Friday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning! Welcome to the end of the week, I hope the weather is better where you are than here in Ireland where the the skies are black with rain, alas.
Today’s birthday candidates hail from all over the world.
1914 – Hedy Lamarr, Austrian-American actress and inventor of a radio guidance system for Allied torpedoes that used spread spectrum and frequency hopping technology (d. 2000)
1918 – Spiro Agnew, 39th Vice President of the United States (d. 1996)
1922 – Imre Lakatos, Hungarian mathematician, philosopher, and academic (d. 1974)
1934 – Carl Sagan, American astronomer, astrophysicist, and cosmologist (d. 1996)
1950 – Parekura Horomia, New Zealand politician, 40th Minister of Māori Affairs (d. 2013)
Here’s a strange note from On-This-Day history, the first one managing to be Islamophobic and antisemitic at the same time.
694 – At the Seventeenth Council of Toledo, Egica, a king of the Visigoths of Hispania, accuses Jews of aiding Muslims, sentencing all Jews to slavery.
1620 – Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower sight land at Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
1861 – The first documented football match in Canada is played at University College, Toronto.
1872 – The Great Boston Fire of 1872.
1965 – A Catholic Worker Movement member, Roger Allen LaPorte, protesting against the Vietnam War, sets himself on fire in front of the United Nations building.
1967 – Apollo program: NASA launches the unmanned Apollo 4 test spacecraft atop the first Saturn V rocket from Cape Kennedy, Florida.
1985 – Garry Kasparov, 22, of the Soviet Union becomes the youngest World Chess Champion by beating fellow Soviet Anatoly Karpov.
2016 – Donald Trump is declared the winner of the US Presidential Election
Hili appears to be very enthusiastic about all the work ahead. Perhaps it is because the work is not ahead of her.
Hili: I’m looking at the schedule of tasks.A: And?Hili: There is plenty to do.
Hili: Czuwam nad kalendarzem robót.
Ja: I co?
Hili: Jest wiele do zrobienia.
Felid Twitter
It can only be, “Fly, you fools!”
Cartoon Twitter:
Catman!, although Jerry adds: “This is an IMPOSTER! I am the Catman–the Angry Catman!”
A thread on an old Peanuts strip
Optical illusion
Interspecies love Twitter:
Political satire Twitter
Mark Hamill strikes back at this tweet from you-know-who.
When you literally have a frog in your throat
Hat-tip: Matthew
For “Blazing Saddles” fans: “That’s Hedley!!”
In south east England we need the rain! A dry autumn… 😦
Hedy Lamarr – according to one book she was supposedly forced to ‘sleep’ with the two most infamous fascists by her husband to facilitate arms deal…
The osprey pictures are amazing.
For all you Spiro Agnew (non)fans out there, Rachel Maddow is doing a series of weekly podcasts about ol’ Ted, aptly entitled “Bag Man.” Goes to show for any youngsters, we’ve lived through interesting political times before.
And speaking of the lovely and talented Ms. Hedy Lamarr, there was a damn fine documentary about her came out last year, Bombshell.