Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning!

Today’s birthdays:

Actresses Sally Field (1946), Thandie Newton (1972), Emma Stone (1988); Garry Gross, American photographer (1937 – 2010), and Catherine Crier, American journalist and judge (1954).

The best I can do for birthday-related music this morning is this one from La La Land, a movie which I haven’t seen, but I think is generally regarded as okay judging from the accolades heaped upon it. The singing, not so much…

On this day in history:

1528 – Shipwrecked Spanish conquistador Álvar Núñez Cabeza de Vaca became the first known European to set foot in the area that would become Texas.

1860 – Abraham Lincoln was elected as the 16th President of United States.

1913 – Mohandas Gandhi was arrested while leading a march of Indian miners in South Africa.

1944 – Plutonium was first produced at the Hanford Atomic Facility and subsequently used in the Fat Man atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan.

1947 – Meet the Press, the longest running television program in history, made its debut.

Hili is doing some soul-searching. I wonder how long this new state will last.

Hili: I’m astonished by the conflict of interests.

A: Whos interests?

Hili: The mice’s and mine.

In Polish:

Hili: Zdumiewa mnie sprzeczność interesów.

Ja: Czyich?

Hili: Myszy i moich.

The Random stuff on the Internet Category:

This probably makes more sense before you have your coffee.

If you’re British or lived in one of Ye Olde Colonies and grew up reading the Ladybird books, you may recognise this style of illustration.

A quick test to see if you’re ready for Monday.

There are, apparently, 14 mistakes to spot in this observation test from Treasure, 1964 pic.twitter.com/Ew2QZClT8h — Helen Day (@LBFlyawayhome) November 5, 2018

Mimicry

Long legged Weevil from Ecuador mimics a Fly to escape predators #flickr https://t.co/iGzihkUkyr — Andreas Kay (@EcuadorMacro) November 5, 2018

Gorgeous shot of a jellyfish and hitchhikers.

Crabs like Liocarcinus vernalis take advantage of jellyfish like Rhizostoma pulmo to move through the sea https://t.co/V15MU43tDM pic.twitter.com/6oNnysOXiN — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 5, 2018

Footage of a rarely seen squirrel.

Meet the Tufted Ground Squirrel, weird&wonderful #Borneo endemic. Bigger than a housecat, little-known, rarely seen. Huge tail may confuse predators re size. Rumoured to attack deer for blood (?!) also prob eats fruit & nuts @SAFE_Project #RainforestMagic #WorldsWorstCamerawoman pic.twitter.com/BSd0QuFITR — Jessica Haysom (@thereal_jayhay) November 5, 2018

An angry mongoose (but not a necessarily wise one)

Good morning everyone have an absolutely furious mongoose pic.twitter.com/fCkPJgavUz — ᴴᵃʳᵘ⛅[Hiatus] (@Peacharu_) October 18, 2018

A cautionary tale by Matthew Inman

And so it begins. pic.twitter.com/bkQ0QUDm6T — Matthew Inman (@Oatmeal) November 4, 2018

An optical illusion

Vertically or horizontally aligned patterns appear to tilt. pic.twitter.com/gmWfwteRbX — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) November 5, 2018

And a different illusion of sorts

There's a peculiar lake in Portugal, with a hole that looks like a portal to another dimension https://t.co/UxaeSvS7e1 pic.twitter.com/1vmBdN6lq2 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 5, 2018

Not the smartest dog in the world, but quite an adorable one all the same.

He constantly thinks the screen door is closed, so we have to pretend to open it for him to come inside pic.twitter.com/oy6Hi8TsII — jensen kendall (@jensenmares) November 4, 2018

Everyone’s hilarious today.

Music of the night

Our favorite music.

Ambassador Wolf Nikai inspires the red wolves to offer backup vocals. #standforwolves pic.twitter.com/uGvNfJhXnO — Wolf Conservation Center (@nywolforg) November 3, 2018

And finally, a rabbit for no apparent reason

I am reading

[Metz, MS 1588, 14th c.] pic.twitter.com/phg3VOiTpX — Damien Kempf (@DamienKempf) November 5, 2018

Hat-tip: Matthew