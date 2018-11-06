Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning!
Today’s birthdays:
Actresses Sally Field (1946), Thandie Newton (1972), Emma Stone (1988); Garry Gross, American photographer (1937 – 2010), and Catherine Crier, American journalist and judge (1954).
The best I can do for birthday-related music this morning is this one from La La Land, a movie which I haven’t seen, but I think is generally regarded as okay judging from the accolades heaped upon it. The singing, not so much…
On this day in history:
1528 – Shipwrecked Spanish conquistador Álvar Núñez Cabeza de Vaca became the first known European to set foot in the area that would become Texas.
1860 – Abraham Lincoln was elected as the 16th President of United States.
1913 – Mohandas Gandhi was arrested while leading a march of Indian miners in South Africa.
1944 – Plutonium was first produced at the Hanford Atomic Facility and subsequently used in the Fat Man atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan.
1947 – Meet the Press, the longest running television program in history, made its debut.
Hili is doing some soul-searching. I wonder how long this new state will last.
Hili: I’m astonished by the conflict of interests.
A: Whos interests?
Hili: The mice’s and mine.
In Polish:
Hili: Zdumiewa mnie sprzeczność interesów.
Ja: Czyich?
Hili: Myszy i moich.
The Random stuff on the Internet Category:
This probably makes more sense before you have your coffee.
If you’re British or lived in one of Ye Olde Colonies and grew up reading the Ladybird books, you may recognise this style of illustration.
Mimicry
Gorgeous shot of a jellyfish and hitchhikers.
Footage of a rarely seen squirrel.
An angry mongoose (but not a necessarily wise one)
A cautionary tale by Matthew Inman
An optical illusion
And a different illusion of sorts
Not the smartest dog in the world, but quite an adorable one all the same.
Everyone’s hilarious today.
Music of the night
And finally, a rabbit for no apparent reason
Hat-tip: Matthew
9 hrs ago [today from a Brit POV] @ 0328 hrs GMT 06/11/18 [2228 hrs ET 05/11/18]…
The Parker Solar Probe
Solar Mass Ejaculations Observermade closest approach to Sol [perihelion] at 343,000 km/hr, simultaneously breaking the record for the closest & fastest human-made object to Sol. It will make a further 23 solar perihelions, using Venus to bleed speed at the top of the ‘hill’ on 7 occasions, so it can drop down closer & closer to Sol upon each return to perihelion.
December 2024 is the planned closest/fastest approach of all, 690,000 km/hr ~ that’s fast enough to travel Earth to Moon in half an hour whereas the Apollo program vehicles took approx 70 hours. EVEN MORE NERD INFO HERE
P.S. The probe name honours physicist Eugene Parker, professor emeritus at the University of Chicago.
Everyone knows the 406 goes to Reigate, not Redhill.
Too true! But Reigate and Redhill are very close to each other.
Of course! I was stumped for the fourteenth.
I love the Wolves .
True, but this was the mass production stage. The discovery of Pu was done in Berkeley in 1940, by (Nobel laureate) Glenn Seaborg and his team. Due to the fear that the Nazis might use it, the discovery wasn’t published until after the war.
La La Land: Wow – Emma Stone’s voice is wobbly – pity Lee Marvin isn’t taking parts these days. The musical got lots of approving reviews – the orchestration sounds very retro – I guess it’s introducing a new generation of westerners to the weirdness of film musicals.
No shop security shutters
A slimmer Nikai mastering howling as a pup in 2014:
He’s only a young lad, but his left lower fang looks broken – build him a new one?
Thanks for the wolves!
(An unusually doggy day today in these parts!)