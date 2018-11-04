Natural selection against clueless cellphone users

We’ve all seen people bump into telephone poles and nearly get hit by cars when walking around looking at their cellphones. (Hell, I’ve done it myself, at least with the telephone poles; I never look at a phone while crossing the street.) When I almost bumped into one of these metal poles in Paris, I realized that if they were a little shorter, and had a more injurious top than a simple ball, they could be used to select against heedless cellphone users.
The scenario: someone is walking along and looking at their cellphone, and bumps into a shorter version of one of these poles, say with a metal spike on top. Voilà! Their gamete-producing organs are injured, hurting their fertility. If there’s any genetic variation for using cellphones while oblivious to the external environment, that variation will be reduced by colliding with these “anti-gamete” poles. Within a generation, more people will be using their cellphones responsibly.
Of course this will work only for males, but that’s still selection on half the population, and presumably the genes for obliviousness are expressed in both sexes. Eventually only the nongenetic (socially conditioned) variation will remain.
My hand shows the height that the spikes needs to be; but of course it can be a foot or more in length, dealing with most of the height variation in human males.
The gene for obliviousness is on the Y-chromosome.
I always assumed that’s why the English called them “bollards”, as in “I wasn’t watching where I was walking, and hit my ball hard on that post.”
If you hit the right bollard it makes the left eye water, if you clout the left one the right eye waters. I think its due to the nerves from the brain crossing sides below the level of the cervical vertebrae.
If Jerry’s spiked bollard were placed at average male gonad height, so as to be effective against the largest sector of the population, the tallest individuals would pass unscathed. So the secondary effect of this eugenic measure would be to actively select for individuals with height combined with absentmindedness (sounds just like myself, since I am 6’7″ and live with my head in the clouds in many senses).
Shorter individuals would likely remain with pudenda intact and fertile as before, though possibly succumbing to an unplanned appendectomy.
They’re called “potelets”.
Yes, but my français isn’t good enough to make that relate to les couilles.
I can’t either.
I usually don’t look at my phone when walking outside but twice I checked my calendar to confirm where a meeting was in the building and twice I fell down the stairs because I did so while going down the stairs and missed a step.
I e caught myself since & waited until I was standing still, away from the stairs.
I’ve had people almost smack into me walking & reading their phones.
Jerry, have you been to see Shakespeare and Co on the Left Bank (37 rue de la Bûcherie, in the 5th arrondissement)?
Its a good meeting point for wandering anglophones. The original bookshop actually published Joyces’s Ulysses and was a meeting place for various literary elements passing through or resident in Paris.
What a good idea. It reminds me of the proposed antidote to careless driving, which is to mount an eight-ince stiletto in the centre of the steering-wheel, pointing at the driver’s most vital organ.
“eight-inch”. Sigh.
I saw a bicycle in a museum some years ago which had lengthy, levered spike which could be padlocked in place in the saddle as a deterrent against theft. At least I’m assuming that the intention was to deter rather than mutilate or maim.
Café “La Seine” boulevard de la Bastille and rue Laculée ? Gee, we’re really not far at all from each other !
This parallels my argument against compulsory car seat belts and motorcycle helmets.
Those posts appear to be intended to keep cars from wandering onto the sidewalk and sterilizing or otherwise hurting pedestrians. Texting while driving can increase the frequency of those mishaps. Texting drivers, then, might be at an advantage since they eliminate both texting and non-texting walkers roughly equally. I’d say the population is safely stable.
Though the genes for refusing to ask for directions seem to be expressed more prominently in one sex. 🙂
A fellow elementary school pupil took one of these things (a shorter one I think) right in the solar plexus once.
He went from white to purple.