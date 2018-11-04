Sunday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning!
In history today:
1970 – Salvador Allende became President of Chile, the first Marxist to become president of a Latin American country through open elections.
1973 – The Netherlands had the first Car-Free Sunday caused by the 1973 oil crisis. Highways were used only by cyclists, horses and roller skaters.
1979 – Iran hostage crisis: A group of Iranian college students overran the U.S. embassy in Tehran and took 90 hostages.
1980 – Ronald Reagan was elected the 40th President of The United States, defeating incumbent Jimmy Carter.
1993 – China Airlines Flight 605, a brand-new 747-400, overran the runway at Kai Tak Airport. There were 23 minor injuries, fortunately no-one was killed.
1995 – Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated by an extremist Israeli.
Hili has to endure a true deprivation this morning.
Hili: May I have some more, please?A: I don’t have any more bacon.Hili: That’s a scandal.
Hili: Poproszę o dokładkę.
Ja: Nie mam więcej boczku.
Hili: Skandal.
A bit of politics on your Sunday morning (sorry)
Here are some whales breaching. In spite of the caption, these whales are not William Wallace. According to Whale Watch New Zealand there are several theories.
Likely theories for breaching include competitive displays between males (we only have the male sperm whales off the Kaikoura Coastline), it could be a warning of danger coming such as predators in the area. Another theory is that it could be some form of communication – sound travels faster in water than air and it could be a quick way to transmit information to other whales in the area. It has also been suggested that it might be a technique to stun or scare their prey which in turn helps them feed as well as shed loose skin which may be irritating them.
An educational note about owls
Mesmerizing video of a black-hole simulation
A science experiment
An isopod
Yes, quite:
It is nearly always Humpbacks (Megaptera) breaching, I haven’t seen another species doing that, but then I’m not a 24/7 whalewatcher. Not mentioned: maybe they are just playful, having fun?
That cat was considered (in another thread) as being an indication that Medieval cats might indeed have had more human faces than most extant ones.
Owls just don’t just have surprisingly long legs, but surprisingly huge mouths, their relatively small looking beaks are misleading. And their eyes are even bigger than they appear: they are tubular, because if they would be more or less spherical they would not fit in their heads (they compensate for their lack of eye mobility due to ‘tubularity’ by being able to turn their heads more than 180 degrees).
The Bhutan roadsigns are great, but how many cars are there in Bhutan?
That yellow snake is truly amazing. I would not have thought it could get sufficiently tight curvature to grip the rope.
cr