Thursday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning, welcome to Thursday!

Could Mitt Romney be taking on John McCain’s mantle?

I want to thank Jeff Sessions for his service to our country as Attorney General. Under Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, it is imperative that the important work of the Justice Department continues, and that the Mueller investigation proceeds to its conclusion unimpeded. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 7, 2018

A quick message from the Ministry of Truth regarding this incident.

President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration. We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern… — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

Whole statement here.

Neither Trump nor Sanders can be so cognitively impaired as to think that people can’t view footage of the incident for themselves and see that their claims about assault on an intern are untrue. So the fact that they would release a statement like this only shows how utter their contempt for the American public in general.

Today’s birthdays:

1847 – Bram Stoker, Irish novelist and critic, created Count Dracula (d. 1912)

1884 – Hermann Rorschach, Swiss psychiatrist and psychoanalyst (d. 1922)

1922 – Christiaan Barnard, South African surgeon (first successful heart transplant) and academic (d. 2001)

1923 – Jack Kilby, American physicist and engineer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2005)

1947 – Minnie Riperton, American singer-songwriter (d. 1979)

1949 – Bonnie Raitt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1952 – Alfre Woodard, American actress

1954 – Kazuo Ishiguro, Japanese-British novelist, screenwriter, Remains of the Day, Never Let You Go.

In history today:

1602 – The Bodleian Library at the University of Oxford is opened to the public.

1892 – The New Orleans general strike begins, uniting black and white American trade unionists in a successful four-day general strike action for the first time.

1966 – Former Massachusetts Attorney General Edward Brooke becomes the first African American elected to the United States Senate since Reconstruction.

1966 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson signs into law an antitrust exemption allowing the National Football League to merge with the upstart American Football League.

1972 – HBO launches, with the broadcast of the 1971 movie Sometimes a Great Notion, starring Paul Newman and Henry Fonda.

2002 – Iraq disarmament crisis: UN Security Council Resolution 1441: The United Nations Security Council unanimously approves a resolution on Iraq, forcing Saddam Hussein to disarm or face “serious consequences”.

2011 – The potentially hazardous asteroid 2005 YU55 passes 0.85 lunar distances from Earth (about 324,600 kilometres or 201,700 miles), the closest known approach by an asteroid of its brightness since 2010 XC15 in 1976.

Something has happened in Poland, but it isn’t clear what it is. Cyrus isn’t saying.

Cyrus: I don’t know how to tell you…

Hili: You don’t have to say anything.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Nie wiem jak ci to powiedzieć…

Hili: Nie musisz nic mówić.

Why spelling matters even if you are a scientist.

My respect for Alyssa Milano goes up infinitely. My feelings about Greenwald were already less than complimentary, but now they sink even lower. Or as Greenwald would put it were the proverbial boot on the other foot: Cisgendered white male mansplains to women what they ought to be thinking, tries to shame them publicly for having Different WrongThink.

White actress announces boycott of Women's March unless its gets rid of the Palestinian-American woman and African-American woman who founded it, or until they recite from the script she demands. https://t.co/X27aQV2puQ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 7, 2018

Click the white arrow and put the sound on. (It reminds me of the old WINSKI slalom game back in the olden days of Microsoft Operating Systems. You can still play it here if you remember it.)

🎶



If you haven’t seen this one yet, please put the sound on and view this. #Beethoven’s Fifth will never be the same anymore. pic.twitter.com/CliRx4LnGg — Alexander Verbeek 🌍 (@Alex_Verbeek) November 3, 2018

Ranty Twitter

my history professor is tired of our shit pic.twitter.com/iYqe0N2tOc — Lauren (@laurennnjoness2) November 7, 2018

Duck Twitter

I'm not normally one for politically charged social commentary but here's some ducklings on a water slide. pic.twitter.com/YV68lrfJ3P — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) November 7, 2018

Comedy Twitter

– What do you call a fish with no eyes?



– A fsh.



Good night from New Zealand! — Palmy Dirty 30 (@PalmyDirty30) November 6, 2018

Felid Twitter

just enjoying a peaceful day in the garden



📹: louiswildlife pic.twitter.com/V9be32iDTS — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) November 7, 2018

That tail 😻😻



📽️ig: primuscat pic.twitter.com/eiELgCiHD4 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 7, 2018

Forbidden love Twitter

This is absolutely beautiful pic.twitter.com/MTt52MTJ8e — Cuties Overload (@cutiesoverload) November 6, 2018

Canid Twitter

me: “nah I won’t fall asleep. I don’t even feel tired”



also me 5 minutes later trying to stay awake: pic.twitter.com/hseE1xMijw — Cuties Overload (@cutiesoverload) November 7, 2018

And general weirdness Twitter

I always thought that playing with a ball tapped into domesticated animal’s hunting instincts, but I am assuming this is not true in the case of this horse and this cow. (Or else we are all in trouble). My best guess ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

If you're having a bad day, here's a horse playing with a giant soccer ball ⚽🐎 pic.twitter.com/sTyxWTJuF0 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 7, 2018

Bugs and beetle Twitter

This is a specimen of Eupholus amalulu from Papua, New Guinea, that is in our collection. It is blue. pic.twitter.com/qGJnhrP22G — Wisconsin Insects (@WIRCInsects) November 6, 2018

Caravaggio’s “The Taking Of The Mic” now on display.. pic.twitter.com/lSz0weQtZw — Jim Sheridan (@Jim_Sheridan) November 7, 2018

Hat-tip: Matthew