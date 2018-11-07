Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Xmas Wars

Today’s Jesus and Mo, called “plays,” deals with the annual Dueling Persecution of Christians vs. Muslims.

BTW, the strip will be all of 13 years old on November 23. You can become a Patreon here, and there’s a special offer if you donate $4 per month or more:

LIMITED TIME PATREON OFFER

From now until that date, anyone becoming a $4 per month patron (or raising their existing pledge to $4) gets sent a signed, dedicated A5 J&M print of their choice – an ideal Xmas present or gift to self (say which comic and who you want it dedicated to in an email or Patreon message). This is a limited time offer which ends on Nov 23.

That’s a lovely offer, and there are lots of strips to choose from. And be sure to tell ’em I sent you!