Sunday: Hili dialogue

1970 – Salvador Allende became President of Chile, the first Marxist to become president of a Latin American country through open elections.

1973 – The Netherlands had the first Car-Free Sunday caused by the 1973 oil crisis. Highways were used only by cyclists, horses and roller skaters.

1979 – Iran hostage crisis: A group of Iranian college students overran the U.S. embassy in Tehran and took 90 hostages.

1980 – Ronald Reagan was elected the 40th President of The United States, defeating incumbent Jimmy Carter.

1993 – China Airlines Flight 605, a brand-new 747-400, overran the runway at Kai Tak Airport. There were 23 minor injuries, fortunately no-one was killed.

1995 – Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated by an extremist Israeli.

Hili has to endure a true deprivation this morning.

Hili: May I have some more, please? A: I don’t have any more bacon. Hili: That’s a scandal.

Hili: Poproszę o dokładkę.

Ja: Nie mam więcej boczku.

Hili: Skandal.

The whole thread on this one is worth reading. The girl he references is the one in this true story

No doubt on its way to meet with the 8-year-old girl who pulled the sword from the lake https://t.co/K6tBFbGwNx — Small Beer Press (@smallbeerpress) October 25, 2018

New Yorkers talk about the Welsh… (click on the white arrow to play)

From the archives: 1950s New Yorkers are asked what they know about Wales. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/uCVBrEq3FT — BBC Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@BBCWales) November 3, 2018

A baby bear that could

We could all learn a lesson from this baby bear: Look up & don't give up. pic.twitter.com/nm0McSYeqY — IM🍑HIM (@ziyatong) November 3, 2018

Road signs in Bhutan. I wonder if they work.

Road signs from the Kingdom of Bhutan 🇧🇹 pic.twitter.com/El4CsF3yK3 — Darwin Award 🔞 (@AwardsDarwin) November 3, 2018

Another True Story according to the thread

just had the director of london zoo in the shop. we gave him a free tote and he doffed his cap politely, revealing – imagine our surprise! – a tiny marmot squatting on his head. "marmot's day out" he winked — LRB Bookshop (@LRBbookshop) November 2, 2018 A bit of politics on your Sunday morning (sorry) the Thief – in – Chief … … b o o t e d by

the T R U E … … C H I E F, of course pic.twitter.com/udXTkPwSNL — Saffron Cobra (@saffroncobra) November 3, 2018 Here are some whales breaching. In spite of the caption, these whales are not William Wallace. According to Whale Watch New Zealand there are several theories. Likely theories for breaching include competitive displays between males (we only have the male sperm whales off the Kaikoura Coastline), it could be a warning of danger coming such as predators in the area. Another theory is that it could be some form of communication – sound travels faster in water than air and it could be a quick way to transmit information to other whales in the area. It has also been suggested that it might be a technique to stun or scare their prey which in turn helps them feed as well as shed loose skin which may be irritating them. What It Means To Be Free 📽️ig: maestro320 pic.twitter.com/VEinoISbKo — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 4, 2018 An educational note about owls I am always astonished by how long an owl’s legs are pic.twitter.com/MkAzI5DElt — Beezer 🐝 (@beeeze) November 4, 2018 Mesmerizing video of a black-hole simulation The first direct observation of gravitational waves captured the merging of 2 black holes which emitted 3.6 septillion yottawatts of power (3.6×10⁴⁶ watts), greater than the combined power of all light radiated by all the stars in the observable universe https://t.co/s1T5uNB2gB pic.twitter.com/ezx8D1wLfm — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 3, 2018 A science experiment My little experiment growing strangler figs on lava rock (instead of soil) seems to have worked! The goal is to mimic the famous figs growing on the ruined temple walls of Angkor Wat. Want to know how I did it? Check out the full IGTV video on my Instagram. pic.twitter.com/qHCe2apqNy — James Wong (@Botanygeek) November 3, 2018

This is when I realised I had a snake phobia

Snake climbing a rope pic.twitter.com/LCaRfAS5Jf — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 2, 2018

A creative squirrel feeder

And finally, when Twitter is genuinely useful, the author was able to get it identified and translated (It’s German in Sütterlin script that makes it hard to read) in the thread that followed.

Hey, could someone read and translate the writing for me? Mostly out of curiosity. pic.twitter.com/WaYshLkizo — Fossil Locator (@FossilLocator) November 2, 2018

(this was the identification label on an old crystal in a lab.)

