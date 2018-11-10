Caturday felid trifecta: Lego cats; cat and dog rescued together; robotic cat–and lagnaippe

It’s Caturday, and Grania reminded me that I need to put up a felid post so that the streak remains unbroken.

If you’re into Legos, Skeptical Kitten reports and advent of Lego Cat Kits, which aren’t cheap: $66.

Here are a few examples:

And from LoveMeow, we have this heartwarming story (click on screenshot)::

Gomez is the Chihuahua mix and Morticia the tuxedo kitten. After being rescued, they became inseparable in the shelter and now they’re looking for someone to take both of them. It could be YOU!

Saver of Souls Pet Rescue, a local rescue in Va Beach, Virginia, learned about their plight and couldn’t bear the thought of them being separated. The two furry friends depended on each other to thrive. The rescue immediately offered to take both in and help them find a home together. “Our rescue stepped up to the plate. We couldn’t bear to separate these sweet friends,” they shared with Love Meow.

Would you like this pair?

From TechCrunch we get a report of Nybble, a robotic “open source” cat, whatever that is (I’m a computer ignoramus). Here are the details, and a video is below.

The project, based on something called the Open Cat, is a laser-cut cat that walks and “learns” and can even connect to a Raspberry Pi. Out of the box a complex motion controller allows the kitten to perform lifelike behaviors like balancing, walking and nuzzling. “Nybble’s motion is driven by an Arduino compatible micro-controller. It stores instinctive ‘muscle memory’ to move around,” wrote its creator, Rongzhong Li. “An optional AI chip, such as Raspberry Pi can be mounted on top of Nybble’s back, to help Nybble with perception and decision. You can program in your favorite language, and direct Nybble walk around simply by sending short commands, such as ‘walk’ or ‘turn left.’” The cat is surprisingly cute and the life-like movements make it look far more sophisticated than your average toy. You can get a single Nybble for $200 and the team aims to ship in April 2019. You also can just build your own cat for free if you have access to a laser cutter and a few other tools, but the kit itself includes a motion board and complete instructions, which makes the case for paying for a new Nybble pretty compelling. I, for one, welcome our robotic feline overlords.

This appears to be for computer geeks rather than ailurophiles, as it’s no substitute for the real thing, but it is a challenge to programmers!

Lagniappe (click on screenshot):

A Polish mountain climber who recently scaled his country’s highest peak was surprised to find a domestic cat waiting for him at the very top. Wojciech Jabczynski couldn’t believe his eyes when he reached the top of the 2,500-meter-high Rysy mountain and spotted a ginger cat nonchalantly licking its paws. No one knows exactly how the feline got to the mountain top, or why, but Jabczynski suspects it may have climbed up from a small tourist hut under the peak. Surprised by its presence there, the experienced climber took out his phone and took some pictures and recorded a video, just to make sure people believed him when he told the story.

The cat looks to be in good shape, but I’m worried about it. How did it get up there? As one commenter noted, “Death in these mountains awaits him, unfortunately. It would be nice if someone showed some empathy and common sense and tried to take the cat to shelter.”

