“What the Dems need to do to win”

by Grania

I watched an interesting discussion with Rick Wilson, who is a never-Trump Conservative. He’s got some good pointers on why Republicans have been able to pull off wins, and what the Democrats need to do to defeat them, particularly in 2020.

It’s worth a listen. If you need motivation to listen, then first take a look at this thread by Daniel Dale, Washington correspondent for the Toronto Star, who has been dutifully detailing all the things claimed at Trump rallies, most of it as one now has come to expect, fear-mongering, lies and manifestly inaccurate claims.

Trump is doing a rally in Georgia. Tweets in this thread. (Only three or four more of these in the next two days, I promise) — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 4, 2018

Unfortunately, also as one has now come to expect, the intended target audience laps it up and makes its own excuses for the inconsistencies and the unsavory character of the man delivering the claims.

If you have an hour to spare, this is not only interesting but also entertaining as Rick has a way with words, and also hates Bannon possibly more than he hates Trump.