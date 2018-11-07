Weigh in on the elections

I just woke up in Paris to find out that the Democrats have won fairly big in the House, now controlling that chamber, but that the GOP has retained control of the Senate. The governors’ races seem to be a toss-up, with no resolution yet, though I’m not sure why those aren’t as settled as are the Congressional seats.
It is mildly heartening that the Democrats won the House, but that just guarantees a stalemate for two more years, and of course it’s a Republican Senate who would confirm any new Supreme Court appointment, which may be likely if Ruth Bader Ginsburg resigns. Remember, too, that Trump can veto any legislation passed by Congress, and it requires a 67% vote to overturn a Presidential veto.
Given the reportedly big turnout of Dems and groups like Hispanics, this does not bode well for Presidential re-election in two years, which will be the ultimate referendum on Trump. One can hope, but the Democrats must field a good Presidential candidate.
Given Trump’s hateful and confused rhetoric of the past few days, I’m more convinced than ever than the man has a severe personality disorder, and it galls me severely that he’s still in charge. Let’s hope that after January, 2021, he won’t be.
Clearly, I’m not a political pundit, but I’m sure readers have something to say. Your thoughts?
The one big thing that changes is oversight. There will finally be congressional hearings that aren’t run by co-conspirators of Trump.
Greg, you got rid of Scott Walker! You are in Wisconsin, are you not?
Yes. And there was much rejoicing.
Agreed! And ding-dong the Walker’s dead! Right? 🙂
No doubt the result could have been better but it is surely a relief that there is now some significant restraint on the malign recklessness of Trump.
I think you mean two-thirds vote in each chamber of Congress to overturn a presidential veto.
Yep, 2/3. Thanks for pointing that out. Fixed.
In general, I am heartened that Dems at least took the House. The results from Florida are extremely disappointing and suggest to me that a rather high number of people think Trump is actually doing a bang up job (although they will not say that out loud). How else to explain how Dems performed so poorly compared to their polls in Florida. In Illinois a genuine Nazi lost big, but still received 56K votes. Dems did win in 7 Governor races, including Illinois, and Scott Walker has lost in Wisconsin. But I’m getting a little tired of “almost winning, but losing.” There are no moral victories against Trump.
Yes, it’s a consolation prize at best. Until gerrymandering is eradicated we can never expect the Senate to reflect the majority of our country. From an op-ed in the Guardian:
“Then there’s the Senate. Because of its bias toward smaller, rural states, a resident of Wyoming has 66 times the voting power in Senate elections as one in California. Thus, in 2016, the Democratic party got 51.4 million votes for its Senate candidates. The Republicans got 40 million. And despite losing by more than 11 million votes, the Republicans won a supermajority (22 of 36) of the seats up for election, holding their majority in the chamber.”
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/nov/04/america-minority-rule-voter-suppression-gerrymandering-supreme-court
Gerrymandering has no effect on Senate races, as they are statewide.
The Great Compromise was the ultimate gerrymander.
Gerrymandering has nothing to do with Senate elections since the candidate is chosen statewide. Still, there is no doubt that under the American constitutional system, a voter in a small state has much more power than one in a large state in choosing senators.
You may be thinking of the House of Representatives where gerrymandering and voter concentration have given Republicans a huge advantage. Most pundits agree that Democrats need to win the aggregate national vote for the House by 7% to 8% to win the House. This is what happened last night.
The U.S. senate is “constitutionally gerrymandered,” one might say.
Time to change the constitution.
As Bill Maher said, “We don’t need two Dakotas!”
We don’t need one Dakota.
OK – that is not right. My girlfriend hails from North Dakota. From a dying farm town in the middle of the state. Not even from the “big” cities of Fargo and Grand Forks.
I am in favor of this constitutional revision. Each state gets one senator. The total number of senators are twice the number of states. The other half of the senators are based on population. So a senator could represent more than one state.
Under this scheme, Wyoming, ND, SD, Montana, Idaho and Nebraska would go from a combined 12 senators to seven. And one of those senators would be representing all six states. California would go from two to six and a half or so. I think I would include US territories in the population base for the senate so all US citizens would vote for at least one senator.
I would also roll DC into Maryland for federal election purposes. President would be decided by popular vote. ALL US citizens would vote for president – including Puerto Rico, Guam, US Virgin Islands, etc.
The house would have 10 times the number of states members. Gerrymandering would be outlawed. Incumbency and party specifically banned as criteria. District boundaries would be as contiguous and compact as possible with slight variations for geographic and political boundary (i.e cities, counties, etc) considerations.
While I am at it, 15 year term limit for SCOTUS. Also allow spending regulation for political campaigns. And make it clear that corporations do not have the same rights as a living breathing person.
I have more ideas – maybe later,
There is some lead mixed in with the silver lining – now that the D’s have the House, they are a sitting target if any economic downturn comes along. I know the President gets the lion’s share usually, but the R’s are peculiarly adept at bamboozling the public on economics.
Oops, no, not 75% to override a presidential veto. It is two-thirds, or 66.7% in both houses that is needed.
The results pretty much followed the best predictions. Dems took the house, Republicans expanded their seats in the Senate, which was about right given the terrible senate map the Dems were defending.
I agree with Nicholas about Florida. Although not as vehemently as a colleague who lives there who signed off the evening on twi**er with “fuck you Florida, I’m off to bed”. Those races were always going to be tight.
Walker is out in WI, so it’s not all bad news. Along with Gov pickups in Maine, Michigan, IL, Kansas (for goodness sake), NM and Nevada. SO net seven pickups, which helps counteract or reverse Republican gerrymandering in the next redistricting. Of course, IL is so gerrymandered by the Dems that it’s hard to jump up and down too much. These decisions need to be addressed with a clean algorithm.
The main thing will be protection for Mueller and oversight. I’m intrigued to know what drops from the Russia investigation over the next few days.
Things to look forward to after January 3, 2019 when the new House of Representatives is sworn in and seated.
No more Benghazi. The House Freedom Caucus goes back into obscurity. Numerous hearings and subpoenas into Trump’s and his lackey’s doings. Nancy Pelosi seated behind Trump at the 2019 State of the Union speech to greatly annoy Trump and the conservatives “bigly”.
Expect two years of gridlock through 2020. The absolute bottom line is that Trump MUST be defeated in 2020!
Disappointed in the results in Senate race here in MO. Talking to friends makes it apparent to me that MO is for the most part still Trump country. If anything, more so. The immigration scare tactics worked. As in the book “Fear”, Trump really knows how to use it.
As I noted in the previous post by Grania, the Democratic victory was far from overwhelming, just barely big enough to take back the House, but several Senate seats were lost. The House victory will be enough to check Trump legislation and open him up to many investigations. In the Senate, Trump judicial nominations will sail through.
So, we will have divided government, which will mean stalemate regarding legislation; it is much better than the Republicans controlling both branches of Congress.
On the macro level, the election confirms the growing polarization of the country, largely determined by demographics. We can expect this country to be bitterly divided with no end in sight to this sad situation. The Trump Republicans remained as loyal as ever while the Democrats outpolled the Republicans by about 8% in total aggregate House votes. The 2020 election will make this one look like a walk in the park. The days when there was at least a modicum of cooperation between the parties looks gone for the foreseeable future. Each party represents a group of people with a very different vision of what America should be like. No quarter will be given in this contest.
I don’t think the results are as glum as you make them sound. I think they are about as good as could reasonably be expected. Democratic gains in the House were much better than “barely big enough.”
As far as the Senate, given how many D seats were up for vote and that many of those seats were in strongly red states, versus how comparatively few R seats were up for vote it was never more probable than a hail mary that the Democrats could gain a majority. On the contrary, given the circumstances only losing 2 or 3 seats is a pretty good performance.
Then there’s the gubernatorial and state legislature races. Democrats did quite well in those races too. And these are significant with respect to national politics as well as merely state politics.
Do things still suck? Yes they do. But it was never more than a very improbable long shot that we were going to be able to give the Republicans the boot in one clean sweep. The deck is stacked too heavily in their favor. The mess is too big to clean up in one mid-term election. But we’ve made some good progress. Now we just need to maintain focus and stay in the game.
I agree that state elections were generally rather positive for the Democrats, although they lost the gubernatorial races in Ohio and Florida. The Democrats are now in a better position to block gerrymandering in several states.
The Democratic majority in the House will be thin, probably in the range of around 20 votes or possibly less. Nancy Pelosi will have to use all her skills to make sure there are no defections on key votes. The Republicans managed to do this; the Democrats must do the same.
Here in Missouri we shot ourselves in the foot again, choosing an anti-preexisting condition, anti-Obama care jerk who is on the big health insurance gravy train. He replaces a “centerist” democrat in name only who thought she could get racist t-Rumpers to vote for her because she voted against sanctuary cities and seemed to support some form of a border wall. I expect Missouri will be growing even more red, even more racist, even more backwards for years to come.
I agree with those who see the results are mixed. In Colorado, the Trump clone candidate for Governor was soundly defeated, Trump supporter Coffman was decisively defeated by a young Democrat who has already said he will not support Pelosi for speaker (yes!) , and the state house and nearly all top positions are Democrats.
Here in Colorado, we also saved the state coffers by defeating Amendment 74. We likely ended partisan gerrymandering in the state. No added money for transportation projects though. The fossil fuel industry spent nearly $32 million to defeat 112 and succeeded.
Dragon, right on. Perlmutter has also said he will not support Pelosi. I think they are correct that a younger person is needed and one that is not such an easy target for Trump and his sycophants to energize their base.
I agree. Nothing really against Ms. Pelosi; but ti’s time to move on. She has negatives much like HRC carried in 2016.
I think the phrase stalemate sums it up quite nicely!!!
In this picture, if it is White’s turn to move, then the game is indeed statemate.
Statemate. A clever pun?
The Notorious RBG ain’t resigning. No way. She’s not about to have DJT name her successor. She’ll keep the black robes on her back, and those stylish jabot collars around her neck, as long as there remains the pulse of a lioness beating beneath.
All focus is on RBG, but in reality, how many lower federal court seats will be filled by the president in the next two years?
More than were filled during Obama’s first term when the unconscionable intransigence of the senate’s Republican minority under Mitch McConnell forced the senate majority to abandon the venerable institution of the senate filibuster for lower-federal-court confirmations, that’s for sure.
Yes, McConnell and the GOP have made an obscene power grab to tilt the Federal court system.
If I ever hear McConnell say “power-grab” again regarding democrats, I’ll vomit.
And this leaving Merrick Garland and the Kavanaugh rush job aside.
Who changed the voting percentage for federal court nominees in the Senate? Oh, that was Harry Reid…failed power grab. Now the Republicans are taking advantage of a yuge Democrat mistake.
One intriguing aspect of these results will be how well Pelosi is able to manage divisions between the moderate and SJW left wings in the House. The former won more elections, the latter makes the most noise.
Yes!
In Georgia the winner has to have a majority or there will be a runoff on December 4.
The race is so close they are waiting for the absentee ballots and the provisionals to be counted to make sure the Republican Kemp remains above fifty per cent plus one vote.
The result was pretty much as expected, gerrymandered house seats could only be overcome by a large turnout of voters.
Senate was always a long shot for democrats as they had the most to loose in this election cycle.
If I was the house democrats I would start investigations into the proper running of different areas of the white house, don’t go for impeachment just constantly have members under investigation. The Whitehouse is particularly badly run so giving evidence would cause it to become even more dysfunctional. They are very poor at passing legislation but good on the judiciary appointments.
I agree with your analysis. House Democrats should not attempt to impeach Trump since there is zero chance that he will be convicted in the Senate. Rather, the corruptness of his administration and the lawlessness of his crime family should be investigated, but in a way that the American people will view as fair, although, of course, Trump will cry witch hunt. The House Democrats should pass responsible domestic legislation, even though there would be zero chance of it passing the Senate. This would demonstrate that the Democrats, as a party, have a forward looking agenda. These actions are necessary to set the stage for the 2020 election.
+1
After hesitating, as a non-USian, I’d at least say that this seems to be a good step towards getting your countries’ name elsewhere in the ‘western’ world back from BRU (Bananas’ Republic of Unitistan–I can’t resist another crude comeback at the Canadistan), back to actually USA.
Maybe soon you’ll also be back somewhere in at least the better part of the UN’s index of political corruption. And even back to teaching youngsters to assess truth in a rational evidence-based way, so their future votes will happen more frequently, and be reasonably rationally on the whole.
My Canada could use some steps in that direction too of course.
The good news for Republicans is that Mike Pence’s brother Greg won Mike’s old seat, so their tradition of nepotism remains strong as ever. There’s your “family values” for you!
It’s a cup half full kind of day, isn’t it? No matter which team you’re on – the Incompetents on the one had made marginal gains that will guarantee legislative deadlock for at least the next two years and the Malevolents, who consolidated their lock on the Supreme Court and can effectively quash anything the Incompetents want to do – it’s a day to be almost happy.
A greatish day, sort of, for our country.
Let’s call it “a good start”.
In 2020, President Swamp-Thing (“When they call, I give”) will lose the popular-vote by several-million more than the ~3 million in 2016: but, he’ll still secure the Electoral College, because those many millions of voters will be concentrated in too few places.
While the entire country looks red, the bulk of that redness contains far fewer people. (And while that is how our system is set up, it undermines completely the idea that this revolving-door Administration has a mandate. Not even close.)
Nevertheless, President BestBrain will warp reality to his advantage, blaming the House for every ill that arises, which will prove more effective than only blaming the talking-heads on TV.
– – –
But, now that the mid-terms are over, he can hold fewer realities and go back to concentrating on his own golf-game at his own clubs, where taxpayers pay him to attend his own properties so that taxpayers can also pay him to host himself.
USA, USA, USA
*rallies
The Dems did what had to be done for the existential well-being of the Republic: they won the House of Representatives, meaning that the committee chairmanships — including the committees crucial to maintaining our system of checks and balances under Donald Trump, like Judiciary, Intelligence, Government Oversight, and Ways & Means — along with the subpoena power concomitant to committee control will move to the Democrats.
In senate races, approximately 10 million more Americans in 33 states voted for Democrats over Republicans. In House races, the Democrats won around 3 million more votes. These numbers exceed those of the Republicans’ yooge “Tea Party” victory in 2010, Barack Obama’s first midterm. The Dems didn’t achieve the same decisive result only because they faced the most daunting senatorial election map in this nation’s history, and because of ruthless Republican gerrymandering of House districts.
The Democrats in the House should work with Trump to pass meaningful legislation. Until a couple of years ago, he was a Democrat. For example, he wants to improve infrastructure, the Democrats say they want to improve infrastructure. GET IT DONE!
But this won’t happen. The Democrats hate Trump so much, they won’t let him have any successes. Gridlock.
My prediction: The Democrats spend all their efforts going after Trump and get nothing done. This infuriates moderates and turns off independents. Trump gets re-elected and puts two more conservatives on the court. Democrats are sad.
You heard it here first.
“The Democrats in the House should work with Trump to pass meaningful legislation.”
That’s a good one. Or are you really serious? Trump would work on meaningful legislation? No, you can’t be serious.
Trump wouldn’t know “meaningful legislation” if it bit him on his fat, orange ass. How many “infrastructure weeks” has Trump’s White House declared, only to have them drowned out by Trump’s numerous scandals de la semaine?
But the real reason “meaningful legislation” like infrastructure won’t get passed in the House is that it is anathema to the Republican Freedom-Caucus crazies who are Trump’s main obstruction-of-justice co-conspirators in congress. He won’t do anything to alienate them, especially since they are a key link to his white-nationalist base.
Several pundits I have heard think that the Freedom Caucus will have more influence within the Republican conference since many of the Republicans defeated were moderates (in the very loose definition of the term).
Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, as far in the right as you can go, has already declared his candidacy for House minority leader. I do not know what his chances are, but if anyone like him should win that position, the Democrats will have no cooperation from the Republicans, which is only to be expected.
There’s a joker in every crowd!
It is so easy to work with someone who calls you every name in the book…not. If he wants to work with the Dems,the first thing Trump needs to do is tone down the rhetoric. He won’t do that because it is not his nature. Attack, attack, attack is his nature…and then declare victory, regardless.
Oh one other thing, the Repubs do not want him to work with the Dems on anything.
I’m not Trump supporter either, but don’t think he’s got a personality disorder. Look at him in last few days. Relaxed and cracking jokes.
My suggestion: get over it and enjoy the ride while it lasts. Politics will never be this exciting again after he’s gone.
Not in our lifetimes.
I agree that Trump keeps it exciting. And he is nothing if not an unceasing fount for farcical humor.
It’s all fun & games until the first constitutional crisis (or the first nuke gets launched).
I’m old. I kind of like boring…less stress😀
Voting should evoke precisely the same emotions as jury duty. Ugh – I have to come up with the best decision I can. That’s not easy.
It is wrong if “excitement“ is one of those emotions. It is filling out ovals. It is very much like being on a jury. It should be a serious matter. It is in fact a profoundly important obligation.
Request permission to change “It is” to “there’s something”
Thank you
1. Considering the economy is going gangbusters (no credit to Drumpf), I think the Dems did well.
2. Very happy to have the House in Dem hands. Major brake on the GOP agenda to hand the USA over to the oligarchy, protect Drumpf from being investigated, sacrifice the environment to enrich their buddies, destroy health care, Medicare, and Social Security.
3. Maybe we’ll finally learn something about Drumpf’s underhanded behavior.
4. Slap in the face to Drumpf.
5. Energize the Dems in preparation for 2020.
6. Locally, here in Minnesota, we mostly swept the table. 🙂 Two open US House seats bent Republican; but two incumbent GOP House memebrs were unseated. All the statewide offices went democratic, including both our US Senators. Tina Smith, Franken’s replacement won easily. (Amy Klobuchar can have her seat as long as she wants it — no one has come near her in three elections.) The MN House flipped to Dem. We retained the Governorship for the first time following 8 years of a democrat in the office.
7. Scott (sh!thead) Walker lost in WI. Whoo-hoo!
8. About 50,000 votes distributed between WI, OH, and PA gave Drumpf the Whitehouse. Something tells me dems in those states will turn out in 2020.
As I have been trying to get out this message: Drumpf hasn’t moved the economy at all (aside from increasing the deficit and picking a few winners and losers with tariffs):
I like the senior senator from MN as sleeper for a spot on the 2020 national ticket.
There were more than elections on the ballot. Referendums and ballot measures that passed:
3 (red) states expanded Medicaid; 2 (red) states increased minimum wage; 3 states approved pot; FL enfranchised 1.5 million ppl; 2 states passed automatic voter registration and 2 same-day registration; MA defended trans rights; LA ended a racist overincarceration practice; 4 states reformed their redistricting laws; OR protected its ‘sanctuary’ law; Nashville & WA strengthened police accountability; San Francisco passed the tax for homeless programs that tech CEOs were so upset about; 2 AL counties will now bar sheriffs from pocketing money.