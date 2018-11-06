Note to commenters about vitriol and frequency of commenting

Although I’m in Paris, I am reading comments, and have noticed two things:
1.) Certain people are dominating threads in posts, and doing it repeatedly. As I said in Da Roolz (rule 9):
Try not to dominate threads, particularly in a one-on-one argument. I’ve found that those are rarely informative, and the participants never reach agreement. A good guideline is that if your comments constitute over 10% of the comments on a thread, you’re posting too much.
Would people please pay attention to this? I don’t like truncating good discussion, but one-on-one arguments that run on and on remain unproductive, and please don’t get one going. Do your comments constitute more than 15% of a thread, and you do that often? Please refrain a bit.
2.) People are sometimes being nasty to each other, sometimes calling each other liars. Please it off: there will be no name-calling towards other commenters. If I see this again, I’ll give you a warning, and you’d better knock it off—and apologize if I ask you to. If you are into vitriol, please spew it on another site.
Thank you.
Thanks again Jerry. Some of the main reasons we come here every day!
Must be all that vitrail spewing out of Paris.
“Please it off” ?
I think you probably a word, here.
+1 = O, that is darling, Gamall !
= happens all the time when one’s brain
is working at Mach speed yet one’s fingertips
are … … not !
Blue
Jerry: I was borne an atheist; my parents molded me into a Christian; but now I’m back!
I don’t know whether I’m swimming with sharks here or tuna, but it’s fun!
Take that back! Tuna are predatory too, sorry! By.