(De)motivational posters on election day

by Grania

Rather than patronise everyone here by encouraging everyone in the US to vote, here’s a few carefully curated demotivatonal posters and tweets. Please add your own  if you have any good ones.

 

This one may be hard to achieve.

Out of the mouths of babes

A horror story from Rick Wilson

How to win hearts and minds

Don’t try to impress people with facts on Twitter (for the record, Docm77 is a German Youtuber)

 

 

8 Comments

  1. Ken Kukec
    Posted November 6, 2018 at 11:14 am | Permalink

    Wow. To paraphrase ol’ J-P Sartre, “L’enfer, c’est les Trumpettes.”

  2. Jon Mummaw
    Posted November 6, 2018 at 11:46 am | Permalink

    Democrats may find a way to screw it up.

  3. Paul Topping
    Posted November 6, 2018 at 11:53 am | Permalink

    On the Trumpettes: Some of them might even be good people. Ok, probably not.

    • Ken Kukec
      Posted November 6, 2018 at 12:01 pm | Permalink

      Just imagine being stuck in that room with No Exit.

  4. Ken B
    Posted November 6, 2018 at 12:12 pm | Permalink

  5. Blue
    Posted November 6, 2018 at 12:16 pm | Permalink

    My having voted early and speakin’ of others’
    incivilities this specific day today, I am
    d e e e e p this one within the severest
    throe of … … inventorying 119 pieces of
    ≥ $5k equipment under my Department’s accountability
    and apropos onto anyone’s taking inventory
    in re this very .electing. day and
    its purpose thus from our darling and
    late Ms Parker:
    http://www.goodreads.com/quotes/128166-inventory-four-be-the-things-i-am-wiser-to-know

    “ Inventory ”

    “Four be the things I am wiser to know:
    Idleness, sorrow, a friend, and a foe.

    Four be the things I’d been better without:
    Love, curiosity, freckles, and doubt.

    Three be the things I shall never attain:
    Envy, content, and sufficient champagne.

    Three be the things I shall have till I die:
    Laughter and hope and a sock in the eye.”

    Were I her I ‘ld’ve changed one word within
    its last line to another thusly:

    “Laughter and justice and a sock in the eye.”

    Justice: Now and Always within … … .my. inventory.

    Blue

