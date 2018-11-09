Alyssa Milano repudiates the anti-Semitism of Women’s March founders

Alyssa Milano, the actor and activist (she was a prime mover of the #MeToo movement), has taken a principled stand that I have to admire even more, as it pits her against her fellow feminists who fall on the Control-Left. As reported by several venues, including The Independent and the left-wing Jewish site Haaretz, Milano has condemned two leaders of the Women’s March, Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory, and refused to speak at further Women’s Marches until those two leaders repudiate the anti-Semitism of their hero Louis Farrakhan. (Note that Carmen Perez, the third of four founders of the Women’s March, also admires the looney Farrakhan.)
As I’ve mentioned several times, Sarsour, Perez, and (especially) Mallory are unapologetic in their admiration of Farrakhan, head of the Nation of Islam (the Black Muslims) and one of the worst and most vocal anti-Semites in America (see here, here, here, and here). Farrakhan is also a homophobe.
Farrakhan on one hand vs. Jews and gays on the other: this poses a dilemma for intersectional feminists and control-Leftists. That’s because Farrakhan is black, but homophobia and anti-Semitism are not supposed to be part of the intersectionalist agenda.
Yet the resolution is always the same: Jews and gays go under the bus in favor of blacks and Muslims—presumably because they’re people of color. And when a black man demonizes Jews, well, Sarsour, Perez, and Mallory just keep extolling him.
Make no mistake about it: Farrakhan and the doctrine of the Nation of Islam exude hatred of Jews, and by proxy so do Perez, Sarsour, and Mallory, even though they sometimes make propitiating noises to the contrary, as Sarsour did after the Pittsburgh synagogue attack. But those noises ring hollow (note that Sarsour pointedly doesn’t mention Jews):
But let’s have some kudos for Milano, who, as Haaretz reports, said this:
In an interview with the Advocate published last week, Milano criticized Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour for not distancing themselves from the Nation of Islam leader, who has repeatedly made anti-Semitic, homophobic and transphobic comments.
“Any time that there is any bigotry or anti-Semitism in that respect, it needs to be called out and addressed. I’m disappointed in the leadership of the Women’s March that they haven’t done it adequately,” Milano said.
Earlier this year, Mallory was criticized for not speaking out after she attended an event during which Farrakhan said “The powerful Jews are my enemy.”
Sarsour later defended Mallory from criticism.
“I will not sit back while a strong, bold, unapologetic, committed Black woman who risks her life every day to speak truth to power and organize and mobilize movements is questioned, berated and abused,” Sarsour wrote on Facebook. “I stand with Tamika Mallory every day, with every fiber of my being because she has so much of what we need in the movement right now to win.” [JAC note: Mallory called Farrakhan the GOAT: “The greatest of all time”.]
In the Advocate interview, Milano said that she would not feel comfortable speaking at the March.
“I would say no at this point,” she said. “Unfortunate that none of them have come forward against him at this point. Or even given a really good reason why to support them.”
Indeed! And much as I applaud the goals of the Women’s March, women themselves should, like Milano, disassociate themselves from the March until the three founders Sarsour, Mallory, and Perez denounce Farrakhan’s anti-Semitism. Especially in these times of purity tests, women should not be led by those who cozy up to anti-Semitic loons like Farrakhan. (Sarsour, who promotes sharia law, isn’t exactly a shining light for women’s rights, either.)
My respect for Alyssa Milano goes up infinitely. My feelings about Greenwald were already less than complimentary, but now they sink even lower. Or as Greenwald would put it were the proverbial boot on the other foot: “Cisgendered white male mansplains to women what they ought to be thinking, tries to shame them publicly for having Different WrongThink.”
For me, people’s attitude toward Linda Sarsour is a touchstone of whether they’re truly progressive. If they admire her, they are admiring an anti-Semitic woman who favors the oppression of sharia law, all because she is supposedly an oppressed woman of color. Well, Sarsour is neither oppressed (she’s widely admired), nor is she a woman of color (she’s a light-skinned woman of Palestinian descent). Anyone who marches with or admires Sarsour is rubbing elbows with bigotry and hatred.
Yep. You can’t shake the Devil’s hand and then say you were only kidding.
So why do these women respect Farrakhan so much? From my admittedly naive perspective, his teachings seem to be somewhat far removed from ought to concern the Women’s March. Is it his general position as a rebel with a cause, reminding me of those who wear Che Guevara tee-shirts.
Is the simplest answer not sufficient? His anti-Semitism aligns well with their anti-Israeli position. Sure,they don’t consider themselves anti-Semite the way he is, but a Venn diagram of their positions regarding middle-eastern geopolitics would overlap significantly.
Good thing Glenn’s there to mansplain what this woman actually meant as opposed to what she said.
It’s pretty bad that a reporter like Greenwald would so misrepresent Milano’s position. He’s evidently gotten a little full of himself.
Greenwald once was an eloquent voice for free speech and liberal values. Then he got himself a moslem boyfriend, and he’s been a tendentious zealot on ‘islamophobia’ ever since.
Sometimes it is that simple.
Why is it mansplaining? He clearly got Milano’s position wrong but that isn’t mansplaining.
But the way, it’s worth reading the replies to his tweet. He got totally roasted.
I think Harrison is using Greenwald’s own tactics and language against him. In the same way Greenwald made Milano’s statement about a her being white woman, Harrison has made Greenwald’s about being a man.
Good for Ms. Milano. She’s always been aces in my book.
And let’s get one thing clear: there’s never been a damn thing liberal or leftist in anything Louis Farrakhan has ever preached. He’s just a charismatic crypto-fascist cult-of-personality leader who collects sycophantic acolytes.
He’s a reactionary nutjob. We should keep well clear of him. In fact someone as repellent as that should be a sworn enemy.
+10 for Milano. And the bullshit response from Sarsour, to frame her and Mallory as put-upon heroes…give me a break.
Sarsour’s only talent seems to be an instinctive ability to reframe any action by her and her followers as toweringly noble.
Her mate is accused of empowering a Jew-hating bigot? Well, she “will not sit back” while her strong, proud black female friend is “questioned, berated and abused”.
That is a talent: to take the tawdry reality of your own hypocrisy and reframe it so completely. Of course it needs a willing line-up of misguided faux-feminists who’re prepared to let her off as soon as she says the magic words ‘strong proud woman’, but even if they weren’t there she’d still be selling a vision of pure, unbowed nobility to some other group of people.
That’s why she has followers: because she makes them feel like they’re Joan of Arc even when they’re defending a cheap, nasty old racist who hates women almost as much as he hates Jews.
My guess regarding Sarsour is that she’s simply engaged in subversion. Womens’ rights / feminism are not her goal. Her goal is increasing acceptance of Islamic culture, including the worst aspects of it like Sharia. She has subverted women’s rights activism to further that goal. Note that Louis Farrakhan is a fellow Muslim activist who does the same kind of thing. They use activism for more righteous causes as cover to normalize nasty things like antisemitism and Sharia.
Yes, I think you are spot on here. She can get people to accept anti-semitism in the name of women’s causes & thereby slowly introduce her real cause – Islamism & Sharia Law. It is always a shock when I see female Jews supporting her….that’s how good Sarsour is at doing this.
I think you’re right.
I always considered Ms Sarsour (plz appreciate my effort here to omit the ‘odious’ adjective) a Saudi shill.
But indeed maybe just an Islamic fundamentalist trying to infiltrate the Western discourse by ‘honeying’ the Ctrl-left, maybe not directly funded by Saud.
And yes, here in South Africa -and Ceiling Cat knows we are ‘experts’ on race here- Ms Sarsour is lily-white.
And let’s not forget Donna Hylton who talked at the the women’s march about her time in jail but forgot to mention she was there for torturing a man to death.
“Donna Hylton and three female accomplices drugged and kidnapped 62-year-old Long Island real estate broker Thomas Vigliarolo … The kidnappers held Vigliarolo prisoner for 15–20 days. During that time, three men and four women, including Hylton, starved, burned, beat, sexually assaulted, raped, and tortured him.[4] On April 5, 1985, with Hylton asleep in the next room,[20] Vigliarolo died of asphyxiation. Three days later, his body was found locked in a trunk in a Manhattan apartment.”
She is now a feminist icon and her memoir “A Little Piece of Light: A Memoir of Hope, Prison, and a Life Unbound” gets glowing reviews from Kirkus and Barnes And Noble.
The error Sarsour makes, or at least the error she would like all of us make, is that you can’t hold two things in your mind at the same time. Specifically, Sarsour can’t seem to recognize that Tamika Mallory can be both a strong black woman who is oppressed and bravely speaks out against this oppression, while at the same time be the kind of person that accepts Louis Farrakhan’s anti-semitism. Greenwald makes the same error (while completely twisting Milano’s words). In doing this, they have decided that anti-semitism is an acceptable price to pay for women’s causes. Shame on them for their bigotry and faulty thinking.
Reminds me of ol’ F. Scott F’s observation that “[t]he test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function.”
And those ideas aren’t even opposing. They are just different.
Consistency is the hobgoblin O.F. small minds. (Or something like that.)
Emerson
A foolish consistency – that is
It’s possible that they look beyond Farrakhan’s hatred because it they think it furthers women’s causes. Or it’s because they themselves are anti-Semites. I think it’s more the latter, but it’s a distinction without a difference in any case.
The myth of human beings fitting into binary categories of ‘good’ and ‘evil’, and not being a mix of each, is extremely powerful. Considered in the abstract, the vast majority of us would readily agree that of course the world isn’t so cut and dried, and that every human being is in fact a mix of good and bad. But in practice, we have an extremely hard time admitting that Joe Racist had a good point or that Joan FriendOfMine said something horrible.
Forget all her other faults, Sarsour’s misuse of “whomever” in her tweet irks me.
If you don’t know how to use who/whom correctly, just stick with “who”.
There is one quote attributed to Farrakhan that I do agree with. He is supposed to have said:
I don’t know if he actually said that, but if he did, it’s a stopped clock case, and the only Farrakhan item in my extensive quote collection.
I lost all respect for Greenwald when I pointed out in a comment to one of his screeds that, in the case of then-representative Mark Foley hitting on congressional pages, that he was not a pedophile for two reasons – pedophilia is a sexual fixation on pre-pubescent children and that the age of consent in D.C. and Florida is 16 and that pages had to be 16 to hold that position – therefore, the pages were not underage. I maintained that his wrongdoing was in using a position of authority to make sexual advances and Florida’s laws prohibiting use of the internet to solicit sex (note that I did not absolve Foley – I questioned Greenwald’s judgement).
Greenwald wrote me back with (what he probably thought was) a scathing reply that pedophilia was whatever he said it was and that if I disagreed with him, I was promoting Foley’s crimes.
I wrote him back quoting the coachman’s line from Ghostpusters: “Jeez, what an asshole!”
The defense for Farrakhan by supporters like the various Women’s March officials is that the Black Muslims help people in poor African American neighborhoods. Of course, there’s no reason their good works can’t go on shorn of anti-Semitism and homophobia, but Farrakhan has no motivation to change his message if no one stands up to him. Good for Alyssa Milano.
OK so this tweet from Linda Sarsour:
Isn’t the corollary to that that she thinks it is OK to gun people down anywhere that isn’t a place of worship?