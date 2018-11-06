(De)motivational posters on election day

by Grania

Rather than patronise everyone here by encouraging everyone in the US to vote, here’s a few carefully curated demotivatonal posters and tweets. Please add your own if you have any good ones.

This one may be hard to achieve.

Solid advice. pic.twitter.com/yGQF4RoKPU — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) November 6, 2018

Out of the mouths of babes

My wife and I got back from voting and found our 5yo in tears that she didn't get to come. So I took her to the polling place and gave her a little patriotic talk about America and democracy. On the way back she told me she thought mom had said we went "boating." — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) November 6, 2018

A horror story from Rick Wilson

7/ I violated that tradition in 2016 AND LOOK WHAT HAPPENED. https://t.co/addL1lR82o — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 6, 2018

How to win hearts and minds

US election is test of Donald Trump popularity among white working class voters. pic.twitter.com/8KSR3IpHof — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) November 6, 2018

Don’t try to impress people with facts on Twitter (for the record, Docm77 is a German Youtuber)

Here you can see the typical way a discussion with a Trump supporter normally goes if I take the time to debate a bit with them. The moment I hit them with facts they either deflect, run away or try to somehow discredit me, for example "you are not from here". It is sad. pic.twitter.com/pwutswjQgP — Docm77 (@docm77) November 5, 2018