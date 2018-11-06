Note to commenters about vitriol and frequency of commenting

Although I’m in Paris, I am reading comments, and have noticed two things:

1.) Certain people are dominating threads in posts, and doing it repeatedly. As I said in Da Roolz (rule 9):

Try not to dominate threads, particularly in a one-on-one argument. I’ve found that those are rarely informative, and the participants never reach agreement. A good guideline is that if your comments constitute over 10% of the comments on a thread, you’re posting too much.

Would people please pay attention to this? I don’t like truncating good discussion, but one-on-one arguments that run on and on remain unproductive, and please don’t get one going. Do your comments constitute more than 15% of a thread, and you do that often? Please refrain a bit.

2.) People are sometimes being nasty to each other, sometimes calling each other liars. Please it off: there will be no name-calling towards other commenters. If I see this again, I’ll give you a warning, and you’d better knock it off—and apologize if I ask you to. If you are into vitriol, please spew it on another site.

Thank you.