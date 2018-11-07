Postmortem via Twitter

by Grania

A note from God

Note to self

Trump is still peddling the same old bike: everyone else is fake news and a racist.

And the wags are out in full force

Reaction shots

I can’t quite put my finger on why he didn’t win

Then again

A tweet that didn’t age well

In the voting line

Breaking news:

Dear God, America, y’all know what dead means, right?

The tweet that wins the Internet

 

10 Comments

  1. jblilie
    Posted November 7, 2018 at 2:51 pm | Permalink

    I listened, live on NPR, to Drumpf’s press conference, as much of it as I could stomach.

    Seriously, are they all like this? This is the first one I think I’ve listened to.

    Drumpf: “Me, me, me, it’s about me. All about me. My, me, mine. Look, it’s Donald J. Trump! It’s me! Me, me, me! Hey, look, it’s me!!!! I DID GREAT in this midterm! I was historic! I did great in the House! I was historic in the Senate. Me, me, me! Did I MENTION MYSELF? Seriously folks, I killed this one. Historic. Best midterms by any president in history – and why? BECAUSE ME! Hey, don’t listen to that FAKE NEWS — it’s all about ME! I killed this one! I’m WAY better off losing the House! I planned that, clever of ME isn’t it? All about me folks, look no further than this podium. Me, me, me, me, me, me, me. And, oh by the way, I’m sure you’re all reporting this already, it’s about me. The folks that embraced ME — HISTORIC, every one won! Those that didn’t embrace ME ME ME, I feel sorry for them, they lost. But ME, I feel great about this election and that’s what matters: ME, ME, ME! What I FEEL, that’s what matters! Oh, and I killed them in governor’s races! Best ever result! Historic, and why? Because ME, ME, ME!”

    And so it went on to an length that felt like you were listening to an absurdist comedy routine.

    How can anyone take this infantile, malignant, narcissist seriously?

    Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted November 7, 2018 at 3:04 pm | Permalink

      The Trumpian pathologies were on full display.

      Reply
    • W.T. Effingham
      Posted November 7, 2018 at 3:23 pm | Permalink

      Indeed, it is hard to determine how this egomaniac of a swindler appeals to anyone other than super wealthy folks able to take advantage of him or super gullible folks bamboozled by Faux News hype. Now comes the Subpoena Tsunami plus it’s MUELLER TIME!! And now, IT IS all about YOU MR. tRUMP!!😺

      Reply
  2. Yakaru
    Posted November 7, 2018 at 3:07 pm | Permalink

    Compared to the current president, Dennis Hof is an excellent and sober choice for public office who will carry out his duties with dignity and gravitas.

    Reply
    • komponist1
      Posted November 7, 2018 at 3:20 pm | Permalink

      Particularly gravitas

      Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted November 7, 2018 at 3:37 pm | Permalink

      Yeah, I used to say anybody with a pulse would be better than Trump. We can no longer afford to be so picky.

      Reply
    • BJ
      Posted November 7, 2018 at 4:18 pm | Permalink

      He’ll probably be a lot better for his district’s citizens than his primary challenger would have been. His challenger is still alive.

      Reply
  3. BJ
    Posted November 7, 2018 at 4:17 pm | Permalink

    “Update: Republicans send two indicted white male felons, two Neo-Nazis, and a dead pimp to the House.”

    Wait, who are the Neo-Nazis?

    And, while I voted Dem (as usual), we might not want to play this game, lest we have to bring up someone like Keith Ellison, who isn’t just another elected Dem, but very high in the Party’s ranks. I agree that the Republicans peddle significantly more hate, and Ellison no longer says openly antisemitic things, but I’m still disgusted by the willingness of the Democratic Party to continue ignoring his horrifically antisemitic past.

    “Not much we can do, illeagles are a protected species https://t.co/zVfLQczmfM

    — Shoshana Weissmann, Regulatory Reform Muse (@senatorshoshana) November 7, 2018″

    Now that’s how you do it!

    Reply
  4. Christopher
    Posted November 7, 2018 at 4:39 pm | Permalink

    Two things: 1) the 928 nuclear tests in Nevada clearly had some unpleasant and unintentional side effects and 2) how the hell does a sick bird vote? I mean, surely an ill eagle would just vomit up fish guts all over the ballot…actually, the joke’s on us as these dumbf@cks vote and they kept Turd Cruz in office! 😳

    Reply
  5. infiniteimprobabilit
    Posted November 7, 2018 at 4:55 pm | Permalink

    “Deceased Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof wins state assembly race, weeks after he was found dead…”

    Does that make him the Only Good Republican…?

    😉

    cr

    Reply

