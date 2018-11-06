Paris: Lunch

In Paris I always eat my first and last meals at the venerable old bistro Chez Denise, also known as the Tour de Montlhéry. I’ve been eating here since 1986, when it was open 24 hours a day (it’s now open only for lunch and dinner). Located in the center of the city, in Les Halles, the place is sufficiently intimidating that, at least in this season, there are hardly any tourists (you can’t see inside, they speak no English unless pressed, and you can’t get in without a reservation, even if there are empty tables). The food, however, is wonderful—and copious! If you’ve followed my Paris travels before, you’ll be familiar with this restaurant.

I always get the same meal, although everything is good. That consists of three courses:

Salade frisée, with curly lettuce, a hardboiled egg, and delicious olive-oil-soaked croutons. I get this because it’s light, for there is heavy food to come. The meal was accompanied by a liter of the house Brouilly, a substantial Beaujolais. This is one person’s portion of salad:

Main course: Onglet de boeuf, hanger steak smothered with shallots and served with a copious portion of french fries. I have mine cooked saignant (“bloody”: very rare). Délicieux!

En dessert: le baba au rhum, a yeasted spongecake heavily soaked with rum and sided with ample dollops of whipped cream. They give you a bottle of rum on the side in case you want to additionally douse the cake for more inebriation.

I recommend this place highly, and have sent many people here over the years (Seth Andrews recently failed to go: his loss). I always make friends here, for the tables are very close together. This time we sat next to two dignified French ladies, each of whom had a huge copper saucepan of tripe stew (they offered me some, which convinced me that I am not wrong to abjure tripe). I also met a wine writer, who gave me some valuable tips on excellent wines that aren’t expensive.

Anthony Bourdain, rest his soul, also loved this place. Here’s an episode of No Reservations in which he visits Chez Denise and is impressed by the portions. Bourdain’s visit to Chez Denise (I believe he’s sitting at the same table) goes from 19:30 to 23:45. He had blanquette de veau with noodles (veal stew; good choice), probably also the Brouilly, and, of course, the baba au rhum.