Asia Bibi reportedly denied asylum in the UK because of “possible unrest” among “certain sections of the community”

Not long ago I wrote about the plight of Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian who was sentenced to death for blasphemy after she got into a row with the Muslim women in her village. As I wrote at the time:

The details of her case show a country steeped in hatred, ignorance, and faith (some of these words might be redundant). The story started in June of 2009 (9 years ago!), when Bibi was bringing water to a group of farm workers in her village. Bibi was a Christian, a mother of four, and then 38 years old. The other workers, who were Muslim, objected to Bibi touching the bowl, and she might even have taken a sip from it. The details of the altercation then are unclear, but Bibi was accused of insulting the Prophet Muhammad. (As the Supreme Court just ruled, this claim was probably fabricated as a form of revenge or denigration.) She was arrested, and in December of 2010 was sentenced to hanging for that blasphemy. She would have been the first woman executed under Pakistan’s blasphemy law. She’s been in prison now for almost 8 years, and in solitary confinement on death row.

Bibi was recently released by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which excoriated the lower courts for relying on unreliable and vindictive witnesses. She’s apparently free to leave Pakistan, and she better get out ASAP if she wants to live, for a freed “blaspheming” Christian has a half-life of about a month in that country.

Just about as disgusting as her conviction is a new report from HuffPo UK (via the Pakistan Christian Association) that the UK has denied Bibi’s appeal for asylum in that country because it might cause “civil unrest.” I find this hard to believe, but I’ll recount what HuffPo UK says:

A Pakistani Christian woman’s appeal to Britain for asylum has been denied because her arrival in the country may stir civil unrest, HuffPost UK has been told. . . . On Saturday her lawyer, Saif Mulook, fled Pakistan, saying he feared for his life. Bibi’s husband, Ashiq Masih, has also released a video message saying he too fears for his family’s safety. “I am requesting the Prime Minister of the UK help us and as far as possible grant us freedom,” he said. But campaigners working to secure Bibi’s move abroad said the UK government had not offered her asylum, citing security concerns. Wilson Chowdhry, chairman of the British Pakistani Christian Association, said two countries had made firm offers of asylum, but Britain was not one of them. “I’ve been lead to believe that the UK government had concerns that her moving to the UK would cause security concerns and unrest among certain sections of the community and would also be a security threat to British embassies abroad which might be targeted by Islamist terrorists.

“Security concerns and unrest among certain sections of the community”ˆ! You know exactly what that means: the Pakistani Muslim sections of the community, which would continue the religious vendetta against Bibi. Those who would cause such unrest are like spoiled children and should be treated that way; their infantile tantrums should certainly not be respected by a supposedly democratic government.

This is the same country that gave Salman Rushdie police protection, and then knighted him, after he was subject to a fatwa from Iran. If this new report is true, England has shamefully neglected its duty—yes, its duty—to shelter someone subject, like Rushdie, to religious persecution, all from fear that British Muslims will cause unrest.

I can’t tell you how angry this makes me, and I’m hoping the report is untrue. The British government has been cowering in fear of Muslim anger for several years, and their cowardice is reprehensible. What kind of democracy would turn away a woman like Bibi because she’d rile up the local Muslims, and that because of a false blasphemy charge.

CNN reports that Bibi has requested asylum in the Netherlands, and I’m pretty sure she’ll get it there. That country, at least, takes requests for asylum seriously. And if this story is true, British readers should hold their government accountable for this travesty.

I’ll await further verification of what seems to be a horrible lapse in British judgement, but the Torygraph did report that Bibi’s husband asked the UK for asylum for their family.

