Yertle the TurtleMitch McConnell, when the hack senate majority leader shut down Elizabeth Warren from reading the widow King’s letter during former AG Sessions’s confirmation hearings?

    Reply
  3. Christopher
    Posted November 10, 2018 at 10:48 am

    So now we know what Bill Bailey does when he’s not on tv or doing comedy tours, he’s a fish monger and seal wrangler.

    Reply

