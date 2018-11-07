Postmortem via Twitter

by Grania
A note from God
I'd love to tell you this is a sign from Me, but it's actually just a promotion for a gay bar in Georgetown. https://t.co/Zn7TdAVOYV— God (@TheTweetOfGod) November 6, 2018
Note to self
Helpful reminder in AP's NYC newsroom. pic.twitter.com/33qA1INykO— Michael W. Hudson @AP (@michaelwhudson) November 6, 2018
Trump is still peddling the same old bike: everyone else is fake news and a racist.
I see this press conference couldn’t be going better. pic.twitter.com/GxXlyEVydS— Alan White (@aljwhite) November 7, 2018
President Trump to @Yamiche: "That's a racist question." pic.twitter.com/4bgrMjQFZk— CSPAN (@cspan) November 7, 2018
And the wags are out in full force
This press conference is one of the most impressive performances of aggrieved masculine entitlement I've ever seen, and I once asked a Princeton lacrosse player to stop pissing in my trashcan.— Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) November 7, 2018
Ted Cruz is going to treat himself to TWO live mice tonight— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) November 7, 2018
Reaction shots
Shorter POTUS: "I don't know how government works." https://t.co/MqNFK2n2gb— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 7, 2018
I have eaten— Mike Jung (@Mike_Jung) November 6, 2018
the plums
that were in
the icebox
and which
you were probably
saving
for breakfast
Forgive me
it's election day
I'm losing my shit here
Do you have any Xanax
i love this song https://t.co/oQpQRFKjqM— tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) November 7, 2018
Given everything we've learned about the Trump White House, it's not impossible they actually believe this https://t.co/DPfM7kpF0r— David Frum (@davidfrum) November 7, 2018
I can’t quite put my finger on why he didn’t win
GOP lawmaker who complained that he can't call women "sluts" anymore loses to woman https://t.co/OiL6DPHVm2 pic.twitter.com/Mp1UMx2z16— The Hill (@thehill) November 7, 2018
Then again
Update: Republicans send two indicted white male felons, two Neo-Nazis, and a dead pimp to the House. https://t.co/htGaU1SFn0— Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) November 7, 2018
A tweet that didn’t age well
We did! pic.twitter.com/8VbOWGd7Nu— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 7, 2018
In the voting line
I know it’s bad to gauge elections by anecdotes about how long the lines are, but still, I’ve got to report that the one at my local liquor store is insane.— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 6, 2018
Not much we can do, illeagles are a protected species https://t.co/zVfLQczmfM— Shoshana Weissmann, Regulatory Reform Muse (@senatorshoshana) November 7, 2018
Breaking news:
It's lit. I think we all know who the replacement he WANTS isn't the one he'll get.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 7, 2018
Also, expect 5 more to go, with one lateral move. https://t.co/h1kpRMPkms
Dear God, America, y’all know what dead means, right?
Deceased Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof wins state assembly race, weeks after he was found dead at his Love Ranch brothel by porn actor Ron Jeremy. https://t.co/NjhUhG06CI— The Associated Press (@AP) November 7, 2018
The tweet that wins the Internet
did it drop another house on your sister? https://t.co/p2MZY8TpTI— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) November 7, 2018
I listened, live on NPR, to Drumpf’s press conference, as much of it as I could stomach.
Seriously, are they all like this? This is the first one I think I’ve listened to.
Drumpf: “Me, me, me, it’s about me. All about me. My, me, mine. Look, it’s Donald J. Trump! It’s me! Me, me, me! Hey, look, it’s me!!!! I DID GREAT in this midterm! I was historic! I did great in the House! I was historic in the Senate. Me, me, me! Did I MENTION MYSELF? Seriously folks, I killed this one. Historic. Best midterms by any president in history – and why? BECAUSE ME! Hey, don’t listen to that FAKE NEWS — it’s all about ME! I killed this one! I’m WAY better off losing the House! I planned that, clever of ME isn’t it? All about me folks, look no further than this podium. Me, me, me, me, me, me, me. And, oh by the way, I’m sure you’re all reporting this already, it’s about me. The folks that embraced ME — HISTORIC, every one won! Those that didn’t embrace ME ME ME, I feel sorry for them, they lost. But ME, I feel great about this election and that’s what matters: ME, ME, ME! What I FEEL, that’s what matters! Oh, and I killed them in governor’s races! Best ever result! Historic, and why? Because ME, ME, ME!”
And so it went on to an length that felt like you were listening to an absurdist comedy routine.
How can anyone take this infantile, malignant, narcissist seriously?
The Trumpian pathologies were on full display.
Indeed, it is hard to determine how this egomaniac of a swindler appeals to anyone other than super wealthy folks able to take advantage of him or super gullible folks bamboozled by Faux News hype. Now comes the Subpoena Tsunami plus it’s MUELLER TIME!! And now, IT IS all about YOU MR. tRUMP!!😺
Compared to the current president, Dennis Hof is an excellent and sober choice for public office who will carry out his duties with dignity and gravitas.
Particularly gravitas
Yeah, I used to say anybody with a pulse would be better than Trump. We can no longer afford to be so picky.
He’ll probably be a lot better for his district’s citizens than his primary challenger would have been. His challenger is still alive.
“Update: Republicans send two indicted white male felons, two Neo-Nazis, and a dead pimp to the House.”
Wait, who are the Neo-Nazis?
And, while I voted Dem (as usual), we might not want to play this game, lest we have to bring up someone like Keith Ellison, who isn’t just another elected Dem, but very high in the Party’s ranks. I agree that the Republicans peddle significantly more hate, and Ellison no longer says openly antisemitic things, but I’m still disgusted by the willingness of the Democratic Party to continue ignoring his horrifically antisemitic past.
“Not much we can do, illeagles are a protected species https://t.co/zVfLQczmfM
— Shoshana Weissmann, Regulatory Reform Muse (@senatorshoshana) November 7, 2018″
Now that’s how you do it!
Two things: 1) the 928 nuclear tests in Nevada clearly had some unpleasant and unintentional side effects and 2) how the hell does a sick bird vote? I mean, surely an ill eagle would just vomit up fish guts all over the ballot…actually, the joke’s on us as these dumbf@cks vote and they kept Turd Cruz in office! 😳
“Deceased Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof wins state assembly race, weeks after he was found dead…”
Does that make him the Only Good Republican…?
😉
cr