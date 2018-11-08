More insanity from the White House: Acosta’s White House access suspended, Jeff Sessions out

UPDATE: Apparently the video showing Acosta touching the aide was DOCTORED by the White House to make it look as if he gave the woman a hand chop. Here are the data; judge for yourself:

This video is doctored. It's slowed down and then sped up at the moment Acosta's hand comes down to make it look like he's doing a karate chop or something. This is shameful propaganda. It's Orwellian. https://t.co/in8m3iHn18 — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 8, 2018

and

1) Took @PressSec Sarah Sanders' video of briefing

2) Tinted red and made transparent over CSPAN video

3) Red motion is when they doctored video speed

4) Sped up to make Jim Acosta's motion look like a chop

5) I've edited video for 15+ years

6) The White House doctored it pic.twitter.com/q6arkYSx0V — Rafael Shimunov 🔥 (@rafaelshimunov) November 8, 2018

_______________

I watched “President” Trump’s press conference last night, and was appalled at his hostility, evasiveness, and narcissism. It was beneath even the bottom-of-the-barrel expectations I had of the man.

One of the “highlights” of that conference—if you can call it a highlight—was Trump’s confrontation with CNN’s Jim Acosta, who was reasonable but challenging, as a White House reporter should be. You surely know about this heated exchange, in which Trump treats a respected reporter as if the President was a grumpy father and the reporter a spoiled kid:

I thought Acosta’s behavior was proper for a reporter who wanted his questions answered, and his refusal to sit down courageous but also necessary. Trump piled invective on the hapless reporter, calling him a “rude, terrible person”. That was completely uncalled-for, and, as far as I know, completely untrue as well.

In response to Acosta’s persistent questioning, as CNN reports, Acosta’s press pass to the White House has been suspended. The reason? When a White House aide tried to remove the microphone from Acosta’s hands, he wouldn’t give it up. That enraged Trump, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders accused Acosta of “putting his hands on a young woman.” This, as you can see, shows that’s not true (he does touch her, but it wasn’t a hostile gesture [ADDENDUM by JAC: the video was apparently doctored by the White House; see the update at the top.]

BREAKING: White House aide grabs and tries to physically remove a microphone from CNN Correspondent Jim Acosta during a contentious exchange with President Trump at a news conference. pic.twitter.com/Ml1OvlXpa9 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 7, 2018

From CNN:

“President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration,” she said. “We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern. This conduct is absolutely unacceptable.” CNN producer Allie Malloy responded to Sanders via Twitter: “This is a complete lie. The woman grabbed Jim’s arm repeatedly. He never once touched her. In fact at one point @Acosta tells her politely ‘pardon me, mam’ as she’s yanking on his arm.” Acosta also tweeted that Sanders’ description of the incident was a “lie.”

Here are two tweets from Acosta, one showing the Secret Service removing his press pass:

I’ve just been denied entrance to the WH. Secret Service just informed me I cannot enter the WH grounds for my 8pm hit — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

and:

The US Secret Service just asked for my credential to enter the WH. As I told the officer, I don’t blame him. I know he’s just doing his job. (Sorry this video is not rightside up) pic.twitter.com/juQeuj3B9R — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

And some reactions:

Peter Baker, the chief White House correspondent for The New York Times, said on Twitter: “This is something I’ve never seen since I started covering the White House in 1996. Other presidents did not fear tough questioning.” The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA), which advocates for the press corps, issued a statement soon after Acosta was denied entry, calling the revocation of his access “unacceptable.” “Journalists may use a range of approaches to carry out their jobs and the WHCA does not police the tone or frequency of the questions its members ask of powerful senior government officials, including the President,” the association said. “Such interactions, however uncomfortable they may appear to be, help define the strength of our national institutions. We urge the White House to immediately reverse this weak and misguided action.” Elisabeth Bumiller, the Washington bureau chief for The New York Times, said that “the president should not pick and choose who covers him, and he should certainly not force out a representative of one of the country’s leading news organizations, one that tens of millions of Americans depend on for their news.”

The rude and terrible person here happens to be the President of the United States, yet I suspect that many of his supporters will see his behavior with respect to Acosta as a stern response to a bullying press that purveys fake news. Much of the Right hates the press, as does Trump.

In other news that I haven’t yet absorbed, attorney general Jeff Sessions, who had recused himself from supervising the Mueller investigation, was forced out and replaced by a “loyalist”, Sessions’ chief of staff, Matthew G. Whitaker, who has been critical of Mueller’s “Russia investigation” and will now supervise it. Whitaker could stop the investigation in its tracks or prevent Mueller from delivering a report to Congress. That, I think, would be Trump’s final undoing, for even Republicans have objected to Sessions’ firing.

From the NYT (click on screenshot):

This is eerily reminiscent of the 1973 “Saturday Night Massacre” under Nixon, when Nixon had to ditch two officials whom he had asked to fire special prosecutor Archibald Cox, himself in charge of the Watergate investigation. Eliot Richardson and William Ruckelshaus both refused to fire Cox, until Nixon got Robert Bork to do the dirty deed.

That wasn’t good “optics” for the President and helped bring him down. Likewise, this firing and its implications is terrible for Trump. If Trump uses this to try to dump Mueller, we truly will face a Constitutional crisis. And I can’t see how even those Trump-ites who supported his execrable treatment of Acosta could excuse that.

So it goes. I’m going to clear my head in Paris and forget about politics until this evening.