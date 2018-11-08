Don’t say I didn’t warn you about Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, several readers said, will never resign from the Supreme Court so long as Trump is around to replace her. But that may not be up to her. A bulletin just in; click on the screenshot to go to the story:
Let’s hope she’s tough enough to return to the bench!
Why does this happen to the good people and not assholes like Clarence Thomas?
So, you want Trump to replace Thomas with a conservative Justice in his/her forties? I don’t think you’ve thought this through.
Also, your statement is kinda mean. I don’t like Feinstein, but I’d never wish her harm.
I’d send a prayer if there was any sense is doing such a thing.
This is the kind of thing I worried about.
Not good. Broken ribs are very serious for the elderly. The Republicans could have the opportunity to place 1 or even 2 more SCJs over the next 2 years.
This is what I kept pointing out to ‘never Hillarys’. If RBG leaves the bench the right will have the court for decades and it may never return normal.
The majority of progress made on combating voter suppression by the right has been through the courts. Trump and Republicans have been busy stuffing all the appointments they prevented Obama from filling, not just SCOTUS.
Republicans have become overt and blatant in their suppression of minority voters. After all they have no down side. Their base supports voter suppression and there is never any sanctions against the perpetrators. Even when caught it’s often not adjudicated until after the election, giving Republicans more years to control and manipulate the voting system.
The USA is a first world country with a third world voting system.
Poor thing. She’s been looking very frail lately. Hopefully, she retires and focuses solely on getting better. The nation will survive without her.
It wasn’t very long ago when she made an appearance (cameo) on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and shared her workout routines. While nothing stood out as being super human, she does seem to have some stamina and range of motion. Here’s hoping her ribs and overall constitutional fortitude speed her recovery.
I don’t like lifetime appointments for federal judges and never have, but it would take a constitional amendment to change the rule.
She should have resigned during Obama’s first term.
At some level, the Left believed obama’s election was the dawning of the Age of Aquarius, ushering in a new and enduring era of Dem super-majorities. It was eschatological in a way. The thought that they might sooner or later lose mid-terms, much less the White House, never occurred to them.
I was reading the blogs back then. That belief was not at a deep level. It was conscious, widely held and celebrated. And also wrong. They drifted too far to the left. Much like they did in the seventies.
Both parties do it, they win an election or two and drift too far toward their extremes and then are shocked when then tide goes back the other way.
She’s 85. It’s somewhat insane that anybody is doing that job at that age, and she’s going to have to carry on until she is at least 87 in order to avoid another Republican nomination.
As I’ve pointed out before, the mistake Clinton made was to appoint SJCs who were too old — both of his were, unaccountably, older than the two appointed by his predecessor Bush pere (not just older at the time of their respective appointments, but older tout court, and thus *even* older at the time of appointment). It was sheer luck that David Souter turned out to be fairly moderate, and resigned early, but Clinton should have done what Obama had the sense to do — appoint the youngest people he could get away with.