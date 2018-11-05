Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

In birthdays today we have:

1887 – Paul Wittgenstein, Austrian-American pianist and educator (d. 1961)

1906 – Fred Lawrence Whipple, American astronomer and academic (d. 2004)

1911 – Roy Rogers, American singer, guitarist, and actor (d. 1998)

1913 – Vivien Leigh, Indian-British actress (d. 1967)

1941 – Art Garfunkel, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Sam Shepard, American playwright and actor (d. 2017)

1965 – Famke Janssen, Dutch model and actress

Art Garfunkel has a back-catalog as long as my arm (longer actually), so it is impossible to choose only a couple of songs that would be representative of his career, so I chose these because they were pretty and soothing for a Monday morning.

In history today in 1605 the Gunpowder Plot failed when Guy Fawkes was seized before he could blow up the English Parliament.

in 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented third term in office, beating Republican challenger Wendell L. Willkie. 1968, Republican Richard M. Nixon won the presidency, defeating Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey and third-party candidate George C. Wallace.

1872 Suffragist Susan B. Anthony was fined $100 for attempting to vote in a presidential election.

1999 A federal judge declared Microsoft Corp. a monopoly.

2006 Saddam Hussein was convicted and sentenced by the Iraqi High Tribunal to hang for crimes against humanity.

In Poland today it appears that Hili is taking an admirable approach to Monday.

A: Hili, editorial meeting.

Hili: OK. Wake me up when it’s over.

In Polish:

Ja: Hili, zebranie redakcyjne.

Hili: Dobrze, obudź mnie jak się skończy.

On the Twitters recently:

Undoubtedly the most inspiring words after the recent horror in Pittsburgh. Click through on the Tweet below to read the rest of it. If only all humans had the grace to think and act in this way, the world would be an infinitely better place.

“Love. That’s why I did it.”

The Jewish nurse who treated the alleged Pittsburgh synagogue killer broke his silence in a Facebook post, tonight. Ari Mahler says the suspected mass shooter thanked him for the care, and likely had no idea Mahler was Jewish. pic.twitter.com/Ni3mSHjm5J — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) November 4, 2018

Less aspirational, but nevertheless emblematic of the Internet of 2018:

Some amazing mimicry

Checkout this moth from the Philippines behaving like a jumping spider! "I'm a salticid," says the moth. Metalmark Moth (Brenthia sp. or Litobrenthia sp.?)

Choreutidae, Brenthiinae

MSC Institute of Technology

San Gabriel, San Pablo CIty

Video by Veronica Prudente pic.twitter.com/khU8OpjzXg — PhiLepidoptera (@PhiLepidoptera) November 3, 2018

The turtle ant.

The astoundingly translucent head of the turtle ant Cephalotes clypeatus. pic.twitter.com/k4Rviol8uj — Alex Wild (@Myrmecos) November 4, 2018

And the astonishing life of plants

Just love this. The secret life of (time-lapsed) house plants. pic.twitter.com/BkB92RktSj — IM🍑HIM (@ziyatong) November 4, 2018

Gratuitous abuse of Venn Diagrams

Never underestimate the egocentrism of the cat

Paleo-art

New #paleoart at #Patreon: a large Nothosaurus brings news of a print competition winner! Check out the full size, printable painting and subscribe to my entire Patreon feed – loaded with art, essays and competitions – for just $1 a month. https://t.co/eECwXe2jSE pic.twitter.com/3htqcZI9mM — Mark Witton (@MarkWitton) November 4, 2018

And another piece of music, because why not.

A recently unearthed duet of John Denver & Johnny Cash singing "Take Me Home, Country Roads" in the summer of 1978, this video was thought to have been lost forever, some had even said a recording of it never existed in the first place, such a great find. pic.twitter.com/kHTBGlYsi9 — ㅤ (@50sAnd60s) November 3, 2018

Jesus must be so proud

Priests officially opening a new shooting range in Poland earlier this week pic.twitter.com/qF2w7JH5bV — Notes from Poland 🇵🇱 (@notesfrompoland) November 4, 2018

Bureaucracy’s only purpose is to break our brains. On the other hand, Geek Passport, heh.

How does one begin to answer this? pic.twitter.com/z016ioof6m — Julien Foster (@childrenlawyer) November 2, 2018

Peak Humanity

Afraid I have neither caption nor context for this excellence: pic.twitter.com/Fprg5GCU7f — Elise (@eliseawilliams) November 3, 2018

And finally, a doodle.

OK so the medieval monks at Chertsey Abbey somehow managed to predict both Scooby Doo and Shaggy, and merged them into one cracking doodle… (E 164/25) pic.twitter.com/pMKws479p1 — Euan Roger (@euanroger) November 2, 2018

