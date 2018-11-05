Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
In birthdays today we have:
1887 – Paul Wittgenstein, Austrian-American pianist and educator (d. 1961)
1906 – Fred Lawrence Whipple, American astronomer and academic (d. 2004)
1911 – Roy Rogers, American singer, guitarist, and actor (d. 1998)
1913 – Vivien Leigh, Indian-British actress (d. 1967)
1941 – Art Garfunkel, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1943 – Sam Shepard, American playwright and actor (d. 2017)
1965 – Famke Janssen, Dutch model and actress
Art Garfunkel has a back-catalog as long as my arm (longer actually), so it is impossible to choose only a couple of songs that would be representative of his career, so I chose these because they were pretty and soothing for a Monday morning.
In history today in 1605 the Gunpowder Plot failed when Guy Fawkes was seized before he could blow up the English Parliament.
in 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented third term in office, beating Republican challenger Wendell L. Willkie. 1968, Republican Richard M. Nixon won the presidency, defeating Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey and third-party candidate George C. Wallace.
1872 Suffragist Susan B. Anthony was fined $100 for attempting to vote in a presidential election.
1999 A federal judge declared Microsoft Corp. a monopoly.
2006 Saddam Hussein was convicted and sentenced by the Iraqi High Tribunal to hang for crimes against humanity.
In Poland today it appears that Hili is taking an admirable approach to Monday.
A: Hili, editorial meeting.
Hili: OK. Wake me up when it’s over.
In Polish:
Ja: Hili, zebranie redakcyjne.
Hili: Dobrze, obudź mnie jak się skończy.
On the Twitters recently:
Undoubtedly the most inspiring words after the recent horror in Pittsburgh. Click through on the Tweet below to read the rest of it. If only all humans had the grace to think and act in this way, the world would be an infinitely better place.
Less aspirational, but nevertheless emblematic of the Internet of 2018:
Some amazing mimicry
The turtle ant.
And the astonishing life of plants
Gratuitous abuse of Venn Diagrams
Never underestimate the egocentrism of the cat
Paleo-art
And another piece of music, because why not.
Jesus must be so proud
Bureaucracy’s only purpose is to break our brains. On the other hand, Geek Passport, heh.
Peak Humanity
And finally, a doodle.
Hat-tip to Matthew and Nilou
I think Mr. Garfunkel deserves a credit as “actor” as well, given his roles in Catch-22, Carnal Knowledge, Bad Timing, and other films.
A Helenic (sic) citizen would presumably be Trojan, not Greek.
(Geekish joke that the dumb peon who wrote that form would never get).
After all, doesn’t the Good Book say “Whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him and empty all six chambers”?
Blue
Well picked, Grania. Not sure which I enjoyed more, Denver and Cash or the gymnastic unicorn.
I am reminded here of the duet between James Brown and Pavarotti. It exists on YouTube.
Such wonders seldom pass our way.