Postmortem via Twitter

by Grania

A note from God

I'd love to tell you this is a sign from Me, but it's actually just a promotion for a gay bar in Georgetown. https://t.co/Zn7TdAVOYV — God (@TheTweetOfGod) November 6, 2018

Note to self

Helpful reminder in AP's NYC newsroom. pic.twitter.com/33qA1INykO — Michael W. Hudson @AP (@michaelwhudson) November 6, 2018

Trump is still peddling the same old bike: everyone else is fake news and a racist.

I see this press conference couldn’t be going better. pic.twitter.com/GxXlyEVydS — Alan White (@aljwhite) November 7, 2018

And the wags are out in full force

This press conference is one of the most impressive performances of aggrieved masculine entitlement I've ever seen, and I once asked a Princeton lacrosse player to stop pissing in my trashcan. — Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) November 7, 2018

Ted Cruz is going to treat himself to TWO live mice tonight — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) November 7, 2018

Reaction shots

Shorter POTUS: "I don't know how government works." https://t.co/MqNFK2n2gb — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 7, 2018

I have eaten

the plums

that were in

the icebox



and which

you were probably

saving

for breakfast



Forgive me

it's election day

I'm losing my shit here

Do you have any Xanax — Mike Jung (@Mike_Jung) November 6, 2018

i love this song https://t.co/oQpQRFKjqM — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) November 7, 2018

Given everything we've learned about the Trump White House, it's not impossible they actually believe this https://t.co/DPfM7kpF0r — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 7, 2018

I can’t quite put my finger on why he didn’t win

GOP lawmaker who complained that he can't call women "sluts" anymore loses to woman https://t.co/OiL6DPHVm2 pic.twitter.com/Mp1UMx2z16 — The Hill (@thehill) November 7, 2018

Then again

Update: Republicans send two indicted white male felons, two Neo-Nazis, and a dead pimp to the House. https://t.co/htGaU1SFn0 — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) November 7, 2018

A tweet that didn’t age well

In the voting line

I know it’s bad to gauge elections by anecdotes about how long the lines are, but still, I’ve got to report that the one at my local liquor store is insane. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 6, 2018

Not much we can do, illeagles are a protected species https://t.co/zVfLQczmfM — Shoshana Weissmann, Regulatory Reform Muse (@senatorshoshana) November 7, 2018

Breaking news:

It's lit. I think we all know who the replacement he WANTS isn't the one he'll get.



Also, expect 5 more to go, with one lateral move. https://t.co/h1kpRMPkms — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 7, 2018

Dear God, America, y’all know what dead means, right?

Deceased Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof wins state assembly race, weeks after he was found dead at his Love Ranch brothel by porn actor Ron Jeremy. https://t.co/NjhUhG06CI — The Associated Press (@AP) November 7, 2018

The tweet that wins the Internet

did it drop another house on your sister? https://t.co/p2MZY8TpTI — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) November 7, 2018