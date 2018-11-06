Vitrail in Paris

Vitrail is stained glass, and it’s amply on display in Paris, but nowhere more beautifully than in Sainte-Chapelle, a 13th century chapel reserved for French royalty. As Wikipedia notes,
Construction begun some time after 1238 and consecrated on 26 April 1248,the Sainte-Chapelle is considered among the highest achievements of the Rayonnant period of Gothic architecture. It was commissioned by King Louis IX of France to house his collection of Passion relics, including Christ’s Crown of Thorns—one of the most important relics in medieval Christendom, now hosted in Notre-Dame Cathedral.
Along with the Conciergerie, the Sainte-Chapelle is one of the earliest surviving buildings of the Capetian royal palace on the Île de la Cité. Although damaged during the French Revolution, and restored in the 19th century, it has one of the most extensive 13th-century stained glass collections anywhere in the world.
. . . The most famous features of the chapel, among the finest of their type in the world, are the great stained glass windows, for whose benefit the stone wall surface is reduced to little more than a delicate framework. Fifteen huge mid-13th-century windows fill the nave and apse, while a large rose window with Flamboyant tracery (added to the upper chapel c. 1490) dominates the western wall.
Sainte-Chapelle is enclosed by what was the Royal Palace, but is now largely government offices, including the Palais de Justice. Here’s a view of the very small chapel from the outside:
Okay, forget the crown of thorns (there must be dozens throughout the world), and ignore the fact that much of the upper chapel (the good part) was reconstructed after extensive damage during the French Revolution. The stained-glass windows are almost all original, and, like all stained glass windows of that age, tell Biblical stories in a coherent sequence, meant to inculcate religion (and fear) in a largely illiterate populace.
The next two photos show the same wall, the eastern edge of the chapel. The changing light emphasizes different colors
I’m astounded that the chapel could be supported when most of it is stained glass. Those architects knew what they were doing!
Closer views of the stained glass. The windows were taken down, cleaned, and fixed between 2008 and 2015, an immense job. Then clear windows were placed on the outside to protect the stained glass and prevent it from getting dirty.
Perhaps Biblically-informed readers can identify the panels in the two pictures below.
The rose window on the western wall, taken with an iPhone:
And the lower chapel, now the entry and a shop, with PCC(E) on view (another iPhone photo):
Of course Notre Dame has stained glass windows as well, though they take second place to those of Sainte-Chapelle. Here’s the obligatory vanity photo of me standing by “Point Zéro“, 50 m from the entrance to Notre Dame. This point, marked with a brass plaque, is the place in Paris from which all distances to other French cities are measured. That is, if you’re on a road and it says “Paris, 65 km”, that 65 km ends at Point Zéro.
Here’s the plaque (photo from Wikipedia):
And one of the great rose windows of Notre Dame:
When an atheist like me contemplates, admires, and is stirred by this kind of stuff, I always wonder, “Well, I guess religion did do some good stuff. What about all that religious music, art, and architecture?” I think that had humans not had religion, the artistic impulse for music and painting would have found some other representational outlet, as with the nonreligious Dutch paintings of the 16th and 17th centuries, and there wouldn’t have been so many paintings about Jesus. We’ll never know.
But I’m pretty sure that humanism wouldn’t move people to spend centuries building structures like Notre Dame. What you’d get is stuff like this “humanist temple” in the Marais: the Chapelle de l’Humanité, Built in the 17th century, the building was converted to a “positivist” humanist chapel in the earl 20th century. It’s not often open, and I didn’t go in.
The inscription, which reads “Love as a principle and order as a basis, progress as a goal.” This is okay, but it ain’t no Notre Dame.
One would be foolish to claim that religion didn’t inspire great works of art and great buildings. But one would be equally foolish to claim that because of things like Bach’s great religious music, the Sistine Chapel, and Notre Dame, religion must have been a net good for a humanity.
Enough lucubration. On Sunday it’s a trip to the Cathedral of Chartres, home of the best stained glass in France.
Re “When an atheist like me contemplates, admires, and is stirred by this kind of stuff, I always wonder, ‘Well, I guess religion did do some good stuff. What about all that religious music, art, and architecture?'”
So, you support a religion spending several fortunes on self-aggrandizement rather than on helping the poor, indigent, and ill?
Ummm. . . . are you implying that I support religion? I didn’t say that; I said that religion did some good stuff. That doesn’t mean it couldn’t have done better stuff if it changed its priorities.
This is a rather snide comment, no?
I think you can admire the artistry and engineering of a great church without necessarily approving of the fact that it cost a huge fortune all those centuries ago.
Plus, given that the church existed and was hoovering up money at an astounding rate, you can argue that building a cathedral was better than keeping it in a heavily guarded chest somewhere. It put money back into the economy.
That may be.
A question is where do the priorities lie for those not interested in building magnificent churches. Personally, I see natural areas as churches of a sort, so put some resources into preserving those. No idea if this is a common sentiment among atheists.
There are lovely library, theatre, and university buildings.
To Jerry,
Are you going to visit Saint Sulpice?
It has a built in sundial which allows the tracking of the angle of the sun at noon thruout the year. At a time when the church was involved in the increasingly sophisticated study of Astronomy
…spending several fortunes on self-aggrandizement rather than on helping the poor, indigent, and ill?
I’m no fan of religion, but this fits the bill of nearly every great structure, and some lesser ones as well.
In medieval times, Christianity was better at charity than now – they took that part of the Bible far more seriously than aSShole$ like Tony Perkins, who always has excuses for not doing it despite what the Bible says. (I just heard him making more on ‘Amanpour’ yesterday, so he’s got me riled up once again.)
All the hospitals back then were built and staffed by religion. They took in and fed the poor. They were also the only source of education, and educated poor boys as well as those who could pay. (Girls were educated too, but in things that would help them make a living like sewing, cooking, etc.) It was far from ideal by today’s standards, and as always, there were bad as well as good people. But I think people would be surprised by how much they did do.
All that engineering progress started with the arch.
I meant “prowess” but “progress” works too.
War and nationalism makes some nice buildings too – like the many roman arches & columns. Also bread and circuses.
+1 🙂
Mrs P and I were in Paris 10 days ago, visiting our son, and Notre Dame was the backdrop to an excellent son-et-lumiere display, based on a (fictionalised) conversation between a French nurse and a dying GI in a military hospital 100 years ago. We could only pick up parts of the dialogue; but the lumiere bit was stunning, and the music included a surprising number of English composers.
And we were in Chartres in June: internal access was a bit curtailed because they were doing some restoration work. Let’s hope they’ve finished by the time PCC(E) gets there: it’s a truly remarkable place.
Given all the harm religion has done throughout the ages, it is only fair that we get to enjoy its cultural masterpieces.
For me, the humanist equivalent of these awesome stained glass windows is great nature photographs and great nature poetry such as that of Wordsworth or Whitman (the latter of whom JAC is not so fond of).
I don’t think there is anyway to quantify the net good or harm of religion in general. I simply know certain styles of religion are relatively beneficial and others are not.
Beautiful libraries. And I agree about Whitman.
PCC, you lucky guy–will you be going on to Le-Mont-Saint-Michel? I lost my camera on the way back (TGV!), and so lost all my pics. A lot were of messages that folks had stomped in the mud (low tide). Sigh.
Lost your camera! Argh! One of my recurring nightmares! I get that one more frequently than the “I missed my final!” university nightmare.
My condolences!
Yes, I love Sainte Chapelle as well. That and Chartes are my favorite sites for stained glass.
If you’re a cathedral enthusiast, be sure to visit Salisbury and take the tour that climbs up into the roof and balustrades. An amazing and vertigo-inducing look at how these places are constructed.
We visited Canterbury Cathedral in 2015 and found it absolutely wonderful. I’d previously visited in 1991 and wasn’t so impressed then. Not sure why.
It’s true that religion has given us some sublime architecture and magnificent music, but I imagine humans would have come up with something equally grand without it. As Madalyn Murray O’Hair is reputed to have said, “had it not been for Christianity, Christopher Columbus wouldn’t have landed on a Caribbean island; he would have landed on the moon!”
[That’s a quote attributed to her although I haven’t been able to find the source — if anybody knows better, please chime in!]
Didn’t PCC(E) just tell everyone to spew vitrail elsewhere?… I… um…
I mean … vitriol works pretty good here, I must say…
Sorry I couldn’t help the joke. Seriously the vitrail is a new word to me and it’s gorgeous.
I wonder if radioisotope analysis might be done on the crown of thorns relic, to determine its approximate age.
I doubt it, testing hasn’t helped with any of their other relics. Best to make a claim and let the believers believe.
I take bets that it dates to some time in the mediaeval period. There were charlatans selling that crap all the time back then – even Chaucer put it into the Canterbury Tales.
I do love Gothic cathedrals. Chartres, where I have never been, is sort of the holy of holies. In Salisbury they let you tour the innards of the roof, and you can see a working piece of timber over 600 years old.
Sainte-Chapelle is my favorite church in Paris. Small but stunning.
I find it a bit jarring that it’s inside the Palais de la Cité and you have to pass all the security to enter. But worth it of course.
We were in France this past summer and noticed a significant uptick in security since our last visit in 2010. (And a huge difference since the 1990s, of course.)
Fifth photo from the top, center window scene is where Jesus asks his disciples for beer money. Not sure what chapter or verse though…
Isn’t that zero point for the post revolution survey of the entire world? Why would the French cede the prime meridian to Greenwich and the Brits?
I believe they also draw a line through it from the pole to the equator and divide by 90 million which was intended to be the definition of the meter, or should I say, metre.
I love the bust on the humanist building. It’s so humble compared to the full-length statues of saints on the gothic cathedrals.