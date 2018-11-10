Asia Bibi reportedly denied asylum in the UK because of “possible unrest” among “certain sections of the community”

Not long ago I wrote about the plight of Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian who was sentenced to death for blasphemy after she got into a row with the Muslim women in her village. As I wrote at the time:
The details of her case show a country steeped in hatred, ignorance, and faith (some of these words might be redundant). The story started in June of 2009 (9 years ago!), when Bibi was bringing water to a group of farm workers in her village. Bibi was a Christian, a mother of four, and then 38 years old. The other workers, who were Muslim, objected to Bibi touching the bowl, and she might even have taken a sip from it.
The details of the altercation then are unclear, but Bibi was accused of insulting the Prophet Muhammad. (As the Supreme Court just ruled, this claim was probably fabricated as a form of revenge or denigration.) She was arrested, and in December of 2010 was sentenced to hanging for that blasphemy. She would have been the first woman executed under Pakistan’s blasphemy law.
She’s been in prison now for almost 8 years, and in solitary confinement on death row.
Bibi was recently released by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which excoriated the lower courts for relying on unreliable and vindictive witnesses. She’s apparently free to leave Pakistan, and she better get out ASAP if she wants to live, for a freed “blaspheming” Christian has a half-life of about a month in that country.
Just about as disgusting as her conviction is a new report from HuffPo UK (via the Pakistan Christian Association) that the UK has denied Bibi’s appeal for asylum in that country because it might cause “civil unrest.” I find this hard to believe, but I’ll recount what HuffPo UK says:
A Pakistani Christian woman’s appeal to Britain for asylum has been denied because her arrival in the country may stir civil unrest, HuffPost UK has been told.
. . . On Saturday her lawyer, Saif Mulook, fled Pakistan, saying he feared for his life. Bibi’s husband, Ashiq Masih, has also released a video message saying he too fears for his family’s safety.
“I am requesting the Prime Minister of the UK help us and as far as possible grant us freedom,” he said.
But campaigners working to secure Bibi’s move abroad said the UK government had not offered her asylum, citing security concerns.
Wilson Chowdhry, chairman of the British Pakistani Christian Association, said two countries had made firm offers of asylum, but Britain was not one of them.
“I’ve been lead to believe that the UK government had concerns that her moving to the UK would cause security concerns and unrest among certain sections of the community and would also be a security threat to British embassies abroad which might be targeted by Islamist terrorists.
“Security concerns and unrest among certain sections of the community”ˆ! You know exactly what that means: the Pakistani Muslim sections of the community, which would continue the religious vendetta against Bibi. Those who would cause such unrest are like spoiled children and should be treated that way; their infantile tantrums should certainly not be respected by a supposedly democratic government.
This is the same country that gave Salman Rushdie police protection, and then knighted him, after he was subject to a fatwa from Iran. If this new report is true, England has shamefully neglected its duty—yes, its duty—to shelter someone subject, like Rushdie, to religious persecution, all from fear that British Muslims will cause unrest.
I can’t tell you how angry this makes me, and I’m hoping the report is untrue. The British government has been cowering in fear of Muslim anger for several years, and their cowardice is reprehensible. What kind of democracy would turn away a woman like Bibi because she’d rile up the local Muslims, and that because of a false blasphemy charge.
CNN reports that Bibi has requested asylum in the Netherlands, and I’m pretty sure she’ll get it there. That country, at least, takes requests for asylum seriously. And if this story is true, British readers should hold their government accountable for this travesty.
I’ll await further verification of what seems to be a horrible lapse in British judgement, but the Torygraph did report that Bibi’s husband asked the UK for asylum for their family.
h/t: cesar
She may be granted asylum in Canada. Conservatives and Liberals are interested in helping her.
Good for Canada. Shame on the UK.
I wonder if there was any request made of the US. Republicans would loose their minds trying to resolve persecution of Christians vs. brown people from Muslim country.
I think she appealed to the US, UK, EU, and Canada.
[Puts on cynical hat]
WEIT wrote:
“”Those who would cause such unrest are like spoiled children and should be treated that way; their infantile tantrums should certainly not be respected by a supposedly DEMOCRATIC government.”” (caps by me)
There’s your answer right there. DEMOCRATIC government. I have long pondered why EU governments, and now the Canadian government, seem to have an interest in importing millions of illiberal Muslims into their liberal societies. The answer is democracy itself. Import millions of ‘refugees’ (only a small minority are actual refugees), give them a house, welfare, and ‘nudge nudge, wink wink’ let them figure out who to vote for. Rich, privileged elitist politicians fresh out of the best private schools in the world don’t give a rat’s patootie about the well-being of ‘people of colour’. If they did, they wouldn’t discriminate against Christian POC, or for that matter, any POC who happen to disagree with the illiberal leftist agenda, such as Majiid Nawaz or AHA.
It’s all about votes, and Muslims, along with do-good feel-good SJWs, are simply being exploited by the elite who are intent on holding onto economic and political power.
I think you might be needing a citation here.
To be fair, not many british-pakistanis would even claim to have arrived as refugees. I don’t have a reference but a number above 5% would surprise me greatly.
Cindy specifically says that of those who claim to be refugees, only are small minority are. I was being fair.
Well, perhaps her sentence can be read two ways, was my point.
But regardless of that point, she raises a serious question about democracy. A relatively small number of people can have significant impact if they vote as a block, as it is the tendency of ethnic minorities to do. Which should make us cautious about creating new such blocks when their cultural values (around, say, blasphemy) are very foreign to ours.
A noted early example of this was the rise of Irish politicians in Boston: they gained power much greater than their numbers suggested, because it became impossible to be elected without their support. (Although the cultural distance between Catholic and Puritan seems quaint now that we have Boeing 747s…)
The crime of Blasphemy was only abolished in 2008 in England and Wales. Granted it didn’t carry the death penalty, at that time.
Canada hasn’t imported millions of Muslim refugees. We carefully review those who apply for asylum (Muslim or not) and if they seem dangerous, they don’t get in.
In 1939 we turned away a boatload of German Jews and many were executed in Germany. We just apologized for it. We think we do a better job now.
Unfortunately, Canada is having problems deporting dangerous criminals and terrorists:
https://globalnews.ca/news/4087292/canada-deporting-dangerous-criminals-ineffective-still-here/
“”A Global News investigation has found the federal government has become increasingly ineffective at carrying out deportations for public safety and security reasons.
Removals of those who are supposed to be the government’s top priorities — foreign citizens under deportation orders for security, international human rights abuses, serious crimes and organized crime — have declined by a third since 2014.””
“”Global News found some of them living seemingly ordinary Canadian lives although the government has alleged they had been members of terrorist groups or committed serious crimes.””
How does that article about deportation comport with your claim that Canada is letting in millions of dangerous Muslims? That article talks about how it’s difficult to deport some people because countries won’t issue travel documents.
The most recent refugee claims have come from border crossings in the US. Here are stats as reported in this article: https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/fact-check-are-a-majority-of-asylum-seekers-to-canada-doomed-to-rejection-1.3994539
Around 3000 refugees accepted in one year of irregular border crossing refugees.
Moreover refugees that don’t leave if denied are out in a holding facility. They aren’t wandering the streets pillaging. https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/security-securite/rem-ren-eng.html
Your claims sound suspiciously close to this refuted meme: https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/security-securite/rem-ren-eng.html
Oops this is he refuted meme: https://globalnews.ca/news/2349786/no-canada-doesnt-spend-more-on-refugees-than-pensioners/
Please show me where I *specifically* stated, in my original comment, that Canada was letting in ‘millions of dangerous Muslims’.
I said no such thing. I only linked the Global News article regarding Canada’s inability to deport certain dangerous and criminal migrants as a response to your next point, which was “and if they seem dangerous, they don’t get in.”
Perhaps by ‘don’t get in’ you meant ‘are not granted citizenship’, in which case I agree. However, as cited in the article I pasted upthread, some of these guys are out and about in Canada committing crimes:
https://globalnews.ca/news/4087292/canada-deporting-dangerous-criminals-ineffective-still-here/ “On January 24, 2018, Deng’s lawyer appeared in a Toronto courtroom to deal with his five latest charges, which date back to 2016 and include two counts of trafficking in a substance. The trial has been set for Feb. 11, 2019.”
The most likely recipients of Muslim votes in the UK are the Labour Party, but the party which has had longest in power since we’ve had immigration from Muslim countries is the Conservatives. They started coming in numbers in the 50s — a solidly Conservative decade.
So your theory that they were imported for votes doesn’t really stack up.
Also the UK Government doesn’t give people houses, and welfare is not generous.
Whole damn Pakistani government is an unstable isotope, you ask me.
Where’s that famous Churchillian “We shall never surrender!” spirit on behalf of our Brit cousins?
Do we know which two countries have stood tall to offer Ms. Bibi asylum?
Things have changed since 2013 when Malala Yousafzai was spirited out of Pakistan, treated in Birmingham QE Hospital, subsequently given a Brum Secondary Education, opened Birmingham’s new £200 million library, had her picture in the National Portrait Gallery, and called herself a “proud Brummie”.
Maybe Asia Bibi is as articulate and charming as Malala, who knows? But, unlike Malala, she looks to have had the bad luck to have been betrayed by the very people who should be standing between her and her torturers.
Do we know which two countries have stood tall to offer Ms. Bibi asylum?
I heard, probably from the BBC, that France and Spain have offered her asylum. But I can understand that she would prefer an English-speaking country.
When Churchill said we, he was only referring to wealthy Anglo Saxon Protestants. For him, no one else mattered or counted.
Stupid lunatics of Islam screaming for her christian blood and so, the very pious christian minded hand comes out, and slaps that christian across the face,
saying…
fuck you, your trouble!
Someone who is in clear and definitive need of asylum….countries should be falling over each other trying to secure her asylum. A fine example of the hypocrisy of our governments
Indeed. And also a missed opportunity to re-frame the question of what asylum is for. It’s for exactly this: individuals seeking safety because they are specifically targeted.
By contrast, I mean, to situations where almost everyone in a country thinks it’s a dump and wishes to leave. That problem we can’t fix, and even if we wanted to, asylum would be a hopeless tool for the task.
The UK government seems to have its moral principles confused.
The British government comes across as lily-livered. The current US government and too many of its citizens are so xenophobic and racist that I doubt any of them sincerely cares one bit about the plight of dark-skinned Christians from furrin countries, except for spouting pious words and appearing in photo ops. Granting her and her family (and her lawyer) asylum would entail a whole lot more than some pious words and photo ops.
I live in the U.K. and am current with the news, even from independent sources.
I have not heard of this story from reliable sources.
Does the HuffPo strike again?
Alan.
“Release of Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy roils Pakistan”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/asia_pacific/secret-airlift-of-christian-woman-acquitted-of-blasphemy-roils-pakistan/2018/11/08/b4403a96-e353-11e8-b759-3d88a5ce9e19_story.html?fbclid=IwAR2oclkBI0aDdDlmogsD0l-1WTI8fuC0sBWRSBDIoR-s-14TvssBl23oduo&noredirect=on&utm_term=.729a28a1a801
This is weak stuff & it stinks of spin. Why should we trust the words of Wilson Chowdhry, chairman of the British Pakistani Christian Association?:-
This has got to be bullshit. If she had been denied asylum Chowdhry [or the family] would have been told of that decision. I think British officials are acting normally & taking their sweet time making a decision & Chowdhry is using the media to push the Home Office [or Foreign Office] to reach a favourable decision.
P.S. Until recently the BPCA registered address was a flat over a fried chicken shop in Ilford. Its registered charities name is British Pakistani Christians Ltd & it’s handling approx £140k/year in donations – a tiny amount given there are over 1 million Pakistani/Pakistani heritage in the UK. I think Chowdhry wants to be noticed & he & his missus are rubbish at fund raising. One of the tabs on their website called “Matrimony” jumps the visitor to a dodgy dating site my computer wouldn’t let me visit!
Amateur hour