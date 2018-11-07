Wednesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Today in history, in 2018 in the USA the Dems take back the House, but not the Senate.

1908 – Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid are reportedly killed in San Vicente Canton, Bolivia.

1910 – The first air freight shipment (from Dayton, Ohio, to Columbus, Ohio) is undertaken by the Wright brothers and department store owner Max Moorehouse.

1956 – Suez Crisis: The United Nations General Assembly adopts a resolution calling for the United Kingdom, France and Israel to immediately withdraw their troops from Egypt.

1990 – Mary Robinson becomes the first woman to be elected President of the Republic of Ireland.

1991 – Magic Johnson announces that he is infected with HIV and retires from the NBA.

Some notable birthdays today:

1867 – Marie Curie, Polish chemist and physicist, double Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1934)

1996 – Lorde, New Zealand singer-songwriter

1943 – Silvia Cartwright, New Zealand lawyer, judge, and politician, 18th Governor-General of New Zealand

1943 – Joni Mitchell, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Kevin MacMichael, Canadian guitarist, songwriter, and record producer (Cutting Crew) (d. 2002)

1964 – Liam Ó Maonlaí, Irish keyboard player and songwriter (Hothouse Flowers)

We have an embarrassment of riches in the music department this morning.

Today we ge a Hili-selfie, and a look at the creator of the Hili Dialogues.

Hili: If you are looking for me, I’m here.

A: Really?

In Polish:

Hili: Jeśli mnie szukałeś, to tu jestem.

Ja: Naprawdę?

Biological Twitter du jour

Good morning! I would like you to meet my new beautiful child, the Black Witch moth. She is quiet and enjoys casting spells and I love her. pic.twitter.com/YMgmqtE9Gv — Rosemary Mosco (@RosemaryMosco) November 6, 2018

Why do hagfish tie themselves into funky knots? @EVNautilus caught one practicing its moves! pic.twitter.com/p1qa0YfXNj — Azula (@azula) November 6, 2018

Scatological events

So…here's a sea urchin pooping. You know, if that's something you were interested in seeing. On a related note – did you know that an urchin's anus is on the top (aboral surface)? Opposite its mouth (oral surface), facing the sediment. #Okeanos pic.twitter.com/gb6R0mMp7H — Megan McCuller (@mccullermi) November 6, 2018

Felid Twitter

just too much cuteness! 📹: iyui1225 pic.twitter.com/VCxGihXl0i — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) November 6, 2018

This is an annoying ‘cool’ thing to do on Twitter these days; post something going EVERYTHING IS TERRIBLE SO HERE IS MY CUTE THING. Everything is not terrible, but baby cubs are indeed cute in spite of unimaginative people on social media copying each other.

everything is terrible so here’s a baby lion cub learning to roar pic.twitter.com/QdSX6kIUxb — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 6, 2018

Miss Rigby the cat has been sailing around the Atlantic with her family her whole life 🌊💙 pic.twitter.com/sw5iWk6kI6 — The Dodo (@dodo) November 6, 2018

Sarcastic Twitter

I keep telling you guys, the Singularity approaches and we keep teaching them all the tricks and secrets.

Revisionist history

Yeah, I’m not sure that’s how the band got together… https://t.co/KtOrkk2wgl — 𝗔𝗶𝗱𝗮𝗻 𝗢’𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻 (@ArtimusFoul) November 6, 2018

The backup plan

Burger King and McDonald’s need to get a room.

Explains a lot https://t.co/CalmlcD3eu — Burger King UK (@BurgerKingUK) November 5, 2018

The real leader of the free world

Random things in the world Twitter

On route to the next interview in Dublin this afternoon and we came across this poor confused fella who was stuck in the middle of the main road. Having experienced many Swan rescues down the years I knew I could help… mission accomplished…now happy and safe at home x pic.twitter.com/wXoOIk8JKP — Noel Fitzpatrick (@ProfNoelFitz) November 6, 2018

Current events Twitter

Portsmouth Council have done this to most of the streets. It’s fascinating, sad and scary. But hats off to them; it brings it home how many died. pic.twitter.com/N0rygtIfD0 — Steak&Kidney (@steakokidney) November 4, 2018

Then there is this: Steve the modern genius. If you live in UK/Ireland this may not actually be a surprise after this naming poll.

Congratulations to Steve for winning the competition to name the new leisure centre in Selby. Inspired creativity. pic.twitter.com/Z5mP2rRbme — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) November 6, 2018

Physics Twitter

We've now been able to see asteroid Bennu from all sides! The @OSIRISREx PolyCam camera captured an image of every 10 degrees of Bennu's rotation over a four-hour-and-11-minute period on Nov. 2. These images were taken at about 122 miles from the spacecraft. pic.twitter.com/BYxmm6nVeb — NASA Goddard (@NASAGoddard) November 6, 2018

Canid Twitter

If ONLY animals could speak, we would at least have some tiny notion, some infinitesimal inkling of what they wanted…#TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/C7g4vXamu9 — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) November 6, 2018

NSFW Twitter (Amazing video of baby born in unbroken amniotic sac)

During this C section, the amniotic sac didn't burst and the baby is completely encased in its sac, unaware that it's even outside of the womb! pic.twitter.com/uLGn4SPZbk — PregnancyVideo.Net (@Pregnancy_Video) November 5, 2018

Hat-tip: Matthew