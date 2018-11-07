Wednesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Today in history, in 2018 in the USA the Dems take back the House, but not the Senate.
1908 – Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid are reportedly killed in San Vicente Canton, Bolivia.
1910 – The first air freight shipment (from Dayton, Ohio, to Columbus, Ohio) is undertaken by the Wright brothers and department store owner Max Moorehouse.
1956 – Suez Crisis: The United Nations General Assembly adopts a resolution calling for the United Kingdom, France and Israel to immediately withdraw their troops from Egypt.
1990 – Mary Robinson becomes the first woman to be elected President of the Republic of Ireland.
1991 – Magic Johnson announces that he is infected with HIV and retires from the NBA.
Some notable birthdays today:
1867 – Marie Curie, Polish chemist and physicist, double Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1934)
1996 – Lorde, New Zealand singer-songwriter
1943 – Silvia Cartwright, New Zealand lawyer, judge, and politician, 18th Governor-General of New Zealand
1943 – Joni Mitchell, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist
1951 – Kevin MacMichael, Canadian guitarist, songwriter, and record producer (Cutting Crew) (d. 2002)
1964 – Liam Ó Maonlaí, Irish keyboard player and songwriter (Hothouse Flowers)
We have an embarrassment of riches in the music department this morning.
Today we ge a Hili-selfie, and a look at the creator of the Hili Dialogues.
Hili: If you are looking for me, I’m here.
A: Really?
In Polish:
Hili: Jeśli mnie szukałeś, to tu jestem.
Ja: Naprawdę?
Biological Twitter du jour
Scatological events
Felid Twitter
This is an annoying ‘cool’ thing to do on Twitter these days; post something going EVERYTHING IS TERRIBLE SO HERE IS MY CUTE THING. Everything is not terrible, but baby cubs are indeed cute in spite of unimaginative people on social media copying each other.
Sarcastic Twitter
I keep telling you guys, the Singularity approaches and we keep teaching them all the tricks and secrets.
Revisionist history
The backup plan
Burger King and McDonald’s need to get a room.
The real leader of the free world
Random things in the world Twitter
Current events Twitter
Then there is this: Steve the modern genius. If you live in UK/Ireland this may not actually be a surprise after this naming poll.
Physics Twitter
Canid Twitter
NSFW Twitter (Amazing video of baby born in unbroken amniotic sac)
Hat-tip: Matthew
Hag Fish make my skin crawl.
Yes. I didn’t even click on the video. I’ll be going to bed in a few minutes and I know what I *don’t* want to dream of… 8-((
cr
Ya don’t know what you’re missing out on. http://www.nbcnews.com/id/19336602/ns/health-sexual_health/t/despite-ick-factor-slime-eel-has-sex-appeal/ A dish of hagfish might be better than viagra! Another endangered species decimated simply because of the human sex drive?
Exploring uses for hagfish slime https://www.smithsonianmag.com/innovation/if-we-can-get-past-ickiness-hagfish-slime-may-actually-be-useful-to-us-180962300/.
The blue wave was more like a trickle. But, the Democrats did gain control of the House, so they will serve as a check on Trump, accompanied by many investigations of his administration. The real wave will be the thousands of analyses of the election that will flow in the days and weeks to come. In an Atlantic article, Peter Beinart makes these points:
————–
“The two Americas drift further apart. Republicans expanded their majority in the Senate by cleaning out Democrats in states that voted for Donald Trump. Democrats won the House by cleaning out Republicans in districts that voted for Hillary Clinton. In the next Congress, Democrats will be even more liberal. Republicans will be even more conservative. Most of the members of Congress who expressed any ambivalence about Trump will be gone.”
“In the Trump era, Republicans counter economic security with cultural security. Trump promised to protect Americans from Latino murderers and women who destroy men’s lives by alleging sexual assault. And, to a significant extent, it worked. By mobilizing his white, rural base, Trump matched Democratic enthusiasm in purple states such as Florida and Ohio and overwhelmed Democratic incumbents in red states such as North Dakota, Indiana, and Missouri.”
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2018/11/trump-and-harsh-truth-exposed-midterms/575128/
—————-
All this adds up to is increased polarization, bitterness, and acrimony. The expanded Republican majority in the Senate means that Trump’s judicial nominations will sail through. The fate of the Mueller investigation is uncertain. Trump’s many scandals will be exposed by the House. All in all, the two Americas, with very different visions of the future, will disdain each other even more. Whether all this will inspire more violence is something we’ll have to wait and see.
“Whether all this will inspire more violence is something we’ll have to wait and see” — more like, we’ll have to wait and watch as it inevitably occurs, I fear.
Everyone was predicting a “blue wave”, yet the senate got flooded with even more red slime. Yes, this will hamstring t-Rump to a degree but losing rather than gaining in the senate means dems are still fairly weak. Still, at least that turd Kobach lost the Kansas governors race…
Love the Marie Curie caption “Man gazes adoringly at smart wife.”
Bennu looks remarkably like Ryugu as imaged by the Japanese probe Hayabusa2. I wonder if there is a physical mechanism that favours that shape.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/162173_Ryugu
As a great appreciator of the Hili Dialogues it’s nice to see their creator.
Was the story of how these came to feature on this blog, featured on this blog? Perhaps it was before my time here.
That d*g going up the wall – has been watching cat videos, I’m sure. I thought only cats were allowed to do that!
cr