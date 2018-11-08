Is age a social construct?

Race is now a social construct, gender is a social construct, and even species is a social construct (remember the “otherkins“, who identify as members of a nonhuman species?). Well, this is the logical result, as reported by the Guardian:

And why not? Mr. Rateband feels he’s being discriminated against because of his age and, more important, he feels as if he’s 49. And so he went to court:

A 69-year-old Dutch “positivity guru” who says he does not feel his age has started a battle to make himself legally 20 years younger on the grounds that he is being discriminated against on a dating app. Emile Ratelband told a court in Arnhem in the Netherlands that he did not feel “comfortable” with his date of birth, and compared his wish to alter it to people who identified as transgender. Ratelband said that due to having an official age that did not reflect his emotional state he was struggling to find both work and love. He has asked for his date of birth to be changed from 11 March 1949 to 11 March 1969. “When I’m 69, I am limited. If I’m 49, then I can buy a new house, drive a different car,” he said. “I can take up more work. When I’m on Tinder and it says I’m 69, I don’t get an answer. When I’m 49, with the face I have, I will be in a luxurious position.” Doctors had told him his body was that of a 45-year-old man, Ratelband argued. He described himself as a “young god”.

LOL!

Indeed, the judge made an analogy between those who change gender because their their biological sex doesn’t match their self-image, but then the judge punted for no good reason that I can see:

The judge conceded that the ability to change gender was a development in the law. “I agree with you: a lot of years ago we thought that was impossible,” he said. But he asked the applicant how his parents would feel about 20 years of Ratelband’s life being wiped off the records. “For whom did your parents care? Who was that little boy then?” the judge asked. Ratelband, a motivational speaker and trainer in neurolinguistic programming, said his parents were dead. He also said he was willing to renounce his right to a pension to ensure there were no unforeseen consequences of his age change.

But then Ratelband punted, too!

At the end of a 45-minute court session, Ratelband said: “It is really a question of free will.”

Here he is; he doesn’t really look 49, but some age-reassignment surgery could help:

I’m not sure what he means by it being a matter of free will, but if it’s libertarian free will, he’s wrong. Still, that’s of no consequence. Why shouldn’t someone be able to declare their ethnicity or gender or even species based on how they feel (Rachel Dolezal, a white woman who declared herself black, was the only person I know who couldn’t get away with it, but not for any good reason)—but not their age?

I’m only half kidding. Of course I don’t think Ratelband should get away with it (even though I’m nearly his age but don’t feel 68), but I’m not sure why. This is an era in which people are supposed to be able to declare that they are what they feel, and Ratelband’s demand is the logical consequence.

I’ll leave this to the philosophers, but remember that when Rachel Dolezal declared herself black (and I really do feel she identified as a black woman), it was the philosophers who said she couldn’t do that (see here, here, here, and also here).

Trans-ageism: the new frontier! As of December 30, I’ll be 49!

h/r: Grania