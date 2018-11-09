Friday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning! Welcome to the end of the week, I hope the weather is better where you are than here in Ireland where the the skies are black with rain, alas.

Today’s birthday candidates hail from all over the world.

1914 – Hedy Lamarr, Austrian-American actress and inventor of a radio guidance system for Allied torpedoes that used spread spectrum and frequency hopping technology (d. 2000)

1918 – Spiro Agnew, 39th Vice President of the United States (d. 1996)

1922 – Imre Lakatos, Hungarian mathematician, philosopher, and academic (d. 1974)

1934 – Carl Sagan, American astronomer, astrophysicist, and cosmologist (d. 1996)

1950 – Parekura Horomia, New Zealand politician, 40th Minister of Māori Affairs (d. 2013)

Here’s a strange note from On-This-Day history, the first one managing to be Islamophobic and antisemitic at the same time.

694 – At the Seventeenth Council of Toledo, Egica, a king of the Visigoths of Hispania, accuses Jews of aiding Muslims, sentencing all Jews to slavery.

1620 – Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower sight land at Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

1861 – The first documented football match in Canada is played at University College, Toronto.

1872 – The Great Boston Fire of 1872.

1965 – A Catholic Worker Movement member, Roger Allen LaPorte, protesting against the Vietnam War, sets himself on fire in front of the United Nations building.

1967 – Apollo program: NASA launches the unmanned Apollo 4 test spacecraft atop the first Saturn V rocket from Cape Kennedy, Florida.

1985 – Garry Kasparov, 22, of the Soviet Union becomes the youngest World Chess Champion by beating fellow Soviet Anatoly Karpov.

2016 – Donald Trump is declared the winner of the US Presidential Election

Hili appears to be very enthusiastic about all the work ahead. Perhaps it is because the work is not ahead of her.

Hili: I’m looking at the schedule of tasks. A: And? Hili: There is plenty to do.

In Polish:

Hili: Czuwam nad kalendarzem robót.

Ja: I co?

Hili: Jest wiele do zrobienia.

Finally, on to the goings on of Twitter.

Christmas carols are different here in the EU

This is my favourite festive GDPR gag of Christmas 2018 so far. pic.twitter.com/2HheWIkviV — Charlie King (@charlietheking) November 7, 2018

An heroic attempt to piss off the entire internet without mentioning politics even once.

Since I’m pissing everyone off, let me reiterate that Led Zeppelin sucks, and that the Moody Blues even when they went all adult contemporary were and are a better band and one of the all-time greatest bands ever, and you can make bank on that, missy — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 9, 2018

Canid Twitter

Dogs can jump at least as well as cats

This is Lana. She tried her best. Almost had it. 12/10 would build a bridge for next time pic.twitter.com/w77uaX8XIw — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) November 9, 2018

From the Aww, shucks section

OMG my heart is melting 😍😭🐶 pic.twitter.com/SJGWTKbtef — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 8, 2018

Cutest lifeguard ever 💞 pic.twitter.com/XgcqxexYQL — The Dodo (@dodo) November 8, 2018

From the lovers of the natural world

Fishing ospreys are such badasses. [photos: Kristopher Rowe; Michelle Barker; Wilson] pic.twitter.com/lDkx4bFnai — IM🍑HIM (@ziyatong) November 8, 2018

This is what happens when a duckling grows up in a pack of dogs 💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/UMA48NHKpN — The Dodo (@dodo) November 8, 2018

Political satire Twitter

The White House and @PressSec just released video of a new angle of the confrontation. Very clarifying. pic.twitter.com/dOAUh8x5cg — Adam Epstein (@eppyad) November 8, 2018

Mark Hamill strikes back at this tweet from you-know-who.

When you literally have a frog in your throat

The False Prophet

[BnF, Latin 8878, 11th c.] pic.twitter.com/bITxPlntaq — Damien Kempf (@DamienKempf) November 8, 2018

Hat-tip: Matthew