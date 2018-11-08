More insanity from the White House: Acosta’s White House access suspended, Jeff Sessions out

UPDATE: Apparently the video showing Acosta touching the aide was DOCTORED by the White House to make it look as if he gave the woman a hand chop. Here are the data; judge for yourself:
I watched “President” Trump’s press conference last night, and was appalled at his hostility, evasiveness, and narcissism. It was beneath even the bottom-of-the-barrel expectations I had of the man.
One of the “highlights” of that conference—if you can call it a highlight—was Trump’s confrontation with CNN’s Jim Acosta, who was reasonable but challenging, as a White House reporter should be. You surely know about this heated exchange, in which Trump treats a respected reporter as if the President was a grumpy father and the reporter a spoiled kid:
I thought Acosta’s behavior was proper for a reporter who wanted his questions answered, and his refusal to sit down courageous but also necessary. Trump piled invective on the hapless reporter, calling him a “rude, terrible person”. That was completely uncalled-for, and, as far as I know, completely untrue as well.
In response to Acosta’s persistent questioning, as CNN reports, Acosta’s press pass to the White House has been suspended. The reason? When a White House aide tried to remove the microphone from Acosta’s hands, he wouldn’t give it up. That enraged Trump, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders accused Acosta of “putting his hands on a young woman.” This, as you can see, shows that’s not true (he does touch her, but it wasn’t a hostile gesture [ADDENDUM by JAC: the video was apparently doctored by the White House; see the update at the top.]
“President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration,” she said. “We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern. This conduct is absolutely unacceptable.”
CNN producer Allie Malloy responded to Sanders via Twitter: “This is a complete lie. The woman grabbed Jim’s arm repeatedly. He never once touched her. In fact at one point @Acosta tells her politely ‘pardon me, mam’ as she’s yanking on his arm.”
Acosta also tweeted that Sanders’ description of the incident was a “lie.”
Here are two tweets from Acosta, one showing the Secret Service removing his press pass:
Peter Baker, the chief White House correspondent for The New York Times, said on Twitter: “This is something I’ve never seen since I started covering the White House in 1996. Other presidents did not fear tough questioning.”
The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA), which advocates for the press corps, issued a statement soon after Acosta was denied entry, calling the revocation of his access “unacceptable.”
“Journalists may use a range of approaches to carry out their jobs and the WHCA does not police the tone or frequency of the questions its members ask of powerful senior government officials, including the President,” the association said. “Such interactions, however uncomfortable they may appear to be, help define the strength of our national institutions. We urge the White House to immediately reverse this weak and misguided action.”
Elisabeth Bumiller, the Washington bureau chief for The New York Times, said that “the president should not pick and choose who covers him, and he should certainly not force out a representative of one of the country’s leading news organizations, one that tens of millions of Americans depend on for their news.”
The rude and terrible person here happens to be the President of the United States, yet I suspect that many of his supporters will see his behavior with respect to Acosta as a stern response to a bullying press that purveys fake news. Much of the Right hates the press, as does Trump.
In other news that I haven’t yet absorbed, attorney general Jeff Sessions, who had recused himself from supervising the Mueller investigation, was forced out and replaced by a “loyalist”, Sessions’ chief of staff, Matthew G. Whitaker, who has been critical of Mueller’s “Russia investigation” and will now supervise it. Whitaker could stop the investigation in its tracks or prevent Mueller from delivering a report to Congress. That, I think, would be Trump’s final undoing, for even Republicans have objected to Sessions’ firing.
From the NYT (click on screenshot):
This is eerily reminiscent of the 1973 “Saturday Night Massacre” under Nixon, when Nixon had to ditch two officials whom he had asked to fire special prosecutor Archibald Cox, himself in charge of the Watergate investigation. Eliot Richardson and William Ruckelshaus both refused to fire Cox, until Nixon got Robert Bork to do the dirty deed.
That wasn’t good “optics” for the President and helped bring him down. Likewise, this firing and its implications is terrible for Trump. If Trump uses this to try to dump Mueller, we truly will face a Constitutional crisis. And I can’t see how even those Trump-ites who supported his execrable treatment of Acosta could excuse that.
So it goes. I’m going to clear my head in Paris and forget about politics until this evening.
Trump-ites will excuse anything Trump does. That’s the nature of a cult.
Sadly, yes. They will excuse anything except tRump having a sustained attack of rationality.
And the Left will excuse anything Acosta or his ilk does. This is the White House, not some pub. He got two questions, Trump called on the next reporter. The microphone doesn’t belong to CNN. Acosta was way out of line, horrendous behavior. It’s never about the news with this clown, it’s only about Acosta. CNN should fire him. Of course, it’s all Trump’s fault.
Thanks for the whataboutism that proved my point.
You’re beginning to reach for your whataboutism complaints.
Yo, if you’re auditioning for a job in the Trump White House, you’re gonna hafta figure out how to get these comments of yours on the tube (preferably “Fox and Friends,”; that’s the Donald’s fave), since Trump doesn’t read.
Hey, worked for Matt Whitaker, who went from relative obscurity to being the chief law enforcement officer of the United States, based on nothing but a couple tv spots defending Trump et fils.
The rest of the White House Press Corps, should make their feelings known to this excuse for a human being, by asking harder questions and refusing to give up their Mic, its no use boycotting the briefings because the Oaf would love that, not having to face the Press.
The Acosta horsecrap has at least finally emboldened some of the press enough to use the dreaded L word. They are finally calling blatant and obvious lies lies.
Trump has one fixed idea about politics: playing to his base is the way to success. He believes apparently that increasing polarization will result in his base becoming even more loyal to him. Thus, his attacking Acosta plays into this meme of the press as the “enemy of the people.” He also believes that the extent his efforts thwart the Mueller investigation will not hurt him with the base and may actually help him in 2020.
Trump’s strategy has actually a chance of success. In his usual insightful analysis of American politics, NYT columnist Tom Edsall, with the assistance of political scientists and other analysts, notes that in the election Democrats, in aggregate, won millions of more votes than Republicans in House and Senate contests, yet their victories were not commensurate with such big margins, particularly in the Senate races, due to the structural advantages the system afford Republicans. In the Senate, the smaller, rural red states have much more power than their numbers would indicate. The result is that the Democrats will have a hard time taking back the Senate in 2020. In other words, the American political system is growing increasingly more undemocratic. Although some of called for amending or replacing the Constitution, this event is extraordinarily unlikely to happen anytime soon. And, if it should happen, such amendments could easily be drafted by conservatives, making things work.
Although the Democratic victory in the House will mean that Trump legislation will be blocked and he will be the subject of many investigations, the polarization of the country will probably grow worse and the belief that a bridge can be built between the two Americas is likely a dream.
The US has always been badly split, even from the very beginning. We have even had a war after the south tried to leave the union. We will continue to bicker and disagree because of basic disagreements over the role of government.
It’s not just a structural advantage but also Republican’s long term strategy of voter suppression.
This is why Democrats (or sane independents) need to win governor seats. Democrats and independents need to repair the election systems.
Republicans have had a thirty year plan of controlling the political system from the ground up, knowing that having the right people in even small positions can tip the scale, especially if those people are rabid partisans who can manipulate the election system.
Republicans know the demographics are moving against them and their current methods will not work much longer.
I shudder to think of what new lows they will stoop to in order to keep power. I honestly don’t think there is anything they will not eventually do. Every new generation of Republicans appears to be more fanatic, and believes crazier things, and eventually they get into power.
While Democrats make an attempt to keep the crazies and loons out of positions of power, the right appears to be putting the extremists and nuts into power.
Independents frequently say they will vote for the person best suited (while stating the two parties are too partisan), they ignore the reality that Republicans generally act as in unison, that local and state Republican system supports the Republicans in the congress and senate. There may very well be good, honest sane Republicans, but they don’t control the party. Until Republicans get thoroughly trounced the party will continue to devolve.
I’m very concerned that things will get much worse before they get better.
If they get better.
Sorry for the rant.
Apparently the video from Sarah Huckabee Sanders was doctored by someone else (not someone at the White House). Many people have noted that SHS tweeted it about two hours after Info Wars did, so it seems she/they got it from there.
Trump is deplorable, no question. But the spats between CNN and the White House are verging on the predictable. Which is why, I suspect – as a Brit – that Trump will not be damaged by this exchange.
Acosta’s focus on Trump’s use of the word ‘invasion’ to describe the refugees heading to the US Southern border was a cheap trick. Yes the noun is misguided, but it’s not racist, at least not in the context of febrile mid-term electioneering. A better question was obvious: could Trump guarantee that asylum seekers be judiciously processed, their cases sensitively considered, and their outcomes expedited and honoured?
That gets to the heart of the matter. Trump is the very epitome of inflammatory language. Journalists who tackle him on his rhetoric are playing in his arena, and they are diminished in the eyes of those who matter: the voting public.
In the UK there is an expression – “The Westminster Village” – and it ain’t flattering. It refers to the obsession of political correspondents with those things that obsess few others: departmental turf wars and infighting, tribal intrigue, political briefings and counter-briefings.
By sensationalising politics, some journalists peddle a form of narcissism they purportedly loathe in Trump himself. It will not end well.
Doctored videos to compliment the outright lies of the tRump administration… ain’t it funny how people who are stupid enough to believe conspiracy theories are the same ones who will attempt to perpetrate their own and think we won’t notice?! Not that it matters. Nothing matters so long as our politicians sit quietly on the sidelines. Not a spine in the republican senate.
It’s time for our great American Free Press to show solidarity by boycotting the White House press conferences, and the walk-by press “sprays” on the White House lawn, until Jim Acosta’s press credentials are restored.
And it’s time for US citizens to take it to the street, to protest the latest move by Donald Trump in his ongoing efforts to obstruct justice, by firing the Attorney General and then jumping over much more qualified people in the Justice Department chain-of-command to name as his replacement someone whose main qualification appears to be that he made a point of going on tv to criticize the special counsel investigation and to defend Donald Trump, Jr.’s June 2016 Russian-collusion meeting at Trump Tower. There are “Rapid Response” events scheduled around the country this evening, organized by the ACLU, Move-On, and Indivisible. Check with your local organizers. Nobody is above the law.
Newsflash:
Another area of concern: Ruth Bader Ginsberg has been hospitalized after she fell and broke three ribs. She is 85 years old and it is questionable how long she can continue on the court.
Uh-oh.
Nearly as disgusting as Trump’s treatment of reporters at the presser yesterday was the way he called out the losing GOP candidates who had declined (in his words) “to embrace” him during their campaigns.
The people he name-checked are all staunch, loyal Republicans who voted with Trump’s legislative agenda upwards of 99% of the time, who never criticized Trump on the record, who never did anything to disparage him publicly. Their only transgression was to make the tactically sound decision that, since they were running in comparatively sane electoral jurisdictions, it wouldn’t be good for the home team to have Trump show up in their districts to hold one of his bat-shit crazy Nuremberg rallies. And for this, the day after they and their families suffered gut-wrenching electoral losses, Donald Trump humiliated them by name before a national television audience — like a school bully picking on weaker kids who didn’t show up for a meeting of his he-man caravan-hating club.
What kind of human being does that? The same kind who would tweet about Mika Brzezinski’s bleeding face-lift simply because she criticized him, who would take to the stage to mock Serge Kovaleski’s handicap, who would denigrate the service of a man who did 5 1/2 years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, I reckon.
Our “president” has the personality of a petulant, malicious juvenile delinquent.
So says Sarah Huckabee Sanders, press secretary to Donald Trump.
Let us recall that this is the same Donald Trump who stood 100% behind — until he didn’t, when it became inconvenient to do so, then he cut him loose, same as he does everyone else who’s no longer of use to him — his then-campaign manager, Corey Lewandowki, when Lewandowski was caught on tape, and later charged criminally, for jerking back the arm of a woman reporter (a reporter for, of all goddamn places, Breitbart News) because that reporter had had the effrontery to walk beside candidate Trump and ask him a relevant policy question.
Servile Republicans standing up to Trump? What ever he does I wouldn’t expect it.
I understand why Trump would be upset about the assault on the intern. Acosta did not grab her by the correct body part.