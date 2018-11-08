Paris: Random photos

I’ve had two big feeds that I haven’t reported on, but stay tuned. Here are some photos of things that got my attention in Paris:

The church of Sacré-Coeur, sitting atop a hill in Paris, affords a great view of the city. It was finished in 1914:

Among; the touristy streets at its base is a very weird shop: it sells coffee and access to restrooms. “Coffee, Peepee, and Me”!

The Eiffel Tower; this is the first time I’ve ever gone to the base (but I didn’t ascend):

View from right underneath. You can’t see all the way up because of the restaurant Le Jules Verne on the first of the three levels. The restaurant’s supposed to be not too bad.

There’s lovely landscaping at the base, and two ponds, both of which had MALLARDS! Can you spot the mallard here?

The Conciergerie is the former royal palace in Paris, and was used during the Revolution to house prisoners, including those who were decapitated in what is now the Place de la Concorde. But back then it was known as the Place de La Révolution, and among those who got the close shave there were King Louis XVI and his queen, Marie Antoinette, as well as Princess Élisabeth of France, Charlotte Corday, Madame du Barry, Georges Danton, Camille Desmoulins, Antoine Lavoisier, Maximilien Robespierre, Louis de Saint-Just, and Olympe de Gouges.

This is the “woman’s yard” of the prison where female prisoners were allowed to get some air during the day. I’m told it’s very close to the original appearance, and is on the original spot. Right off this garden, Marie Antoinette had her hair shaved to allow the blade a sharper bite:

The Louvre. Don’t go here for more than two hours at a time; there are 35,000 objects and paintings on display, and it will kill you to try to see even a fraction of them. Make several visits:

Don’t expect to see the famous masterpieces in solitude, either:

Many people go to the Musée d’Orsay for the wonderful Impressionist collection, but I also go for the fantastic Art Nouveau furniture. Here’s a couch and a bed:

Manet’s Olympia, first exhibited in 1865, caused a huge scandal because it was a painting of a prostitute, and one looking frankly at the viewer. This picture is from Wikipedia, and you can spot a cat to the right on Olympia’s bed. The cat close-up below is my own photo, proving once again that even a painter as talented as Manet couldn’t paint cats!

Le chat noir de Manet:

Two mallards: a small detail from a larger painting in the “Orientalism” rooms:

Some food for sale at the Bastille market (open Sundays and Thursdays), one of the best weekly or biweekly markets in Paris:

And the two buildings (completed 1910) that formerly housed the Samaritaine department store, an Art Deco/Art Nouveau masterpiece. The store closed in 2005 because of safety considerations, but reports say it will reopen this year (I don’t think so!) with a hotel, housing units, and stores.