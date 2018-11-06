(De)motivational posters on election day

by Grania
Rather than patronise everyone here by encouraging everyone in the US to vote, here’s a few carefully curated demotivatonal posters and tweets. Please add your own if you have any good ones.
This one may be hard to achieve.
Out of the mouths of babes
A horror story from Rick Wilson
How to win hearts and minds
Don’t try to impress people with facts on Twitter (for the record, Docm77 is a German Youtuber)
Wow. To paraphrase ol’ J-P Sartre, “L’enfer, c’est les Trumpettes.”
Democrats may find a way to screw it up.
On the Trumpettes: Some of them might even be good people. Ok, probably not.
Just imagine being stuck in that room with No Exit.
You don’t want on the USSC then?
Perhaps they were Halloween costumes.
My having voted early and speakin’ of others’
incivilities this specific day today, I am
d e e e e p this one within the severest
throe of … … inventorying 119 pieces of
≥ $5k equipment under my Department’s accountability
and apropos onto anyone’s taking inventory
in re this very .electing. day and
its purpose thus from our darling and
late Ms Parker:
http://www.goodreads.com/quotes/128166-inventory-four-be-the-things-i-am-wiser-to-know
“ Inventory ”
“Four be the things I am wiser to know:
Idleness, sorrow, a friend, and a foe.
Four be the things I’d been better without:
Love, curiosity, freckles, and doubt.
Three be the things I shall never attain:
Envy, content, and sufficient champagne.
Three be the things I shall have till I die:
Laughter and hope and a sock in the eye.”
Were I her I ‘ld’ve changed one word within
its last line to another thusly:
“Laughter and justice and a sock in the eye.”
Justice: Now and Always within … … .my. inventory.
Blue