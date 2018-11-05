“What the Dems need to do to win”

by Grania
I watched an interesting discussion with Rick Wilson, who is a never-Trump Conservative. He’s got some good pointers on why Republicans have been able to pull off wins, and what the Democrats need to do to defeat them, particularly in 2020.
It’s worth a listen. If you need motivation to listen, then first take a look at this thread by Daniel Dale, Washington correspondent for the Toronto Star, who has been dutifully detailing all the things claimed at Trump rallies, most of it as one now has come to expect, fear-mongering, lies and manifestly inaccurate claims.
Unfortunately, also as one has now come to expect, the intended target audience laps it up and makes its own excuses for the inconsistencies and the unsavory character of the man delivering the claims.
If you have an hour to spare, this is not only interesting but also entertaining as Rick has a way with words, and also hates Bannon possibly more than he hates Trump.
That Dale twitter feed is a vindication of one of Trump’s charges. It is clearly not the feed of a neutral observer. But that is what Dale pretends to be. You don’t defeat Trump by proving him right.
How do you suggest an honest journalist cover a president who constantly prevaricates, fear-mongers, and race-baits? By spuriously pretending these things (unprecedented by a US president) aren’t occurring? By affecting a bogus sense of balance?
Is there anything inaccurately attributed to Trump in Dale’s twitter feed?
It depends on what you mean by “neutral observer”. If you mean that Dale should present Trump’s utterances and “let the audience decide”, then he’s clearly not that kind of neutral. Dale is neutral in the sense that he’s not lying himself in order to put his own spin on Trump’s speech acts.
It is proper for a reporter to point out when someone they are covering is lying. Since Trump lies so often, this can make reporters seem biased against him and, since they are reasonable, knowledgeable human beings, they may actually be biased against him. Still, the alternative would be to not call Trump on his lies. I think Dale makes the right choice.
Does Dale make you want to vote for the Party of Trump?
That’s like saying a weather reporter in Seattle is not a neutral observer when she reports it’s raining when it’s raining.
That it rains heavy and often doesn’t make the observation biased.
How in the world can anyone even be neutral when talking about Trump? More to the point – why in the world should we read anything by someone who is neutral on Trump?
I don’t understand what you are referring to with “proving him right”. It could be interpreted to mean that you think Dale proves that journalists are the enemy of the people. Given the fact that you are commenting here, I assume you are referring to something else which I haven’t heard of.
I am almost done with Wilson’s book “Everything Trump Touches Dies.” It’s a good read, filled with hilarious observations and insights (and insults) about Trump and his associates. It’s a bit like Art Buchwald meets Al Franken meets Hunter S. Thompson. Wilson also lets the Dems have it, and no doubt the advice he gives in the book is much the same as in the video.
Rick Wilson — the man has nothing if not a gift for colorful invective.
I enjoy listening to the Never Trumpers for obvious reasons. They demonstrate that their conservatism is not so strong that they’ll put up with the lies, cheating, demagoguery, and false populism of Trump and his followers. Unfortunately, I suspect they have little influence over Trump voters as they are too easily lumped in with the educated elites that Trump warns them not to trust. In their minds, if they are paid by CNN then they are just more “fake news”.
When Donald Trump eventually craters (as assuredly he will) and the smoke clears, it’ll be the never-Trump Republicans who’ll be in line for the “Profile in Courage” awards. I’ve long disagreed with most of them on most things — still do! — but there are many principled conservatives in the never-Trump camp for whom I’ve gained a great deal of respect, Rick Wilson (and his fellow former GOP strategists Steve Schmidt and Mike Murphy) among them.
“What the Dems need to do to win”
Well that one is simple: VOTE! and vote like the democratic future of the country depends on it, because it does.
+∞
Nah, I’m just gonna stay home and tweet my anger instead. It’s far easier AND I get to extra virtue signaling points if I blame white men!
Trump has done everything he can to make the midterm elections about himself, going all in with his nativism, xenophobia, and race-baiting — running his own counterpart to the infamous “Willie Horton” tv ad; sending US troops to the boarder to confront a “caravan” of asylum-seeking refugees he falsely claims contains Middle Easterners and MS-13 members; turning lose his minions to make racist robocalls against the black gubernatorial candidates in Georgia and Florida.
Once the elections are over, this is shaping up to be the most eventful lame-duck session of congress ever, with Trump likely making a move on Attorney General Sessions (probably this week, perhaps as early as tomorrow night after the polls close) in an effort to close or curtail the Mueller investigation. Mueller, for his part, also seems poised to drop a bombshell or two of his own soon, likely with an indictment of the Trump administration’s greasy éminence gris, Roger Stone, possibly with charges against Jared Kushner and DJT Junior to follow.
Given the reality of the last presidential election that gave as POTUS Trump I am far too cynical to actually be hopeful. But of interest, there were many young people at my polling place voting when I went to vote and I’ve never seen that before here. Never. And this is a town known for being mostly older, conservative wealthy and redneck on the mid to lower income / working class side. Blindly Republican voters in other words.
I guess that I am hopeful and fearful at the same time. In Colorado, if the Independents show up, the Dems should do fine, but…. As an aside, CO is completely mail-in, paper balloting and is considered the state with the most secure voting.
In a interesting take on bipartisanship, the two most popular governors in the country are moderate Republicans in democratic states (Charlie Baker and Larry Hogan from Massachusetts and Maryland).
It makes sense because activists are more extreme than the people. Also moderate Republicans (not Trumpians) tend to be fiscally conservative which can help reign in the impulses of Democrats who (in Oregon at least) tend not to look towards the future obligations.
I suppose there is a sense in which I have greater disdain for Bannon than Trump, but I fear Trump more than I fear Bannon, partly because of his greater capacity to do damage, and partly because he is even less predictable.
Trump’s poll numbers have been going down as he continues to campaign, and Republicans in Congress are whinging that he’s doing everything he can to seemingly make this entire election nothing more than a referendum on his administration when they’d dearly likely to campaign on their own local issues.
